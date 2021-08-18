Log in
    600497   CNE000001HC5

YUNNAN CHIHONG ZINC & GERMANIUM CO., LTD.

(600497)
  Report
Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium : Copper rebounds from sell-off, Peru supply threat supports

08/18/2021 | 02:17am EDT
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded on Wednesday after two straight days of losses, while fears of supply disruption at Las Bambas mine in Peru amid ongoing labor strikes in top producer Chile also lent support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $9,305.50 a tonne by 0545 GMT. It shed a combined 3.4% in the previous two sessions to end at $9,247.50 a tonne on Tuesday, its lowest close since July 19.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.2% to 68,940 yuan ($10,636.59) a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London.

"Last night was a $300 sell down. The U.S. markets got spooked. It's normal (for copper) to bounce from there...(and) buy the dip," said a Singapore-based metals trader, referring to sharp falls in the U.S. equities markets amid poor economic data.

Meanwhile, residents near MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine in the Peruvian Andes have blocked a road used to transport the metal after a two-week truce, community leaders said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Andina mine in Chile was operating at a reduced level due to a labor strike, while workers at another mine in Chile - Minera Lumina Copper - also walked off the job.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel rose 0.4% to $19,275 a tonne, lead fell 0.9% to $2,302 a tonne, while ShFE nickel declined 1.4% to 144,410 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead was down 0.6% at 15,330 yuan a tonne.

* Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium, a unit of state-run Chinese metals group Chinalco, said late on Tuesday one of its zinc subsidiaries had suspended production after three workers were killed in a gas leak.

* Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> leaped to $72 a tonne, its highest since March 3, indicating improving demand to import the metal into top consumer China.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.4814 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MMG LIMITED -6.76% 3.45 End-of-day quote.2.37%
YUNNAN CHIHONG ZINC & GERMANIUM CO., LTD. 1.16% 5.24 End-of-day quote.9.17%
Financials
Sales 2021 20 567 M 3 172 M 3 172 M
Net income 2021 1 301 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 26 678 M 4 113 M 4 115 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 9 735
Free-Float 45,4%
