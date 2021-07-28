Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited
  News
  Summary
    T43   BMG9888Y1066

YUNNAN ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CO. LIMITED

(T43)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

General Announcement::List of directors and their role and function

07/28/2021 | 06:34am EDT
Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited

雲能國 際 股 份有 限公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1298)

(Singapore Stock Code: T43)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors of Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Yan Jiong

Mr. Hu Xiangwei

Mr. Jiang Wei

Ms. Zhao Na

Mr. Song Henan

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Shi Fazhen

Mr. Liu Zongliu

Ms. Jing Pilin

There are three board committees. The table below sets out the membership information of these committees:

Board Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Yan Jiong

M

C

Mr. Hu Xiangwei

M

M

Mr. Jiang Wei

Ms. Zhao Na

Mr. Song Henan

Mr. Shi Fazhen

C

C

M

Mr. Liu Zongliu

M

M

M

Ms. Jing Pilin

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant board committees M Member of the relevant board committees

Hong Kong, 28 July 2021

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Yunnan Energy International Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:33:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
