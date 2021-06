Lack of quorum at the regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Yuri Gagarin AD, on June 30, 2021 at 11:00 am ( UTC – 08:00)

30-06-2021

The Mandate Commission for registration of the shareholders at the regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Yuri Gagarin AD, scheduled for June 30, 2021 at 11:00 am (UTC - 08:00 am) , established that at 11:00 am, at the address where the regular General Meeting was convened -Plovdiv, Rogoshko Shosse № 1, are registered shareholders, holding a total of 247 107 / two hundred and fourty seven thousand, one hundred and seven / registered voting shares, representing 24,61 % of the capital of YURI GAGARIN AD, Plovdiv.

The Commission ascertains and reports to the shareholders lack of quorum for legal holding of the meeting, according to art. 227 of the Commercial Law and Art. 15 of the Articles of Association of the Company.

Due to lack of quorum, on the ground of art. 115, para 14 of LPOS and art. 227, para 3 of the Commercial Law, the regular General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 16, 2021 at 11.00 am ( UTC - 08:00 am) , at the same place and with the same agenda, irrespective of the capital represented at it.

The date of the new meeting is indicated in the invitation for the first meeting, announced in the Commercial Register on 26.05.2021 under № 20210526132922 and is published on the corporate website of 'Yuri Gagarin' AD - www.gagarin.eu

The minutes of the Mandate Commission and the list of shareholders registered to participate in the meeting are presented to the FSC, BSE-Sofia AD and the public through X3News media and are published on the Company's website - www.gagarin.eu in the section 'Investor Relations', 'General meeting of shareholders'.