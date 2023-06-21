Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yushin Precision Equipment Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6482   JP3944500002

YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

(6482)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-21 am EDT
712.00 JPY   +0.42%
02:07aYushin Precision Equipment : Notice of Resolutions at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/15Yushin Precision Equipment : Partial Correction of “Other Electronic Provision Measures Matters for the 50th Ordinary GSM (Matters Omitting the Delivery of Documents)”
PU
05/31Disappointing April Economic Data Leads to Japan Stock Market Losses; Toyota Motor, Daimler Truck to Consolidate Truck Units Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yushin Precision Equipment : Notice of Resolutions at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/21/2023 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 21, 2023

Dear Shareholders,

Notice of Resolutions

at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. hereby notifies you of the matters reported and the resolutions adopted at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders as follows.

Details

Matters to be reported:

  1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 50th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) as well as the audit reports from the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors on the Consolidated Financial Statements
  2. Report on the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 50th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

The matters above were reported to the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Agenda for resolution:

Proposal : Election of Eight (8) Directors

Eight (8) Directors, Takayo Kotani, Kota Oda, Yasushi Kitagawa, Tomohiro Inano, Masahito Fukui, Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama were elected and all assumed, as originally proposed by the Company.

Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama are External Directors.

Sincerely Yours,

Takayo Kotani

Representative Director and President

YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

555 Kuzetonoshiro-cho,Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan

DISCLAIMER: This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. shall accept no responsibility or liability for damages or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding or misspelling with regard to this translation. This translation may be used only for reference purposes. YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. maintains the right to claim compensation from violators for any damage or loss it may suffer from the violation of these conditions.

Disclaimer

Yushin Precision Equipment Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 06:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.
02:07aYushin Precision Equipment : Notice of Resolutions at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of..
PU
06/15Yushin Precision Equipment : Partial Correction of “Other Electronic Provision Measu..
PU
05/31Disappointing April Economic Data Leads to Japan Stock Market Losses; Toyota Motor, Dai..
MT
05/31Yushin Precision Completes Takeover of Swedish Maker of Plastic Injection Moulding Mach..
MT
05/30Yushin Precision Equipment : Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Shares of WEMO..
PU
05/30Yushin Precision Equipment Co., Ltd. completed the acquisition of Wemo Automation Ab fr..
CI
05/26Yushin Precision Equipment : Other Electronic Provision Measures Matters upon Notice of Co..
PU
05/26Yushin Precision Equipment : Notice of Convocation for the 50th Ordinary General Meeting o..
PU
05/17Strong Economic Reports Give Major Lift to Japanese Stocks; Rakuten Plans Up to 332 Bil..
MT
05/17Yushin Precision to Take Over Swedish Maker of Plastic Injection Moulding Machinery
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 874 M 148 M 148 M
Net income 2022 2 112 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net cash 2022 12 404 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 24 131 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 692
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yushin Precision Equipment Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Takayo Kotani Head-Research Development
Masahito Fukui Head-Internal Audit
Yasuo Nishiguchi Independent Director
Hiroshi Matsuhisa Independent Outside Director
Reiko Nakayama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.6.46%171
ATLAS COPCO AB25.67%66 587
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION27.78%47 707
FANUC CORPORATION31.21%34 846
INGERSOLL RAND INC.22.72%25 938
FORTIVE CORPORATION11.28%25 279
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer