Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or other forms of damages arising from the translation. Securities Code: 6482 June 10, 2024 Dear Shareholders, Notice of Convocation for the 51st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders We would like to express our deepest appreciation for your continued support and patronage. Notice is hereby given that the 51st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. will be held as set out below: This General Meeting of Shareholders has adopted electronic provision measures. Therefore, in accordance with Article 325-3 of the Companies Act, we have posted the electronic provision measure matters on our website on the Internet (https://ir.ype.co.jp/en/stock/meeting.html), where you can check the details. In addition to our website, we have also posted the matters on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) web- site (https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show), where you can access the matters by 1) searching for "YUSHIN" in the issue name (company name) filed or "6482" in the code field, 2) selecting "Basic Information" - "Documents for Public Inspection/PR Information." If you do not intend to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (the Internet and others). Please refer to the enclosed Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 (JST). Details 1. Date and Time:Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10 a.m. 2. Venue: Conference Room on the 6th Floor, Head Office of YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. 555 Kuzetonoshiro-cho,Minami-ku, Kyoto 3. Objectives of the Meeting: Matters to be reported: a) Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 51st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) as well as the audit reports from the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Cor- porate Auditors on the Consolidated Financial Statements b) Report on the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 51st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Matters to be resolved: Proposal 1: Partial Amendments to The Articles of Incorporation Proposal 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors Proposal 3: Election of Two (2) Auditors Sincerely Yours, Takayo Kotani Representative Director and President YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. 555 Kuzetonoshiro-cho,Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan - 1 -

Notes: In the event of any modifications to electronic provision measures matters, the information before and after the modifications will be posted on the respective websites listed on the previous page. Among electronic provision measures matters, "Matters Relating to the Development of Systems to Ensure Proper Operations", "Overview of the Business Operations of the Systems to Ensure Proper Operations", "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity", "Basis of Preparing Consolidated Financial Statements and other Notes", "Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Sig- nificant Accounting Policies and other notes" are not included in the documents delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of such documents, pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 14, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. "Matters Relating to the Development of Systems to Ensure Proper Operations" and "Overview of the Business Operations of the Systems to Ensure Proper Operations" are included in the business report audited by the Corporate Auditors in preparing the auditor's report. "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity", "Basis of Preparing Consolidated Financial Statements and other Notes", "Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Significant Accounting Policies and other notes" were audited by the Accounting Auditor and the Corporate Auditor as part of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements in preparing the Audit Report. - 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposal 1:Partial Amendments to The Articles of Incorporation 1. Reason for the proposal The Company was established under the name "株式会社ユーシン精機" in Japanese and "YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO, LTD." in English in accordance with the founder's wish to "become a trustworthy company" and has remained so to this day. In order to carry forward this wish, further strengthen our brand, and achieve sustainable growth and increase our corporate value in the medium to long term, we are changing Article 1 (Corporate Name) of the current Articles of Incorporation to a new corporate name, "ＹＵＳＨＩＮ株式会社" in Japanese and "Yushin Company" in English. The effective date of this partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation will be April 1, 2025, with a Supplementary Provisions, which will be deleted after the effective date. 2. Reason for the amendments Current Proposed Amendments (Corporate Name) (Corporate Name) Article 1 Article 1 The name of the Company shall be 株式会社ユーシ The name of the Company shall be ＹＵＳＨＩＮ株 ン 精 機in Japanese and YUSHIN PRECISION 式会社in Japanese, and Yushin Companyin English. EQUIPMENT CO, LTD. in English. (newly added) (Supplementary Provisions) (Transitional measures regarding the corporate name change) (newly added) Article 1 1. The change in Article 1 (Corporate name) of the Articles of Incorporation shall become effect on April 1, 2025. 2. The provisions of this Article shall be deleted after the effective date of the corporate name change. *Underlines indicate changes. Proposal 2:Election of Seven (7) Directors The terms of office of all eight (8) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company is asking shareholders to vote for these seven (7) Director nominees, reducing the number of Directors by one (1). The nominees are as follows. No. Name Current position in Responsibilities and ma- the Company jor concurrent positions 1 Takayo Kotani Reappointment Representative Director and President 2 Kota Oda Reappointment Director and General Manager of Executive Vice President Administration Division General Manager of 3 Yasushi Kitagawa Reappointment Executive Managing Director Manufacturing Division and General Manager of Purchasing Division - 3 -

4 5 6 7 Tomohiro Inano Reappointment Reappointment Yasuo Nishiguchi External Independent Reappointment Hiroshi Matsuhisa External Independent Reappointment Reiko Nakayama External Independent Managing Director Director Director Director General Manager of Sales Division Chairman of YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. Professor emeritus at Kyoto University Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee member ) of LUCKLAND CO., LTD. - 4 -

No. Name Brief biography, positions, responsibilities, and major concurrent positions (Date of birth) Reappointment April 2008 Joined the Company October 2008 Manager of R&D Section April 2009 General Manager of R&D Department April 2019 Executive Officer and General Manager of R&D Department June 2019 Executive Officer and General Manager of R&D Division June 2020 Managing Director and General Manager of R&D Division Takayo Kotani October 2020 Director and Executive Vice President (August 26, 1977) and General Manager of R&D Division 1 June 2021 Representative Director and President (to present) Number of shares held: 1,968,532 shares Reasons for appointment: Takayo Kotani has been involved in R&D, promotion of development strategies and management, and has a wealth of experience and accomplishments. Her achievements have been socially recognized, such as receiving the Japan Society of Mechanical Engineers Prize for the development of robot technology. Since June 2021, she has served as Representative Director and President, taking the lead in formulating management strategies for sustainable growth and strengthening the Company's organizational structure. The Company has nominated her as a Director because she is expected to strengthen the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors. Reappointment October 2015 Joined the Company as General Manager of General Affairs Department April 2019 Executive Officer and General Manager of General Affairs Department June 2020 Director and General Manager of General Affairs Department June 2021 Managing Director 2 Kota Oda and General Manager of General Affairs Department (June 10, 1978) June 2022 Director and Executive Vice President and General Manager of Administration Division (to present) Number of shares held: 15,000 shares Reasons for appointment: Kota Oda has extensive experience and success in overseeing and managing corporate divisions. As Executive Vice President since June 2022, he has taken the lead in formulating strategies for the Company's sustainable growth and strengthening the organizational structure. The Company has nominated him as a Director candidate as he is expected to further strengthen the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors. - 5 -

No. Name Brief biography, positions, responsibilities, and major concurrent positions (Date of birth) Reappointment September 2007 Joined the Company November 2007 Deputy General Manager of Manufacturing Division April 2008 Deputy General Manager of Manufacturing Division and Quality Assurance Department April 2009 Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager of Manufacturing Division and Quality Assurance Department August 2009 Executive Officer, General Manager of Manufacturing Division and Quality Assurance Department June 2010 Director and General Manager of Manufacturing Division and Quality Assurance Department June 2013 Managing Director and General Manager of Manufacturing Division Yasushi Kitagawa and Quality Assurance Department 3 June 2017 Executive Managing Director (August 12, 1958) and General Manager of Manufacturing Division and Quality Assurance Department July 2020 Executive Managing Director and General Manager of Manufacturing Division June 2021 Executive Managing Director and General Manager of Manufacturing Division and General Manager of Purchasing Division (to present) Number of shares held: 11,000 shares Reasons for appointment: Yasushi Kitagawa has been involved in the management and operation of production and purchasing, and thus has extensive experience and achievements in the business. The Company has nominated him as a Director as he is expected to strengthen the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors. Reappointment June 1989 Joined the Company August 2005 General Manager of YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT TRADING (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD. April 2008 General Manager of Chinese Area and YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT TRADING (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD. July 2009 Assistant to General Manager of Sales Division February 2010 Deputy General Manager of Sales Division 4 Tomohiro Inano March 2011 General Manager of Sales Division March 2014 Executive Officer and General Manager of Sales Division (December 13, 1962) June 2017 Director and General Manager of Sales Division June 2022 Managing Director and General Manager of Sales Division (to present) Number of shares held: 14,300 shares Reasons for appointment: Tomohiro Inano has been involved in management and operations, including sales, and has extensive experience and success. The Company has nominated him as a Director because he is expected to strengthen the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors. - 6 -

