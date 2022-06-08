Yusin : Announced that the Company's 2022 General Meeting of Shareholders passed the lifting of the non-compete restriction on new directors

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/08 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: chairman of the board：Dynamic Holding Inc. Representative：Chi, Ching-Te/Chairman of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd Director：Full Glory Group Ltd. Representative：Hsu, Yung-Chun/Chairman of yusin brake Corp., Ltd Director：Fame Hin Investments Ltd. Representative：Lu, Tsung-Ming/Head of Lu, Tsung-Ming accounting firm Director：RADIANT VICTOR LIMITED Representative：Li, Hsiang-Yang/Director of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd Director：Hsu, Yao-Jen/General Manager of yusin Holdings Co., Ltd Director：Chang, Tso-Cheng/Accountant of Jiaxin Certified Public Accountants Independent director：Lin, Chi-Chih/Independent director of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd Independent director：Huang, Yin-Chiang/Independent director of Xiamen Ocean King Lighting Technology Co., Ltd Independent director：Lo, Chen-Hung/Head of Lo, Chen-Hung Law Firm 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Items that are the same or similar to the Company's business scope 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: during one's tenure of office 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):The non-compete of the above directors was lifted with the consent of the Company's ordinary meeting of shareholders on 8 June 2022 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Chairman of Dynamic Holding Inc./Chi, Ching-Te Director of Full Glory Group Ltd./Hsu, Yung-Chun 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Chi, Ching-Te(1)Longji Yongcheng Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. - Director (2)Longji Yonghong Casting Co., Ltd. - Director Hsu, Yung-Chun(1)Longji Yongcheng Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. - Director (2)Longji Yonghong Casting Co., Ltd. - Director 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)Longji Yongcheng Machinery Industry Co., Ltd.: Nangang Industrial Zone, Shanghang County, Longji City, Fujian Province (2)Longji Yonghong Casting Co., Ltd.: Nangang Industrial Zone, Shanghang County, Longji City, Fujian Province 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:Automobile hydraulic brake total pump cylinder block and component manufacturing and processing 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA