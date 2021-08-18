Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium : Copper rebounds from sell-off, Peru supply threat supports

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded on Wednesday
after two straight days of losses, while fears of supply
disruption at Las Bambas mine in Peru amid ongoing labor strikes
in top producer Chile also lent support.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.6% to $9,305.50 a tonne by 0545 GMT. It shed a combined 3.4%
in the previous two sessions to end at $9,247.50 a tonne on
Tuesday, its lowest close since July 19.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.2% to 68,940 yuan ($10,636.59)
a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London.
"Last night was a $300 sell down. The U.S. markets got
spooked. It's normal (for copper) to bounce from there...(and)
buy the dip," said a Singapore-based metals trader, referring to
sharp falls in the U.S. equities markets amid poor economic
data.
Meanwhile, residents near MMG Ltd's Las Bambas
copper mine in the Peruvian Andes have blocked a road used to
transport the metal after a two-week truce, community leaders
said on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Andina mine in Chile was operating at a
reduced level due to a labor strike, while workers at another
mine in Chile - Minera Lumina Copper - also walked off the job.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME nickel rose 0.4% to $19,275 a tonne, lead
fell 0.9% to $2,302 a tonne, while ShFE nickel
declined 1.4% to 144,410 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead was
down 0.6% at 15,330 yuan a tonne.
* Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium, a unit of
state-run Chinese metals group Chinalco, said late on Tuesday
one of its zinc subsidiaries had suspended production after
three workers were killed in a gas leak.
* Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> leaped to $72 a
tonne, its highest since March 3, indicating improving demand to
import the metal into top consumer China.
($1 = 6.4814 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Krishna Chandra
Eluri)