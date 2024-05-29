Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities Code: 6482
June 10, 2024
Dear Shareholders,
Notice of Convocation for
the 51st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We would like to express our deepest appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
Notice is hereby given that the 51st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. will be held as set out below:
This General Meeting of Shareholders has adopted electronic provision measures. Therefore, in accordance with Article 325-3 of the Companies Act, we have posted the electronic provision measure matters on our website on the Internet (https://ir.ype.co.jp/en/stock/meeting.html), where you can check the details.
In addition to our website, we have also posted the matters on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) web- site (https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show), where you can access the matters by 1) searching for "YUSHIN" in the issue name (company name) filed or "6482" in the code field, 2) selecting "Basic Information" - "Documents for Public Inspection/PR Information."
If you do not intend to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (the Internet and others). Please refer to the enclosed Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 (JST).
Details
1. Date and Time:Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10 a.m.
2. Venue:
Conference Room on the 6th Floor,
Head Office of YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.
555 Kuzetonoshiro-cho,Minami-ku, Kyoto
3. Objectives of the Meeting:
Matters to be reported:
a)
Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 51st
Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) as well as the
audit reports from the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Cor-
porate Auditors on the Consolidated Financial Statements
b)
Report on the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 51st
Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Partial Amendments to The Articles of Incorporation
Proposal 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors
Proposal 3: Election of Two (2) Auditors
Sincerely Yours,
Takayo Kotani
Representative Director and President
YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.
555 Kuzetonoshiro-cho,Minami-ku,
Kyoto, Japan
- 1 -
Notes:
In the event of any modifications to electronic provision measures matters, the information before and after the modifications will be posted on the respective websites listed on the previous page.
Among electronic provision measures matters, "Matters Relating to the Development of Systems to Ensure Proper Operations", "Overview of the Business Operations of the Systems to Ensure Proper Operations", "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity", "Basis of Preparing Consolidated Financial Statements and other Notes", "Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Sig- nificant Accounting Policies and other notes" are not included in the documents delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of such documents, pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 14, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
"Matters Relating to the Development of Systems to Ensure Proper Operations" and "Overview of the Business Operations of the Systems to Ensure Proper Operations" are included in the business report audited by the Corporate Auditors in preparing the auditor's report. "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity", "Basis of Preparing Consolidated Financial Statements and other Notes", "Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Significant Accounting Policies and other notes" were audited by the Accounting Auditor and the Corporate Auditor as part of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements in preparing the Audit Report.
- 2 -
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal 1:Partial Amendments to The Articles of Incorporation
1. Reason for the proposal
The Company was established under the name "株式会社ユーシン精機" in Japanese and "YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO, LTD." in English in accordance with the founder's wish to "become a trustworthy company" and has remained so to this day. In order to carry forward this wish, further strengthen our brand, and achieve sustainable growth and increase our corporate value in the medium to long term, we are changing Article 1 (Corporate Name) of the current Articles of Incorporation to a new corporate name, "ＹＵＳＨＩＮ株式会社" in Japanese and "Yushin Company" in English.
The effective date of this partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation will be April 1, 2025, with a Supplementary Provisions, which will be deleted after the effective date.
2. Reason for the amendments
Current
Proposed Amendments
(Corporate Name)
(Corporate Name)
Article 1
Article 1
The name of the Company shall be 株式会社ユーシ
The name of the Company shall be ＹＵＳＨＩＮ株
ン 精 機in Japanese and YUSHIN PRECISION
式会社in Japanese, and Yushin Companyin English.
EQUIPMENT CO, LTD. in English.
(newly added)
(Supplementary Provisions)
(Transitional measures regarding the corporate name
change)
(newly added)
Article 1
1. The change in Article 1 (Corporate name) of the
Articles of Incorporation shall become effect on
April 1, 2025.
2. The provisions of this Article shall be deleted after
the effective date of the corporate name change.
*Underlines indicate changes.
