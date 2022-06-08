Yusin : 2022 Annual general shareholders meeting

Yusin Holding 2022 Annual general
shareholders meeting
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/08
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Amendment to part of the Articles of Association of the Company: Approved
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 annual business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Newly-elected independent directors:Comprehensive Re-election
of Directors (including Independent Directors): Approved
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Amendment of part of the operating procedures for the acquisition or
disposal of assets: Adopted
(2)Amendment to part of the Rules of Procedure of the Shareholders' Meeting
: Adopted。
(3)Lifting the Restriction on Non-Compete by Directors (including Independent
Directors) and Their Representatives: Approved。
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
