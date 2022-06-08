Yusin : 2022 Annual general shareholders meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/08 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Amendment to part of the Articles of Association of the Company: Approved 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the 2021 annual business report and financial statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Newly-elected independent directors:Comprehensive Re-election of Directors (including Independent Directors): Approved 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Amendment of part of the operating procedures for the acquisition or disposal of assets: Adopted (2)Amendment to part of the Rules of Procedure of the Shareholders' Meeting : Adopted。 (3)Lifting the Restriction on Non-Compete by Directors (including Independent Directors) and Their Representatives: Approved。 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA