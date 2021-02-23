Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited    6839   CNE100001WB5

YUNNAN WATER INVESTMENT CO., LIMITED

(6839)
Yunnan Water Investment : VOLUNTARY DISCLOSURE

02/23/2021 | 11:20pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

雲南水務投資股份有限公司

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 6839)

VOLUNTARY DISCLOSURE

This announcement is made by Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited* (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

On 24 February 2021, Haifeng Yunshui Technology Co. Ltd.* ( ऎᔮථ˥߅ҦϞࠢʮ̡ ) ("Haifeng Yunshui"), a subsidiary of the Company, applied to the Haifeng County Sub-branch of Agricultural Development Bank of China for a project loan of not more than RMB552,174,900, with a term of no longer than 18 years (including a grace period of 2 years) (the "Loan"). The Loan shall be pledged by the receivables from the entire county bundle PPP project for domestic wastewater treatment facilities in Haifeng County (the "Project"), and the Company shall provide a full guarantee with joint and several liability for the Loan (details subject to the agreement between the parties).

Guangzhou Public Utilities Planning & Design Institute Co., Ltd.* ( ᄿψ̹ʮ͜ԫุ஝ྌண ࠇ৫Ϟࠢப΂ʮ̡ ) ("Guangzhou Public Utilities Design Institute") and Aerospace Kaitian Environmental Technology Co. Ltd.* ( ঘ˂௱˂ᐑڭ߅Ҧٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ) ("Aerospace Kaitian Environmental"), the other two shareholders of Haifeng Yunshui, have entered into counter-guarantee contracts with the Company, respectively, to provide joint and several liability guarantees according to its shareholdings.

As of the date of this announcement, the percentage of shareholding of the shareholders of Haifeng Yunshui is as follows:

Percentage of

Shareholding

(%)

the Company

99.98%

Guangzhou Public Utilities Design Institute

0.01%

Aerospace Kaitian Environmental

0.01%

Total

100%

Kunming, the PRC

24 February 2021

By order of the Board

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited*

Li Jialong

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Long (Vice-chairman) and Mr. Yang Fang, the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Jialong (Chairman), Ms. Li Bo, Mr. Dai Richeng and Mr. Chen Yong, and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Shuen Kong, Mr. Zhong Wei and Mr. Zhou Beihai.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Yunnan Water Investment Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 04:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUNNAN WATER INVESTMENT CO., LIMITED26.09%191
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT15.39%15 677
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-5.39%10 973
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-0.20%8 563
SEVERN TRENT PLC-3.93%7 385
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-14.54%4 684
