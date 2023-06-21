Yushin Precision Equipment : Notice of Resolutions at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

June 21, 2023

Dear Shareholders,

Notice of Resolutions

at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. hereby notifies you of the matters reported and the resolutions adopted at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders as follows.

Details

Matters to be reported:

Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 50 th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) as well as the audit reports from the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors on the Consolidated Financial Statements Report on the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 50 th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

The matters above were reported to the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Agenda for resolution:

Proposal : Election of Eight (8) Directors

Eight (8) Directors, Takayo Kotani, Kota Oda, Yasushi Kitagawa, Tomohiro Inano, Masahito Fukui, Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama were elected and all assumed, as originally proposed by the Company.

Yasuo Nishiguchi, Hiroshi Matsuhisa and Reiko Nakayama are External Directors.

Sincerely Yours,

Takayo Kotani

Representative Director and President

YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

555 Kuzetonoshiro-cho,Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan

DISCLAIMER: This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. shall accept no responsibility or liability for damages or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding or misspelling with regard to this translation. This translation may be used only for reference purposes. YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. maintains the right to claim compensation from violators for any damage or loss it may suffer from the violation of these conditions.