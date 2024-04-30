30-04-2024
On 30 April, 2024 Yuri Gagarin Plc submitted its 1Q Interim Financial Report for the period ended March 31, 2024 to the public, Financial Supervision Commission and Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia. The report is published on web site of the company under the "Interim Reports " section.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Yuri Gagarin AD published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 14:23:04 UTC.