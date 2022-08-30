Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended June 30, 2022

29-08-2022
On August 29, 2022 Yuri Gagarin Plc submitted its Q2 Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended June 30, 2022 to the Financial Supervision Commission, Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia and to the public. The report is published on web site of the company under the "Interim Reports " section.
