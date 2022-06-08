Yusin : Announced that the Company's 2022 General Meeting of Shareholders passed the lifting of the non-compete restriction on new directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/08
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
chairman of the board：Dynamic Holding Inc.
Representative：Chi, Ching-Te/Chairman of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd
Director：Full Glory Group Ltd.
Representative：Hsu, Yung-Chun/Chairman of yusin brake Corp., Ltd
Director：Fame Hin Investments Ltd.
Representative：Lu, Tsung-Ming/Head of Lu, Tsung-Ming accounting firm
Director：RADIANT VICTOR LIMITED
Representative：Li, Hsiang-Yang/Director of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd
Director：Hsu, Yao-Jen/General Manager of yusin Holdings Co., Ltd
Director：Chang, Tso-Cheng/Accountant of Jiaxin Certified Public Accountants
Independent director：Lin, Chi-Chih/Independent director of yusin Holdings
Corp., Ltd
Independent director：Huang, Yin-Chiang/Independent director of Xiamen Ocean
King Lighting Technology Co., Ltd
Independent director：Lo, Chen-Hung/Head of Lo, Chen-Hung Law Firm
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Items that are the same or similar to the Company's business scope
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
during one's tenure of office
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):The non-compete of the above
directors was lifted with the consent of the Company's ordinary meeting of
shareholders on 8 June 2022
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
Chairman of Dynamic Holding Inc./Chi, Ching-Te
Director of Full Glory Group Ltd./Hsu, Yung-Chun
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
Chi, Ching-Te(1)Longji Yongcheng Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. - Director
(2)Longji Yonghong Casting Co., Ltd. - Director
Hsu, Yung-Chun(1)Longji Yongcheng Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. - Director
(2)Longji Yonghong Casting Co., Ltd. - Director
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1)Longji Yongcheng Machinery Industry Co., Ltd.: Nangang Industrial Zone,
Shanghang County, Longji City, Fujian Province
(2)Longji Yonghong Casting Co., Ltd.: Nangang Industrial Zone, Shanghang
County, Longji City, Fujian Province
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:Automobile hydraulic
brake total pump cylinder block and component manufacturing and processing
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA