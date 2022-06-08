Yusin : Announced that the term office of the directors (including independent directors) of the Company shall be fully re-elected at the end of their terms

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):The term of office expires and there is a comprehensive re-election 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: chairman of the board：Dynamic Holding Inc.Representative：Chi, Ching-Te Director：Full Glory Group Ltd.Representative：Hsu, Yung-Chun Director：Fame Hin Investments Ltd.Representative：Lu, Tsung-Ming Director：Further Gain Investments Ltd.Representative：Li, Hsiang-Yang Director：Hsu, Yao-Jen.Chang, Tso-Cheng Independent director：Lin, Chi-Chih、Huang, Yin-Chiang、Lo, Chen-Hung 4.Resume of the previous position holder: chairman of the board：Dynamic Holding Inc. Representative：Chi, Ching-Te/Chairman of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd Director：Full Glory Group Ltd. Representative：Hsu, Yung-Chun/Chairman of yusin brake Corp., Ltd Director：Fame Hin Investments Ltd. Representative：Lu, Tsung-Ming/Head of Lu, Tsung-Ming accounting firm Director：Further Gain Investments Ltd Representative：Li, Hsiang-Yang/Director of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd Hsu, Yao-Jen/General Manager of yusin Holdings Co., Ltd Chang, Tso-Cheng/Accountant of Jiaxin Certified Public Accountants Independent director：Lin, Chi-Chih/Independent director of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd Independent director：Huang, Yin-Chiang/Independent director of Xiamen Ocean King Lighting Technology Co., Ltd Independent director：Lo, Chen-Hung/Head of Lo, Chen-Hung Law Firm 5.Title and name of the new position holder: chairman of the board：Dynamic Holding Inc.Representative：Chi, Ching-Te Director：Full Glory Group Ltd.Representative：Hsu, Yung-Chun Director：Fame Hin Investments Ltd.Representative：Lu, Tsung-Ming Director：RADIANT VICTOR LIMITED.Representative：Li, Hsiang-Yang Director：Hsu, Yao-Jen.Chang, Tso-Cheng Independent director：Lin, Chi-Chih、Huang, Yin-Chiang、Lo, Chen-Hung 6.Resume of the new position holder: chairman of the board：Dynamic Holding Inc. Representative：Chi, Ching-Te/Chairman of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd Director：Full Glory Group Ltd. Representative：Hsu, Yung-Chun/Chairman of yusin brake Corp., Ltd Director：Fame Hin Investments Ltd. Representative：Lu, Tsung-Ming/Head of Lu, Tsung-Ming accounting firm Director：RADIANT VICTOR LIMITED Representative：Li, Hsiang-Yang/Director of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd Director：Hsu, Yao-Jen/General Manager of yusin Holdings Co., Ltd Director：Chang, Tso-Cheng/Accountant of Jiaxin Certified Public Accountants Independent director：Lin, Chi-Chih/Independent director of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd Independent director：Huang, Yin-Chiang/Independent director of Xiamen Ocean King Lighting Technology Co., Ltd Independent director：Lo, Chen-Hung/Head of Lo, Chen-Hung Law Firm 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:The term of office expires and there is a comprehensive re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: chairman of the board：Dynamic Holding Inc.：2,932,132 Director：Full Glory Group Ltd.：3,164,496 Director：RADIANT VICTOR LIMITED.：601,549 Director：Fame Hin Investments Limited：2,699,746 Director：Hsu, Yao-Jen：186,065 Director：Chang, Tso-Cheng：5,000 Independent director：Lin, Chi-Chih：0 Independent director：Huang, Yin-Chiang：0 Independent director：Lo, Chen-Hung：0 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/06~2022/06/05 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/08 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):NA 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA