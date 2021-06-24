Yunnan Tin : London copper rises as U.S. infrastructure deal fans demand hopes

HANOI, June 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London rose on
Friday, on track for a weekly gain, as a U.S. infrastructure
deal boosted hopes for stronger demand of the red metal.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
advanced 0.5% to $9,461.50 a tonne by 0318 GMT, while the
most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange eased 0.1% to 68,960 yuan ($10,666.34) a
tonne.
U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate deal
to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure
projects, building roads, bridges and highways in an expanded
effort to stimulate the American economy.
Copper is widely used in infrastructure projects.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Indonesia is considering a plan to restrict construction
of smelters producing nickel pig iron or ferronickel to optimise
its limited nickel ore reserves for higher-value products, a
government official said on Thursday.
* Yunnan Tin will cease production at its two
main smelters in Yunnan and Hunan provinces, with a combined
output of 76,500 tonnes, for maintenance which could last 45
days, the International Tin Association said on Thursday.
* State-backed Chinese research house Antaike said it
expected aluminium to be the top-performing base metal in the
second half of this year due to supply constraints and
recovering demand.
* ShFE nickel jumped 2.9% to 138,450 yuan a tonne,
ShFE aluminium advanced 1.1% to 18,950 yuan a tonne and
LME nickel rose 0.6% to $18,525 a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares rose, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight
that lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes to record highs
after U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate
infrastructure deal.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 US Consumption Adjusted May
1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May
($1 = 6.4652 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)