Proposal 2:Election of Seven (7) Directors
The terms of office of all eight (8) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
Therefore, the Company is asking shareholders to vote for these seven (7) Director nominees, reducing the number of Directors by one (1).
The nominees are as follows.
No.
Name
Current position in
Responsibilities and ma-
the Company
jor concurrent positions
1
Takayo Kotani
Reappointment
Representative Director and
President
2
Kota Oda
Reappointment
Director and
General Manager of
Executive Vice President
Administration Division
General Manager of
3
Yasushi Kitagawa
Reappointment
Executive Managing Director
Manufacturing Division
and General Manager of
Purchasing Division
- 3 -
4
5
6
7
Tomohiro Inano
Reappointment
Reappointment
Yasuo Nishiguchi
External Independent
Reappointment
Hiroshi Matsuhisa
External Independent
Reappointment
Reiko Nakayama
External Independent
Managing Director
Director
Director
Director
General Manager of Sales Division
Chairman of YAMADA
Consulting Group Co.,
Ltd.
Professor emeritus at Kyoto University
Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee member ) of
LUCKLAND CO., LTD.
- 4 -
No.
Name
Brief biography, positions, responsibilities, and major concurrent positions
(Date of birth)
Reappointment
April 2008
Joined the Company
October 2008
Manager of R&D Section
April 2009
General Manager of R&D Department
April 2019
Executive Officer and General Manager of R&D Department
June 2019
Executive Officer and General Manager of R&D Division
June 2020
Managing Director and General Manager of R&D Division
Takayo Kotani
October 2020
Director and Executive Vice President
(August 26, 1977)
and General Manager of R&D Division
1
June 2021
Representative Director and President (to present)
Number of shares held: 1,968,532 shares
Reasons for appointment:
Takayo Kotani has been involved in R&D, promotion of development strategies and management, and has a wealth of experience and accomplishments. Her achievements have been socially recognized, such as receiving the Japan Society of Mechanical Engineers Prize for the development of robot technology. Since June 2021, she has served as Representative Director and President, taking the lead in formulating management strategies for sustainable growth and strengthening the Company's organizational structure. The Company has nominated her as a Director because she is expected to strengthen the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors.
Reappointment
October 2015
Joined the Company
as General Manager of General Affairs Department
April 2019
Executive Officer
and General Manager of General Affairs Department
June 2020
Director
and General Manager of General Affairs Department
June 2021
Managing Director
2
Kota Oda
and General Manager of General Affairs Department
(June 10, 1978)
June 2022
Director and Executive Vice President
and General Manager of Administration Division (to present)
Number of shares held: 15,000 shares
Reasons for appointment:
Kota Oda has extensive experience and success in overseeing and managing corporate divisions. As Executive Vice President since June 2022, he has taken the lead in formulating strategies for the Company's sustainable growth and strengthening the organizational structure. The Company has nominated him as a Director candidate as he is expected to further strengthen the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors.
- 5 -
No.
Name
Brief biography, positions, responsibilities, and major concurrent positions
(Date of birth)
Reappointment
September 2007
Joined the Company
November 2007
Deputy General Manager of Manufacturing Division
April 2008
Deputy General Manager of Manufacturing Division
and Quality Assurance Department
April 2009
Executive Officer,
Deputy General Manager of Manufacturing Division
and Quality Assurance Department
August 2009
Executive Officer, General Manager of Manufacturing Division
and Quality Assurance Department
June 2010
Director and General Manager of Manufacturing Division
and Quality Assurance Department
June 2013
Managing Director and General Manager of Manufacturing Division
Yasushi Kitagawa
and Quality Assurance Department
3
June 2017
Executive Managing Director
(August 12, 1958)
and General Manager of Manufacturing Division
and Quality Assurance Department
July 2020
Executive Managing Director
and General Manager of Manufacturing Division
June 2021
Executive Managing Director
and General Manager of Manufacturing Division
and General Manager of Purchasing Division (to present)
Number of shares held: 11,000 shares
Reasons for appointment:
Yasushi Kitagawa has been involved in the management and operation of production and purchasing, and thus has extensive experience and achievements in the business. The Company has nominated him as a Director as he is expected to strengthen the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors.
