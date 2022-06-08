Yusin : Announces the expiration of the terms of office of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company
06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Yusin Holding Corp.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
11:54:02
Subject
Announces the expiration of the terms of office
of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of
the Company
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee and Remuneration
Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(一)Audit Committee
(1)Lin, Chi-Chih
(2)Huang, Yin-Chiang
(3)Lo, Chen-Hung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Lin, Chi-Chih/Independent director of yusin holdings limited
(2)Huang, Yin-Chiang/Independent director of Xiamen Ocean King Lighting
Technology Co., Ltd
(3)Lo, Chen-Hung/Head of Lo, Chen-Hung Law Firm
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Lin, Chi-Chih
(2)Huang, Yin-Chiang
(3)Lo, Chen-Hung
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Lin, Chi-Chih/Independent director of yusin holdings limited
(2)Huang, Yin-Chiang/Independent director of Xiamen Ocean King Lighting
Technology Co., Ltd
(3)Lo, Chen-Hung/Head of Lo, Chen-Hung Law Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Due to the comprehensive re-election of directors in
2022, the term of office of the members of the Audit Committee and the
Remuneration Committee is the same as that of the Board of Directors
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
(一)Audit Committee：2019/06/06~2022/06/05
(二)Remuneration Committee：2019/06/06~2022/06/05
10.Effective date of the new member:
(一)Audit Committee：2022/06/06~2025/06/05
(二)Remuneration Committee：2022/06/06~2025/06/05
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Yusin Holding Corporation published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.