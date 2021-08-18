Copper hits one-month low on demand and interest rate fears

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices eased on Wednesday
to their lowest in a month after recent weak economic data
reinforced demand fears while a looming central bankers
conference focuses attention on interest rates.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
fell for a third day, slipping 0.8% to $9,178.50 a tonne
by 1015 GMT after dropping 2.1% on Tuesday.
"We're seeing a breakdown in the technicals, the growth
outlook from China is not supportive and the dollar is
challenging key resistance areas," said Ole Hansen, head of
commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
"It's a wait-and-see kind of market. There could be
potential for changing the stance on interest rates and tapering
(of monetary stimulus) next week, so it's keeping the market
nervous," he added, referring to the annual Jackson Hole
conference of central bankers.
LME copper was challenging the uptrend line stretching from
the low of March 2020 at $9,230, a break of which could send
prices down to the 200-day moving average at $8,820, Hansen
said.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed 1.5% down at 68,720 yuan
($10,602.97) a tonne.
* Copper had rebounded during Asian trading, gaining support
from news that residents near MMG's Las Bambas copper
mine in the Peruvian Andes have blocked a road used to transport
the metal after a two-week truce.
* China's July aluminium imports were up 6.1% from the
previous month, data showed on Wednesday, hitting their highest
since September 2020.
LME aluminium fell 1.4% to $2,564.50 a tonne.
* Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium said late on
Tuesday that one of its zinc subsidiaries had suspended
production after three workers were killed in a gas leak.
* The Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> jumped to $72 a
tonne, its highest since March 3, indicating improving demand.
* LME nickel fell 1.1% to $18,975 a tonne, zinc
shed 1% to $2,984, lead lost 1.5% to $2,287.50
and tin was down 0.8% at $35,520.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.4812 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi
Editing by David Goodman)