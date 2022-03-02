Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Yuri Gagarin PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YGAG   BG11PLPLVT16

YURI GAGARIN PLC

(YGAG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
Summary

Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended December 31, 2021

03/02/2022 | 06:38am EST
01-03-2022

On March 01, 2022 Yuri Gagarin Plc submitted its Q4 Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended December 31, 2021 to the Financial Supervision Commission, Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia and to the public. The report is published on web site of the company under the "Interim Reports " section.

Disclaimer

Yuri Gagarin AD published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 11:37:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
