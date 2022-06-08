Yusin : Announced that the term office of the directors (including independent directors) of the Company shall be fully re-elected at the end of their terms

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):The term of office expires and there is a
comprehensive re-election
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
chairman of the board：Dynamic Holding Inc.Representative：Chi, Ching-Te
Director：Full Glory Group Ltd.Representative：Hsu, Yung-Chun
Director：Fame Hin Investments Ltd.Representative：Lu, Tsung-Ming
Director：Further Gain Investments Ltd.Representative：Li, Hsiang-Yang
Director：Hsu, Yao-Jen.Chang, Tso-Cheng
Independent director：Lin, Chi-Chih、Huang, Yin-Chiang、Lo, Chen-Hung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
chairman of the board：Dynamic Holding Inc.
Representative：Chi, Ching-Te/Chairman of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd
Director：Full Glory Group Ltd.
Representative：Hsu, Yung-Chun/Chairman of yusin brake Corp., Ltd
Director：Fame Hin Investments Ltd.
Representative：Lu, Tsung-Ming/Head of Lu, Tsung-Ming accounting firm
Director：Further Gain Investments Ltd
Representative：Li, Hsiang-Yang/Director of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd
Hsu, Yao-Jen/General Manager of yusin Holdings Co., Ltd
Chang, Tso-Cheng/Accountant of Jiaxin Certified Public Accountants
Independent director：Lin, Chi-Chih/Independent director of yusin Holdings
Corp., Ltd
Independent director：Huang, Yin-Chiang/Independent director of Xiamen Ocean
King Lighting Technology Co., Ltd
Independent director：Lo, Chen-Hung/Head of Lo, Chen-Hung Law Firm
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
chairman of the board：Dynamic Holding Inc.Representative：Chi, Ching-Te
Director：Full Glory Group Ltd.Representative：Hsu, Yung-Chun
Director：Fame Hin Investments Ltd.Representative：Lu, Tsung-Ming
Director：RADIANT VICTOR LIMITED.Representative：Li, Hsiang-Yang
Director：Hsu, Yao-Jen.Chang, Tso-Cheng
Independent director：Lin, Chi-Chih、Huang, Yin-Chiang、Lo, Chen-Hung
6.Resume of the new position holder:
chairman of the board：Dynamic Holding Inc.
Representative：Chi, Ching-Te/Chairman of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd
Director：Full Glory Group Ltd.
Representative：Hsu, Yung-Chun/Chairman of yusin brake Corp., Ltd
Director：Fame Hin Investments Ltd.
Representative：Lu, Tsung-Ming/Head of Lu, Tsung-Ming accounting firm
Director：RADIANT VICTOR LIMITED
Representative：Li, Hsiang-Yang/Director of yusin Holdings Corp., Ltd
Director：Hsu, Yao-Jen/General Manager of yusin Holdings Co., Ltd
Director：Chang, Tso-Cheng/Accountant of Jiaxin Certified Public Accountants
Independent director：Lin, Chi-Chih/Independent director of yusin Holdings
Corp., Ltd
Independent director：Huang, Yin-Chiang/Independent director of Xiamen Ocean
King Lighting Technology Co., Ltd
Independent director：Lo, Chen-Hung/Head of Lo, Chen-Hung Law Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:The term of office expires and there is a
comprehensive re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
chairman of the board：Dynamic Holding Inc.：2,932,132
Director：Full Glory Group Ltd.：3,164,496
Director：RADIANT VICTOR LIMITED.：601,549
Director：Fame Hin Investments Limited：2,699,746
Director：Hsu, Yao-Jen：186,065
Director：Chang, Tso-Cheng：5,000
Independent director：Lin, Chi-Chih：0
Independent director：Huang, Yin-Chiang：0
Independent director：Lo, Chen-Hung：0
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/06~2022/06/05
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/08
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):NA
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA