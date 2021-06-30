Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Yuri Gagarin PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YGAG   BG11PLPLVT16

YURI GAGARIN PLC

(YGAG)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lack of quorum at the regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Yuri Gagarin AD, on June 30, 2021 at 11:00 am ( UTC – 08:00)

06/30/2021 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

30-06-2021

The Mandate Commission for registration of the shareholders at the regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Yuri Gagarin AD, scheduled for June 30, 2021 at 11:00 am (UTC - 08:00 am) , established that at 11:00 am, at the address where the regular General Meeting was convened -Plovdiv, Rogoshko Shosse № 1, are registered shareholders, holding a total of 247 107 / two hundred and fourty seven thousand, one hundred and seven / registered voting shares, representing 24,61 % of the capital of YURI GAGARIN AD, Plovdiv.

The Commission ascertains and reports to the shareholders lack of quorum for legal holding of the meeting, according to art. 227 of the Commercial Law and Art. 15 of the Articles of Association of the Company.

Due to lack of quorum, on the ground of art. 115, para 14 of LPOS and art. 227, para 3 of the Commercial Law, the regular General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 16, 2021 at 11.00 am ( UTC - 08:00 am) , at the same place and with the same agenda, irrespective of the capital represented at it.

The date of the new meeting is indicated in the invitation for the first meeting, announced in the Commercial Register on 26.05.2021 under № 20210526132922 and is published on the corporate website of 'Yuri Gagarin' AD - www.gagarin.eu

The minutes of the Mandate Commission and the list of shareholders registered to participate in the meeting are presented to the FSC, BSE-Sofia AD and the public through X3News media and are published on the Company's website - www.gagarin.eu in the section 'Investor Relations', 'General meeting of shareholders'.

Disclaimer

Yuri Gagarin AD published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 11:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YURI GAGARIN PLC
07:13aLACK OF QUORUM AT THE REGULAR GENERA : 00 am ( UTC – 08:00)
PU
06/01YURI GAGARIN  : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for th..
PU
05/26YURI GAGARIN  : Convocation of Annual Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/05YURI GAGARIN  : Announcement of the 1Q Financial Report for the period ended Mar..
PU
04/02YURI GAGARIN  : Announcement of the annual financial report for the year 2020
PU
2020LACK OF QUORUM AT THE REGULAR GENERA : 00
PU
More news
Chart YURI GAGARIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Yuri Gagarin PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Rangel Genchev Genchev Director-Finance & Control
Borislav Ivanov Borisov Chairman
Mihail Mihailov Head-Technical Directorate
Preslava Kalinova Karadzhova Deputy Chairman
Kiril Dimitrov Hristov Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YURI GAGARIN PLC5.42%3
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD33.45%5 702
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-6.31%5 623
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.156.56%3 076
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.18%2 864
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD16.23%2 437