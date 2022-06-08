Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Yusin Holding Corp.
  News
  Summary
    4557   KYG988461011

YUSIN HOLDING CORP.

(4557)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-06
77.50 TWD   +0.26%
12:12aYUSIN : Announced that the Company's 2022 General Meeting of Shareholders passed the lifting of the non-compete restriction on new directors
PU
12:12aYUSIN : Announces the expiration of the terms of office of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company
PU
12:12aYUSIN : All the new directors of the Company elect Mr. Chi, Ching-Te to succeed as the chairman of the board
PU
Yusin : Announced that the Company's 2022 General Meeting of Shareholders passed the lifting of the non-compete restriction on new directors

06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yusin Holding Corp.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 11:56:18
Subject 
 Announced that the Company's 2022 General Meeting
of Shareholders passed the lifting of the non-compete
restriction on new directors
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/08
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
chairman of the board：Dynamic Holding Inc.
Representative：Chi, Ching-Te/Chairman of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd
Director：Full Glory Group Ltd.
Representative：Hsu, Yung-Chun/Chairman of yusin brake Corp., Ltd
Director：Fame Hin Investments Ltd.
Representative：Lu, Tsung-Ming/Head of Lu, Tsung-Ming accounting firm
Director：RADIANT VICTOR LIMITED
Representative：Li, Hsiang-Yang/Director of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd
Director：Hsu, Yao-Jen/General Manager of yusin Holdings Co., Ltd
Director：Chang, Tso-Cheng/Accountant of Jiaxin Certified Public Accountants
Independent director：Lin, Chi-Chih/Independent director of yusin Holdings
Corp., Ltd
Independent director：Huang, Yin-Chiang/Independent director of Xiamen Ocean
King Lighting Technology Co., Ltd
Independent director：Lo, Chen-Hung/Head of Lo, Chen-Hung Law Firm
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Items that are the same or similar to the Company's business scope
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
 during one's tenure of office
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):The non-compete of the above
directors was lifted with the consent of the Company's ordinary meeting of
shareholders on 8 June 2022
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
 Chairman of Dynamic Holding Inc./Chi, Ching-Te
 Director of Full Glory Group Ltd./Hsu, Yung-Chun
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
 Chi, Ching-Te(1)Longji Yongcheng Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. - Director
              (2)Longji Yonghong Casting Co., Ltd. - Director
 Hsu, Yung-Chun(1)Longji Yongcheng Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. - Director
               (2)Longji Yonghong Casting Co., Ltd. - Director
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1)Longji Yongcheng Machinery Industry Co., Ltd.: Nangang Industrial Zone,
Shanghang County, Longji City, Fujian Province
(2)Longji Yonghong Casting Co., Ltd.: Nangang Industrial Zone, Shanghang
County, Longji City, Fujian Province
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:Automobile hydraulic
 brake total pump cylinder block and component manufacturing and processing
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Yusin Holding Corporation published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
