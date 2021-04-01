Log in
YUSEI HOLDINGS LIMITED    96   KYG9883K1013

YUSEI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(96)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/31
1.18 HKD   0.00%
04:36aYUSEI  : Clarification Announcement
PU
2020YUSEI  : Interim Report 2020
PU
2020YUSEI  : Supplemental announcement in relation to annual report and change in use of proceeds
PU
Yusei : Clarification Announcement

04/01/2021 | 04:36am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YUSEI HOLDINGS LIMITED

友成控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 96)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference was made to the announcement of Yusei Holdings Limited (the "Company") published on 31 March 2021 (the "Announcement") in which the information about "Closure of Register of Members" was presented.

The board of directors of the Company identified a clerical error in the paragraphs about "Closure of Register of Members" in the Announcement and hereby makes clarification as below:

For the purpose of ascertaining shareholders' entitlement to the proposed final dividends, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 17 June 2021 to 22 June 2021 (instead of "from 16 June 2021 to 21 June 2021" as stated in the Announcement), both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividends (subject to shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting), all instrument of transfer must be lodged with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on 16 June 2021 (instead of "15 June 2021" as stated in the Announcement).

Save for the aforesaid, there is no change to the other information disclosed in the Announcement.

By order of the Board

Yusei Holdings Limited

Katsutoshi Masuda

Chairman

PRC, 1 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Manabu Shimabayashi and Mr. Xu Yong; the non-executive directors are Mr. Katsutoshi Masuda and Mr. Toshimitsu Masuda, the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lo Ka Wai, Mr. Fan Xiaoping and Mr. Hisaki Takabayashi.

*For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Yusei Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:35:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
