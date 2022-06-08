Log in
    4557   KYG988461011

YUSIN HOLDING CORP.

(4557)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-06
77.50 TWD   +0.26%
12:12aYUSIN : Announced that the Company's 2022 General Meeting of Shareholders passed the lifting of the non-compete restriction on new directors
PU
12:12aYUSIN : Announces the expiration of the terms of office of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company
PU
12:12aYUSIN : All the new directors of the Company elect Mr. Chi, Ching-Te to succeed as the chairman of the board
PU
Yusin : 2022 Annual general shareholders meeting

06/08/2022 | 12:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yusin Holding Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 11:51:58
Subject 
 Yusin Holding 2022 Annual general
shareholders meeting
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/08
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Amendment to part of the Articles of Association of the Company: Approved
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 annual business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:Newly-elected independent directors:Comprehensive Re-election
 of Directors (including Independent Directors): Approved
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Amendment of part of the operating procedures for the acquisition or
disposal of assets: Adopted
(2)Amendment to part of the Rules of Procedure of the Shareholders' Meeting
: Adopted。
(3)Lifting the Restriction on Non-Compete by Directors (including Independent
Directors) and Their Representatives: Approved。
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Yusin Holding Corporation published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 998 M 67,7 M 67,7 M
Net income 2021 208 M 7,03 M 7,03 M
Net cash 2021 52,3 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 5,98%
Capitalization 3 253 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,3%
Managers and Directors
Yao Jen Hsu General Manager
Wen Fu Chang Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Ching Te Chi Chairman
Wei Ko Manager-Research & Development
Yung Chun Hsu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUSIN HOLDING CORP.3.06%110
HANON SYSTEMS-15.24%4 789
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD2.57%4 432
BREMBO S.P.A.-12.77%3 786
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-51.57%2 689
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.82%2 510