Reappointment
June 1989
Joined the Company
August 2005
General Manager of YUSHIN PRECISION
EQUIPMENT TRADING (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.
April 2008
General Manager of Chinese Area and YUSHIN
PRECISION EQUIPMENT TRADING (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.
July 2009
Assistant to General Manager of Sales Division
February 2010
Deputy General Manager of Sales Division
4
Tomohiro Inano
March 2011
General Manager of Sales Division
March 2014
Executive Officer and General Manager of Sales Division
(December 13, 1962)
June 2017
Director and General Manager of Sales Division
June 2022
Managing Director and General Manager of Sales Division
(to present)
Number of shares held: 14,300 shares
Reasons for appointment:
Tomohiro Inano has been involved in management and operations, including sales, and has extensive experience and success. The Company has nominated him as a Director because he is expected to strengthen the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors.
- 6 -
No.
Name
Brief biography, positions, responsibilities, and major concurrent positions
(Date of birth)
Reappointment
External
Independent
March 1975
Joined Kyoto Ceramic Co., Ltd.(currently KYOCERA Corporation)
June 1987
Director
June 1992
Senior Managing Director and Representative Director
June 1997
Executive Vice president and Representative Director
June 1999
President and Representative Director
June 2003
President and Representative Director and President
and Executive Officer
June 2005
Chairman of the Board and Representative Director,
and Chief Executive Officer
Yasuo Nishiguchi
April 2006
Advisor and Director
June 2009
Retired from the office of Director
(October 9, 1943)
5
June 2014
External Director of the Company (to present)
March 2015
Chairman and CEO of Socionext Inc.
June 2016
Outside Director of YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd.
March 2018
Retired from Chairman and CEO of Socionext Inc.
April 2020
Chairman of YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. (to present)
Number of shares held: 59,400 shares
Reasons for selection as a candidate for External Director and expected role:
The Company has renominated Yasuo Nishiguchi as a candidate for External Director in order to continue to utilize his knowledge and experience in all aspects of management, which he has cultivated through his key positions as President and Representative Director and the Chairman of KYOCERA Corporation, in the management of the Company. He is expected to strengthen the functions of the Company's Board of Directors by advising and supervising management from an independent standpoint, utilizing his expertise as a person with management experience.
Reappointment
External
Independent
June 1976
Research Assistant of school of precision engineering in Faculty of
Engineering at Kyoto University
October 1987
Assistant professor
April 1994
Professor
( transferred to graduate school of department of Mechanical Engi-
neering and Science by a reorganization in 1995)
April 2012
Professor emeritus at Kyoto University (to present)
Hiroshi Matsuhisa
June 2014
External Director of the Company (to present)
6
June 2016
Outside Corporate Auditor of
(August 5, 1947)
Technology Seed Incubation Co., Ltd.
June 2018
Retired from Outside Corporate Auditor of
Technology Seed Incubation Co., Ltd.
Number of shares held: 25,000 shares
Reasons for selection as a candidate for External Director and expected role:
The Company has renominated Hiroshi Matsuhisa as a candidate for an External Director in order to continue to utilize his expertise as an academic expert in engineering in the management of the Company. He is expected to strengthen the functions of the Company's Board of Directors by advising and supervising management from an independent stand- point. Although he has no direct business management experience, the Company believes that he has the ability to properly perform the duties as an External Director of the Company as described above.
- 7 -
No.
Name
Brief biography, positions, responsibilities, and major concurrent positions
(Date of birth)
Reappointment
External
Independent
April 1983
Joined Japan Associated Finance Co., Ltd. (currently JAFCO Group
Co., Ltd.)
January 1997
Joined Marusan Securities Co., Ltd.
March 2000
General Manager of Investment information
October 2004
General Manager of Underwriting
October 2008
Part-time Director of LivTech, Inc.
February 2009
Director and Head of Administrative H.Q. of LivTech, Inc.
March 2013
Retired from the office of Director of LivTech, Inc.
March 2015
Outside Director of LUCKLAND CO., LTD.
7
Reiko Nakayama
March 2016
Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee member) of
(April 2, 1959)
LUCKLAND CO., LTD.
(to present)
June 2018
External Director of the Company (to present)
June 2019
Outside Director of Mandom Corporation
June 2023
Retired from Outside Director of Mandom Corporation
Number of shares held: 20,062 shares
Reasons for selection as a candidate for External Director and expected role:
The Company has renominated Reiko Nakayama as a candidate for External Director to continue to apply her rich insight based on her experience as a general manager of an underwriting department of a securities company, an officer in charge of administration of an operating company, and an External Director to the management of the Company. She is expected to strengthen the functions of the Company's Board of Directors by advising and supervising management from an independent standpoint.
Notes:
1. The candidates for Directors have no special interests in the Company.
2. Takayo Kotani's registered name is Takayo Oda.
3. Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama are candidates of External Directors.
4. Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama are the present External Directors of the Company. Yasuo Nishiguchi and Hiroshi Matsuhisa, their term of office as an External Director of the Company is respectively ten (10) years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, Reiko Nakayama, six (6) years.
5. The Company has registered Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama as Independent Officers provided in the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. If Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama are reap- pointed, the Company plans to continue to make them Independent Officers.
6. The Company has concluded an agreement with Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa, and Reiko Nakayama to limit their liabilities for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act in accordance with the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under such agreement shall be the minimum amount of liability under Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. If Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama are reappointed, the agreement will be continued.
7. The Company has concluded an indemnification agreement with Takayo Kotani, Kota Oda, Yasushi Kitagawa, Tomohiro Inano, Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama to guarantee the expenses set forth in Article 430-2, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and the loss set forth in Item 1 and 2 of that paragraph to the extent stipulated by laws and ordinances. If the reappointment of each candidate is approved, the Company plans to continue the agreement with each person.
8. The Company has concluded Directors and Officers Liability Insurance (hereinafter referred to as "D&O Insurance") as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act with an insurance company. The insurance will cover any damages, etc. (However, damages that fall under the reasons for exemption specified in the insurance contract are ex- cluded.) that Directors are liable for damages due to their work. The Company bears the entire premium for D&O insur- ance. If Takayo Kotani, Kota Oda, Yasushi Kitagawa, Tomohiro Inano, Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa, and Reiko Nakayama are reappointed, they will continue to be insured by D&O insurance. The contract period for D&O insurance is one year, and it will be renewed after a resolution by the Board of Directors before the expiration of the period.
Proposal 3:Proposal 3: Election of Two (2) Corporate Auditors
Katsumi Noda, Corporate Auditor, and Hiroho Kamakura, Corporate Auditor, will retire from office upon the expiration of their terms at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
Therefore, the Company proposes the election of two (2) new Corporate Auditors. The Board of Auditors has agreed to this proposal.
The nominees for Corporate Auditors are as follows
- 8 -
No.
Name
Brief biography, positions, responsibilities, and major concurrent positions
(Date of birth)
Newly appointed
October 2013
Joined the Company as General Manager of Internal Audit Office
July 2015
General Manager of Accounting Department
April 2017
Executive Officer
and General Manager of Corporate Management Department
and General Manager of Accounting Department
April 2020
Executive Officer
and General Manager of Corporate Management Department
1
Masahito Fukui
June 2020
Director
and General Manager of Corporate Management Department
(June 30, 1960)
June 2022
Director, Corporate Management (to present)
Number of shares held: 5,000 shares
Reasons for appointment:
Masahito Fukui has extensive experience and success in management and operations, including group accounting and finance, IT systems, and auditing. The Company has nominated him as a Corporate Auditor because he is expected to strengthen the auditing function by applying his experience and achievements to auditing duties.
