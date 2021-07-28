General Announcement::List of directors and their role and function

Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited

雲能國 際 股 份有 限公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1298)

(Singapore Stock Code: T43)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors of Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Yan Jiong

Mr. Hu Xiangwei

Mr. Jiang Wei

Ms. Zhao Na

Mr. Song Henan

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Shi Fazhen

Mr. Liu Zongliu

Ms. Jing Pilin

There are three board committees. The table below sets out the membership information of these committees:

Board Committee Audit Remuneration Nomination Director Committee Committee Committee Mr. Yan Jiong M C Mr. Hu Xiangwei M M Mr. Jiang Wei Ms. Zhao Na Mr. Song Henan Mr. Shi Fazhen C C M Mr. Liu Zongliu M M M Ms. Jing Pilin M M M

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant board committees M Member of the relevant board committees

Hong Kong, 28 July 2021