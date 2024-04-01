01-04-2024
On April 1, 2024, "YURI GAGARIN" AD presented to the Financial Supervision Commission, the Bulgarian Stock Exchange-Sofia and to the public an individual Annual Financial Report on the company's activities for the year ended December 31, 2023 - ESEF format. The report is presented through the X3News information system (www.x3news.com), as well as published on the company's website in the "Annual reports " section .