Newly Appointed
External
Independent
October 1980
Joined Tohmatsu Awoki & Co. (currently Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
LLC)
March 1985
Registered as a Certified Public Accountant
July 1999
Appointed as a partner of Tohmatsu & Co. (currently Deloitte Touche
Tohmatsu LLC)
July 2019
Opened and registered Certified Public Accountant Yoshiki Yamada
Office
Yoshiki Yamada
June 2020
Outside Corporate Auditor of Konishi Co., Ltd.
2
June 2021
Outside Director (Audits and Supervisory Committee member) of
(January 26, 1954)
Konishi Co., Ltd. (to present)
July 2021
Partner in Rutland Audit Corporation (to present)
Number of shares held: - shares
Reasons for appointment:
The Company nominated Yoshiki Yamada as a candidate for External Corporate Auditor because the Company expects that his expertise in finance and accounting as a certified public accountant will be utilized in the Company's auditing operations, thereby strengthening the auditing function. Although he has not been directly involved in corporate management in the past, for the reasons stated above, the Company believes that he will be able to appropriately perform his duties as an External Corporate Auditor.
Notes:
- The candidates for Directors have no special interests in the Company.
- Masahito Fukui is a candidate for Corporate Auditor.
- Yoshiki Yamada is a candidate for External Corporate Auditor.
- Yoshiki Yamada meets the requirements for Independent Officers set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and will be appointed as an Independent Officer if elected.
- If Masahito Fukui and Yoshiki Yamada are elected, the Company will enter into an agreement to limit liability for dam- ages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act in accordance with the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the same act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under the relevant agreement shall be the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the same law.
- Pursuant to Article 430-2, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into an indemnification agreement with Masahito Fukui, under which the Company will indemnify him for the expenses set forth in Paragraph 1 and the losses set forth in Paragraph 2 of the same Article to the extent provided by law, and will continue such agreement with him if he is elected.
- If Yoshiki Yamada is elected, the Company plans to enter into an indemnification agreement with him pursuant to Article 430-2, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, whereby the Company will indemnify him to the extent provided by law for the expenses set forth in Item 1 and losses set forth in Item 2 of the same Article.
- The Company has concluded Directors and Officers Liability Insurance (hereinafter referred to as "D&O Insurance") as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act with an insurance company. The insurance will cover any damages, etc. (However, damages that fall under the reasons for exemption specified in the insurance contract are ex- cluded) that the Corporate Auditors are liable for damages due to their work. The Company bears the entire premium for D&O insurance. If Masahito Fukui is elected, he will continue to be insured by D&O insurance. If Yoshiki Yamada is elected, he will be newly insured by D&O Insurance. The contract period for D&O insurance is one year, and it will be renewed after a resolution by the Board of Directors before the expiration of the period.
- 9 -
Reference information
Skills Matrix of Directors and Corporate Auditors
The following table sets forth the list of Directors and Corporate Auditors, if Proposals are approved, and their skills.
Name
Position
Gender
Management
Development, Engineering,
and Quality
Human resource Development
and Sustainability
Sales and Marketing
Global
Finance and Accounting
IT and DX
Governance,
Risk management
and Compliance
Takayo
Representative
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Director
Female
Kotani
and President
Kota
Director and
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Executive
Male
Oda
Vice President
Yasushi
Executive
✓
✓
✓
✓
Managing
Male
Kitagawa
Director
Tomohiro
Managing
Male
✓
✓
✓
Inano
Director
Yasuo
External Director
Male
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Nishiguchi
Hiroshi
External Director
Male
✓
✓
✓
Matsuhisa
Reiko
External Director
Female
✓
✓
✓
Nakayama
Masahito
Full-time
Corpo-
Male
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Fukui
rate Auditor
Tetsuya
External
Corpo-
Male
✓
✓
Nonaka
rate Auditor
Yoshiki
External
Corpo-
Male
✓
✓
✓
Yamada
rate Auditor
This table shows the maximum four primary skills of each personnel except "Management".
This table does not reflect all of the knowledge or experience of each Director and Auditor.
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Yushin Precision Equipment Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 00:53:02 UTC.