No. Name Brief biography, positions, responsibilities, and major concurrent positions (Date of birth) Reappointment External Independent March 1975 Joined Kyoto Ceramic Co., Ltd.(currently KYOCERA Corporation) June 1987 Director June 1992 Senior Managing Director and Representative Director June 1997 Executive Vice president and Representative Director June 1999 President and Representative Director June 2003 President and Representative Director and President and Executive Officer June 2005 Chairman of the Board and Representative Director, and Chief Executive Officer Yasuo Nishiguchi April 2006 Advisor and Director June 2009 Retired from the office of Director (October 9, 1943) 5 June 2014 External Director of the Company (to present) March 2015 Chairman and CEO of Socionext Inc. June 2016 Outside Director of YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. March 2018 Retired from Chairman and CEO of Socionext Inc. April 2020 Chairman of YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. (to present) Number of shares held: 59,400 shares Reasons for selection as a candidate for External Director and expected role: The Company has renominated Yasuo Nishiguchi as a candidate for External Director in order to continue to utilize his knowledge and experience in all aspects of management, which he has cultivated through his key positions as President and Representative Director and the Chairman of KYOCERA Corporation, in the management of the Company. He is expected to strengthen the functions of the Company's Board of Directors by advising and supervising management from an independent standpoint, utilizing his expertise as a person with management experience. Reappointment External Independent June 1976 Research Assistant of school of precision engineering in Faculty of Engineering at Kyoto University October 1987 Assistant professor April 1994 Professor ( transferred to graduate school of department of Mechanical Engi- neering and Science by a reorganization in 1995) April 2012 Professor emeritus at Kyoto University (to present) Hiroshi Matsuhisa June 2014 External Director of the Company (to present) 6 June 2016 Outside Corporate Auditor of (August 5, 1947) Technology Seed Incubation Co., Ltd. June 2018 Retired from Outside Corporate Auditor of Technology Seed Incubation Co., Ltd. Number of shares held: 25,000 shares Reasons for selection as a candidate for External Director and expected role: The Company has renominated Hiroshi Matsuhisa as a candidate for an External Director in order to continue to utilize his expertise as an academic expert in engineering in the management of the Company. He is expected to strengthen the functions of the Company's Board of Directors by advising and supervising management from an independent stand- point. Although he has no direct business management experience, the Company believes that he has the ability to properly perform the duties as an External Director of the Company as described above. - 7 -

No. Name Brief biography, positions, responsibilities, and major concurrent positions (Date of birth) Reappointment External Independent April 1983 Joined Japan Associated Finance Co., Ltd. (currently JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.) January 1997 Joined Marusan Securities Co., Ltd. March 2000 General Manager of Investment information October 2004 General Manager of Underwriting October 2008 Part-time Director of LivTech, Inc. February 2009 Director and Head of Administrative H.Q. of LivTech, Inc. March 2013 Retired from the office of Director of LivTech, Inc. March 2015 Outside Director of LUCKLAND CO., LTD. 7 Reiko Nakayama March 2016 Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee member) of (April 2, 1959) LUCKLAND CO., LTD. (to present) June 2018 External Director of the Company (to present) June 2019 Outside Director of Mandom Corporation June 2023 Retired from Outside Director of Mandom Corporation Number of shares held: 20,062 shares Reasons for selection as a candidate for External Director and expected role: The Company has renominated Reiko Nakayama as a candidate for External Director to continue to apply her rich insight based on her experience as a general manager of an underwriting department of a securities company, an officer in charge of administration of an operating company, and an External Director to the management of the Company. She is expected to strengthen the functions of the Company's Board of Directors by advising and supervising management from an independent standpoint. Notes: 1. The candidates for Directors have no special interests in the Company. 2. Takayo Kotani's registered name is Takayo Oda. 3. Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama are candidates of External Directors. 4. Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama are the present External Directors of the Company. Yasuo Nishiguchi and Hiroshi Matsuhisa, their term of office as an External Director of the Company is respectively ten (10) years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, Reiko Nakayama, six (6) years. 5. The Company has registered Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama as Independent Officers provided in the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. If Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama are reap- pointed, the Company plans to continue to make them Independent Officers. 6. The Company has concluded an agreement with Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa, and Reiko Nakayama to limit their liabilities for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act in accordance with the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under such agreement shall be the minimum amount of liability under Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. If Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama are reappointed, the agreement will be continued. 7. The Company has concluded an indemnification agreement with Takayo Kotani, Kota Oda, Yasushi Kitagawa, Tomohiro Inano, Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama to guarantee the expenses set forth in Article 430-2, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and the loss set forth in Item 1 and 2 of that paragraph to the extent stipulated by laws and ordinances. If the reappointment of each candidate is approved, the Company plans to continue the agreement with each person. 8. The Company has concluded Directors and Officers Liability Insurance (hereinafter referred to as "D&O Insurance") as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act with an insurance company. The insurance will cover any damages, etc. (However, damages that fall under the reasons for exemption specified in the insurance contract are ex- cluded.) that Directors are liable for damages due to their work. The Company bears the entire premium for D&O insur- ance. If Takayo Kotani, Kota Oda, Yasushi Kitagawa, Tomohiro Inano, Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa, and Reiko Nakayama are reappointed, they will continue to be insured by D&O insurance. The contract period for D&O insurance is one year, and it will be renewed after a resolution by the Board of Directors before the expiration of the period. Proposal 3:Proposal 3: Election of Two (2) Corporate Auditors Katsumi Noda, Corporate Auditor, and Hiroho Kamakura, Corporate Auditor, will retire from office upon the expiration of their terms at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of two (2) new Corporate Auditors. The Board of Auditors has agreed to this proposal. The nominees for Corporate Auditors are as follows - 8 -

