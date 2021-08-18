Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600497   CNE000001HC5

YUNNAN CHIHONG ZINC & GERMANIUM CO., LTD.

(600497)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Copper hits one-month low on demand and interest rate fears

08/18/2021 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices eased on Wednesday to their lowest in a month after recent weak economic data reinforced demand fears while a looming central bankers conference focuses attention on interest rates.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell for a third day, slipping 0.8% to $9,178.50 a tonne by 1015 GMT after dropping 2.1% on Tuesday.

"We're seeing a breakdown in the technicals, the growth outlook from China is not supportive and the dollar is challenging key resistance areas," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"It's a wait-and-see kind of market. There could be potential for changing the stance on interest rates and tapering (of monetary stimulus) next week, so it's keeping the market nervous," he added, referring to the annual Jackson Hole conference of central bankers.

LME copper was challenging the uptrend line stretching from the low of March 2020 at $9,230, a break of which could send prices down to the 200-day moving average at $8,820, Hansen said.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 1.5% down at 68,720 yuan ($10,602.97) a tonne.

* Copper had rebounded during Asian trading, gaining support from news that residents near MMG's Las Bambas copper mine in the Peruvian Andes have blocked a road used to transport the metal after a two-week truce.

* China's July aluminium imports were up 6.1% from the previous month, data showed on Wednesday, hitting their highest since September 2020.

LME aluminium fell 1.4% to $2,564.50 a tonne.

* Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium said late on Tuesday that one of its zinc subsidiaries had suspended production after three workers were killed in a gas leak.

* The Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> jumped to $72 a tonne, its highest since March 3, indicating improving demand.

* LME nickel fell 1.1% to $18,975 a tonne, zinc shed 1% to $2,984, lead lost 1.5% to $2,287.50 and tin was down 0.8% at $35,520.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.4812 yuan) (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.37584 Delayed Quote.1.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.79169 Delayed Quote.1.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.17166 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.013465 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
MMG LIMITED -6.76% 3.45 End-of-day quote.2.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.55% 0.68885 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.76% 162.7988 Delayed Quote.31.59%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.15% 6.4822 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
YUNNAN CHIHONG ZINC & GERMANIUM CO., LTD. 1.16% 5.24 End-of-day quote.9.17%
All news about YUNNAN CHIHONG ZINC & GERMANIUM CO., LTD.
02:17aCopper rebounds from sell-off, Peru supply threat supports
RE
08/17MMG : Copper edges up on Las Bambas supply disruption threat
RE
08/17YUNNAN CHIHONG ZINC & GERMANIUM : China zinc manufacturer halts production after..
RE
08/04TIMELINE : China's sales and purchases of state metal reserves
RE
04/15Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fi..
CI
2020Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Ni..
CI
2020Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Ha..
CI
2020Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire Huize Andes Minin..
CI
2020Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend for 2019, P..
CI
2020Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 567 M 3 174 M 3 174 M
Net income 2021 1 301 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 26 678 M 4 113 M 4 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 9 735
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart YUNNAN CHIHONG ZINC & GERMANIUM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUNNAN CHIHONG ZINC & GERMANIUM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,24 CNY
Average target price 6,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qing Chen General Manager & Director
Chang Yun Li Financial Director
Xing Fang Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fu Chang Li Independent Director
Yu Sen Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUNNAN CHIHONG ZINC & GERMANIUM CO., LTD.9.17%4 113
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL7.31%52 981
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.41.58%50 957
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-3.06%48 805
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD58.64%23 657
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.18.97%22 215