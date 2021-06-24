Log in
    000960   CNE0000011D3

YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED

(000960)
Yunnan Tin : London copper rises as U.S. infrastructure deal fans demand hopes

06/24/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
HANOI, June 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London rose on Friday, on track for a weekly gain, as a U.S. infrastructure deal boosted hopes for stronger demand of the red metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.5% to $9,461.50 a tonne by 0318 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1% to 68,960 yuan ($10,666.34) a tonne.

U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure projects, building roads, bridges and highways in an expanded effort to stimulate the American economy.

Copper is widely used in infrastructure projects.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia is considering a plan to restrict construction of smelters producing nickel pig iron or ferronickel to optimise its limited nickel ore reserves for higher-value products, a government official said on Thursday.

* Yunnan Tin will cease production at its two main smelters in Yunnan and Hunan provinces, with a combined output of 76,500 tonnes, for maintenance which could last 45 days, the International Tin Association said on Thursday.

* State-backed Chinese research house Antaike said it expected aluminium to be the top-performing base metal in the second half of this year due to supply constraints and recovering demand.

* ShFE nickel jumped 2.9% to 138,450 yuan a tonne, ShFE aluminium advanced 1.1% to 18,950 yuan a tonne and LME nickel rose 0.6% to $18,525 a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares rose, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight that lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes to record highs after U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Consumption Adjusted May

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May

($1 = 6.4652 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