No. Name Brief biography, positions, responsibilities, and major concurrent positions (Date of birth) Newly appointed October 2013 Joined the Company as General Manager of Internal Audit Office July 2015 General Manager of Accounting Department April 2017 Executive Officer and General Manager of Corporate Management Department and General Manager of Accounting Department April 2020 Executive Officer and General Manager of Corporate Management Department 1 Masahito Fukui June 2020 Director and General Manager of Corporate Management Department (June 30, 1960) June 2022 Director, Corporate Management (to present) Number of shares held: 5,000 shares Reasons for appointment: Masahito Fukui has extensive experience and success in management and operations, including group accounting and finance, IT systems, and auditing. The Company has nominated him as a Corporate Auditor because he is expected to strengthen the auditing function by applying his experience and achievements to auditing duties. Newly Appointed External Independent October 1980 Joined Tohmatsu Awoki & Co. (currently Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC) March 1985 Registered as a Certified Public Accountant July 1999 Appointed as a partner of Tohmatsu & Co. (currently Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC) July 2019 Opened and registered Certified Public Accountant Yoshiki Yamada Office Yoshiki Yamada June 2020 Outside Corporate Auditor of Konishi Co., Ltd. 2 June 2021 Outside Director (Audits and Supervisory Committee member) of (January 26, 1954) Konishi Co., Ltd. (to present) July 2021 Partner in Rutland Audit Corporation (to present) Number of shares held: - shares Reasons for appointment: The Company nominated Yoshiki Yamada as a candidate for External Corporate Auditor because the Company expects that his expertise in finance and accounting as a certified public accountant will be utilized in the Company's auditing operations, thereby strengthening the auditing function. Although he has not been directly involved in corporate management in the past, for the reasons stated above, the Company believes that he will be able to appropriately perform his duties as an External Corporate Auditor. Notes: The candidates for Directors have no special interests in the Company. Masahito Fukui is a candidate for Corporate Auditor. Yoshiki Yamada is a candidate for External Corporate Auditor. Yoshiki Yamada meets the requirements for Independent Officers set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and will be appointed as an Independent Officer if elected. If Masahito Fukui and Yoshiki Yamada are elected, the Company will enter into an agreement to limit liability for dam- ages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act in accordance with the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the same act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under the relevant agreement shall be the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same law. Pursuant to Article 430-2, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into an indemnification agreement with Masahito Fukui, under which the Company will indemnify him for the expenses set forth in Paragraph 1 and the losses set forth in Paragraph 2 of the same Article to the extent provided by law, and will continue such agreement with him if he is elected. If Yoshiki Yamada is elected, the Company plans to enter into an indemnification agreement with him pursuant to Article 430-2, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, whereby the Company will indemnify him to the extent provided by law for the expenses set forth in Item 1 and losses set forth in Item 2 of the same Article. The Company has concluded Directors and Officers Liability Insurance (hereinafter referred to as "D&O Insurance") as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act with an insurance company. The insurance will cover any damages, etc. (However, damages that fall under the reasons for exemption specified in the insurance contract are ex- cluded) that the Corporate Auditors are liable for damages due to their work. The Company bears the entire premium for D&O insurance. If Masahito Fukui is elected, he will continue to be insured by D&O insurance. If Yoshiki Yamada is elected, he will be newly insured by D&O Insurance. The contract period for D&O insurance is one year, and it will be renewed after a resolution by the Board of Directors before the expiration of the period. 9 -