Yunnan Tin : London copper rises as U.S. infra deal boosts demand hopes

HANOI, June 25 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on
Friday as a U.S. infrastructure deal raised hopes of better
demand for metals in the coming years, although the gains were
capped by weak consumption.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
advanced 0.4% to $9,453 a tonne by 0621 GMT, while the
most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange eased 0.2% to 68,890 yuan ($10,657.49) a
tonne.
U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate deal
to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure
projects, building roads, bridges and highways in an expanded
effort to stimulate the American economy.
Copper is widely used in infrastructure projects.
"Biden announced that he agreed to the infrastructure
plan....but fundamentally, the current traditional peak season
for copper is ending," Huatai Futures said in a report.
"On the supply side, treatment charges continue to rise and
the impact of the state reserves release are superimposed."
China's top copper smelters set their floor treatment and
refining charges for the third quarter at $55 per tonne and 5.5
cents per lb, up from $53/5.3 cents in the first quarter,
sources said.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Indonesia is considering a plan to restrict construction
of smelters producing nickel pig iron or ferronickel to optimise
its limited nickel ore reserves for higher-value products, a
government official said on Thursday.
* Yunnan Tin will cease production at its two
main smelters in Yunnan and Hunan provinces, with a combined
output of 76,500 tonnes, for maintenance which could last 45
days, the International Tin Association said on Thursday.
* State-backed Chinese research house Antaike said it
expected aluminium to be the top-performing base metal in the
second half of this year due to supply constraints and
recovering demand.
* ShFE nickel jumped 2.6% to 138,120 yuan a tonne,
ShFE aluminium advanced 0.7% to 18,880 yuan a tonne and
LME nickel rose 0.5% to $18,500 a tonne.
($1 = 6.4640 yuan)
