Yusin : Announce the company's record date for dividend allotment
06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
Provided by: Yusin Holding Corp.
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
11:56:50
Announce the company's record date for dividend
allotment
Date of events
2022/06/08
paragraph 14
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/08
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:NT 188,873,280
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/27
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/28
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/29
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/03
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/03
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
