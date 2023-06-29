29-06-2023

The Mandate Commission for registration of the shareholders at the regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Yuri Gagarin AD, scheduled for June 29, 2023 at 11:00 am (UTC - 08:00 am) , found that at 11:00 am, at the address where the regular General Meeting was convened - Plovdiv, Rogoshko Shosse № 1, are registered shareholders, holding a total of 426 694 / four hundred and twenty six thousand, six hundred and ninety four/ registered voting shares, representing 42,5 % of the capital of YURI GAGARIN AD, Plovdiv.

The Commission ascertains and reports to the shareholders lack of quorum for legal holding of the general meeting, according to art. 227 of the Commercial Law and Art. 15 of the Articles of Association of the Company.

Due to lack of quorum, on the ground of art. 115, para 14 of LPOS and art. 227, para 3 of the Commercial Law, the regular General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 14, 2023 at 11.00 am ( UTC - 08:00 am) , at the same place and with the same agenda, irrespective of the capital represented at it.

The date of the new meeting is indicated in the invitation for the first meeting, announced in the Commercial Register on 24.05.2023 under № 20230524083439 and is published on the corporate website of "Yuri Gagarin" AD - www.gagarin.eu

The minutes of the Mandate Commission and the list of shareholders registered to participate in the meeting are presented to the FSC, BSE-Sofia AD and the public through X3News media and are published on the Company's website - www.gagarin.eu in the section "Investor Relations", "General meeting of shareholders".