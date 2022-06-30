Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Yuri Gagarin PLC
  News
  Summary
    YGAG   BG11PLPLVT16

YURI GAGARIN PLC

(YGAG)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
7.200 BGN   +9.09%
01:13pLACK OF QUORUM AT THE REGULAR GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF YURI GAGARIN AD, SHEDULED FOR JUNE 30, 2022 AT 11 : 00 am ( UTC – 08:00)
PU
05/26YURI GAGARIN : Convocation of annual shareholders meeting
PU
05/03YURI GAGARIN : Announcement of the 1Q Financial Report for the period ended March 31, 2022
PU
Lack of quorum at the regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Yuri Gagarin AD, sheduled for June 30, 2022 at 11:00 am ( UTC – 08:00)

06/30/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
30-06-2022

The Mandate Commission for registration of the shareholders at the regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Yuri Gagarin AD, scheduled for June 30, 2022 at 11:00 am (UTC - 08:00 am) , found that at 11:00 am, at the address where the regular General Meeting was convened - Plovdiv, Rogoshko Shosse № 1, are registered shareholders, holding a total of 426 660 / four hundred and twenty six thousand, six hundred and sixty / registered voting shares, representing 42,5 % of the capital of YURI GAGARIN AD, Plovdiv.

The Commission ascertains and reports to the shareholders lack of quorum for legal holding of the general meeting, according to art. 227 of the Commercial Law and Art. 15 of the Articles of Association of the Company.

Due to lack of quorum, on the ground of art. 115, para 14 of LPOS and art. 227, para 3 of the Commercial Law, the regular General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 15, 2022 at 11.00 am ( UTC - 08:00 am) , at the same place and with the same agenda, irrespective of the capital represented at it.

The date of the new meeting is indicated in the invitation for the first meeting, announced in the Commercial Register on 26.05.2022 under № 20220526150505 and is published on the corporate website of "Yuri Gagarin" AD - www.gagarin.eu

The minutes of the Mandate Commission and the list of shareholders registered to participate in the meeting are presented to the FSC, BSE-Sofia AD and the public through X3News media and are published on the Company's website - www.gagarin.eu in the section "Investor Relations", "General meeting of shareholders".

Disclaimer

Yuri Gagarin AD published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 17:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
