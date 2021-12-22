Log in
    000538   CNE0000008X7

YUNNAN BAIYAO GROUP CO.,LTD

(000538)
Norway wealth fund divests from China's Yunnan Baiyao on ethical grounds

12/22/2021 | 05:01am EST
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's $1.4 trillion wealth fund has divested from Chinese pharmaceutical firm Yunnan Baiyao, saying the decision was because the company uses and sells body parts from pangolins, an endangered species.

The fund also said in a statement issued late on Tuesday it had put Marfrig Global Foods, one of Brazil's largest producers of beef, under observation for possible exclusion from its investments for contributing to "severe environmental damage".

The fund, one of the world's largest investors, follows an ethical mandate set by parliament and is not allowed to invest in companies that produce nuclear weapons, tobacco or cluster munitions, among other things.

The fund held a 0.11% stake in Yunnan Baiyao, worth $23 million at the end of 2020 according to fund data. It didn't say when it had made the divestment. The Chinese company was not immediately available for comment.

Referring to Marfrig, the fund's ethical watchdog said deforestation occurs on properties in its supply chain.

"Marfrig's supplier monitoring has not been sufficient to avoid deforestation. Moreover, the monitoring system has mainly targeted the Amazon. Suppliers from other regions with a high rate of deforestation have barely been checked," the watchdog said.

The company was not immediately available for comment outside normal office hours in Brazil. The fund had a 0.22% stake in the company worth $4.4 million at the end of 2020, according to fund data.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.17% 6.4682 Delayed Quote.1.88%
LUMBER -0.18% 1003 End-of-day quote.19.59%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 0.26% 23.39 End-of-day quote.61.20%
YUNNAN BAIYAO GROUP CO.,LTD 0.81% 95.55 End-of-day quote.-15.89%
Financials
Sales 2021 38 434 M 6 032 M 6 032 M
Net income 2021 3 948 M 620 M 620 M
Net cash 2021 8 630 M 1 354 M 1 354 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 123 B 19 233 M 19 236 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 8 131
Free-Float 33,8%
Managers and Directors
Dong Ming Chief Executive Officer
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Ming Hui Wang Chairman
Guang Hui You Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fa Shu Chen Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
