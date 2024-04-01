Yuri Gagarin AD is a Bulgaria-based company that is principally engaged in the paper products industry. It specializes in the manufacture of paper packages and labels for the cigarette, food-processing, cosmetic and other industries. In addition it is engaged in the production of various types of cigarette filters, such as dual and triple combined, mono-acetate, charcoal and recess filters, among others. The Company distributes its products in Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Armenia and Slovakia. As of December 31, 2012, the Company's major shareholder was Baranko EOOD with a stake of 49%. In May 2012, the Company acquired a 100 % stake in Filstayl-Hungary EOOD, a producer of cigarette filters and shells.

Sector Paper Products