Yuri Gagarin : Announcement of the Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended September 30, 2022

29-11-2022
On November 29, 2022 Yuri Gagarin Plc submitted its Q3 Interim Consolidated Financial Report for the period ended September 30, 2022 to the Financial Supervision Commission, Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia and to the public. The report is published on web site of the company under the "Interim Reports " section.
