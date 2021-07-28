General Announcement::List of directors and their role and function

Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited
雲能國 際 股 份有 限公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1298)
(Singapore Stock Code: T43)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors of Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Yan Jiong
Mr. Hu Xiangwei
Mr. Jiang Wei
Ms. Zhao Na
Mr. Song Henan
Independent non-executive Directors
Mr. Shi Fazhen
Mr. Liu Zongliu
Ms. Jing Pilin
There are three board committees. The table below sets out the membership information of these committees:
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Yan Jiong
|
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Hu Xiangwei
|
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Jiang Wei
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Zhao Na
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Song Henan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Shi Fazhen
|
C
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Liu Zongliu
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Jing Pilin
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant board committees M Member of the relevant board committees
Hong Kong, 28 July 2021