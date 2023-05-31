Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Yuri Gagarin PLC
  News
  Summary
    YGAG   BG11PLPLVT16

YURI GAGARIN PLC

(YGAG)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-24
5.300 BGN    0.00%
01:34pYuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/25Yuri Gagarin : Convocation of Annual Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/03Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of annual consolidated financial report for the year 2022, esef format
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended March 31, 2023

05/31/2023 | 01:34pm EDT
30-05-2023

On May 30, 2022 Yuri Gagarin Plc submitted its Q1 Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended March 31, 2023 to the Financial Supervision Commission, Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia and to the public. The report is published on web site of the company under the "Interim Reports " section.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Yuri Gagarin AD published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 17:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart YURI GAGARIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Yuri Gagarin PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Borislav Ivanov Borisov Chairman, Director-Finance & Control
Ivan Georgiev Yovchev Independent Director
Georgi Konstantinov Zisov Executive Director
Ivan Dimitrov Chakalov Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YURI GAGARIN PLC2.91%3
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-7.64%4 200
SYLVAMO CORPORATION-16.34%1 730
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.13.76%1 545
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-10.48%1 355
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-33.07%1 039
