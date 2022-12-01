Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Yuri Gagarin PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YGAG   BG11PLPLVT16

YURI GAGARIN PLC

(YGAG)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
5.150 BGN   -.--%
12:44pYuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended September 30, 2022
PU
11/01Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the 3Q Financial Report for the period ended September 30, 2022
PU
08/30Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended June 30, 2022
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended September 30, 2022

12/01/2022 | 12:44pm EST
29-11-2022

On November 29, 2022 Yuri Gagarin Plc submitted its Q3 Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended September 30, 2022 to the Financial Supervision Commission, Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia and to the public. The report is published on web site of the company under the "Interim Reports " section.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Yuri Gagarin AD published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 17:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart YURI GAGARIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Yuri Gagarin PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Rangel Genchev Genchev Director-Finance & Control
Borislav Ivanov Borisov Chairman, Director-Finance & Control
Mihail Mihailov Head-Technical Directorate
Ivan Georgiev Yovchev Independent Director
Georgi Konstantinov Zisov Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YURI GAGARIN PLC-14.17%3
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-4.44%4 192
SYLVAMO CORPORATION93.94%2 382
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-23.40%1 568
YFY INC.-22.93%1 472
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-28.63%1 320