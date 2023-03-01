Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Yuri Gagarin PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YGAG   BG11PLPLVT16

YURI GAGARIN PLC

(YGAG)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-30
6.500 BGN   +26.21%
12:20pYuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended December 31, 2022
PU
01/30Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the 4Q Financial Report for the period ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended September 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended December 31, 2022

03/01/2023 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

01-03-2023

On March 01, 2023 Yuri Gagarin Plc submitted its Q4 Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended December 31, 2022 to the Financial Supervision Commission, Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia and to the public. The report is published on web site of the company under the "Interim Reports " section.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Yuri Gagarin AD published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 17:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about YURI GAGARIN PLC
12:20pYuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period en..
PU
01/30Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the 4Q Financial Report for the period ended December 31, 2..
PU
2022Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period en..
PU
2022Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the 3Q Financial Report for the period ended September 30, ..
PU
2022Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period en..
PU
2022Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the 2Q Financial Report for the period ended June 30, 2022
PU
2022Lack Of Quorum At The Regular Genera : 00 am ( UTC – 08:00)
PU
2022Yuri Gagarin : Convocation of annual shareholders meeting
PU
2022Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the 1Q Financial Report for the period ended March 31, 2022
PU
2022Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of esef annual consolidated financial report for the year 2021
PU
More news
Chart YURI GAGARIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Yuri Gagarin PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Borislav Ivanov Borisov Chairman, Director-Finance & Control
Ivan Georgiev Yovchev Independent Director
Georgi Konstantinov Zisov Executive Director
Ivan Dimitrov Chakalov Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YURI GAGARIN PLC26.21%4
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.11.11%5 207
SYLVAMO CORPORATION1.52%2 090
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD10.08%1 716
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-5.29%1 549
YFY INC.10.43%1 468