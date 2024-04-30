Yuri Gagarin AD is a Bulgaria-based company that is principally engaged in the paper products industry. It specializes in the manufacture of paper packages and labels for the cigarette, food-processing, cosmetic and other industries. In addition it is engaged in the production of various types of cigarette filters, such as dual and triple combined, mono-acetate, charcoal and recess filters, among others. The Company distributes its products in Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Armenia and Slovakia. As of December 31, 2012, the Companyâs major shareholder was Baranko EOOD with a stake of 49%. In May 2012, the Company acquired a 100 % stake in Filstayl-Hungary EOOD, a producer of cigarette filters and shells.

Sector Paper Products