Yusin : All the new directors of the Company elect Mr. Chi, Ching-Te to succeed as the chairman of the board
06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Yusin Holding Corp.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
11:53:30
Subject
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/08
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chi, Ching-Te
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd
5.Name of the new position holder:Chi, Ching-Te
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:The term of office of the Board of Directors expires
and it is fully re-elected.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/08
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Yusin Holding Corporation published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.