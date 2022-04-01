Yuri Gagarin : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ESEF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2021

31-03-2022
On 31 March 2022 Yuri Gagarin Plc submitted its ESEF Annual Financial Report for the year 2021 to the public, the Financial Supervision Commission and the Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD. The report was filed through the FSC reporting system in section E-portals - Submission under EEEF / ESEF / and the X3News information system - www.x3news.com. The Annual Financial Report is published on the company's web site under the "Annual Reports " section.
