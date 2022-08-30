Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Yuri Gagarin PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YGAG   BG11PLPLVT16

YURI GAGARIN PLC

(YGAG)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-22
5.600 BGN   -5.88%
08/01YURI GAGARIN : Announcement of the 2Q Financial Report for the period ended June 30, 2022
PU
06/30LACK OF QUORUM AT THE REGULAR GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF YURI GAGARIN AD, SHEDULED FOR JUNE 30, 2022 AT 11 : 00 am ( UTC – 08:00)
PU
05/26YURI GAGARIN : Convocation of annual shareholders meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended June 30, 2022

08/30/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
29-08-2022

On August 29, 2022 Yuri Gagarin Plc submitted its Q2 Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended June 30, 2022 to the Financial Supervision Commission, Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia and to the public. The report is published on web site of the company under the "Interim Reports " section.

Disclaimer

Yuri Gagarin AD published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 16:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart YURI GAGARIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Yuri Gagarin PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Rangel Genchev Genchev Director-Finance & Control
Borislav Ivanov Borisov Chairman, Director-Finance & Control
Mihail Mihailov Head-Technical Directorate
Ivan Georgiev Yovchev Independent Director
Georgi Konstantinov Zisov Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YURI GAGARIN PLC-6.67%3
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.4.61%4 675
SYLVAMO CORPORATION63.82%2 012
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-19.45%1 692
JK PAPER LIMITED103.10%882
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-16.11%759