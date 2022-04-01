Log in
    YGAG   BG11PLPLVT16

YURI GAGARIN PLC

(YGAG)
Yuri Gagarin : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ESEF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2021

04/01/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
31-03-2022

On 31 March 2022 Yuri Gagarin Plc submitted its ESEF Annual Financial Report for the year 2021 to the public, the Financial Supervision Commission and the Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD. The report was filed through the FSC reporting system in section E-portals - Submission under EEEF / ESEF / and the X3News information system - www.x3news.com. The Annual Financial Report is published on the company's web site under the "Annual Reports " section.

Disclaimer

Yuri Gagarin AD published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 16:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Rangel Genchev Genchev Director-Finance & Control
Borislav Ivanov Borisov Chairman, Director-Finance & Control
Mihail Mihailov Head-Technical Directorate
Preslava Kalinova Karadzhova Deputy Chairman
Kiril Dimitrov Hristov Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YURI GAGARIN PLC8.33%4
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-0.78%4 832
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD-28.19%2 437
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-8.21%2 130
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-13.44%1 862
SYLVAMO CORPORATION19.33%1 463