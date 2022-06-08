Yusin : Announces the expiration of the terms of office of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (一)Audit Committee (1)Lin, Chi-Chih (2)Huang, Yin-Chiang (3)Lo, Chen-Hung 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Lin, Chi-Chih/Independent director of yusin holdings limited (2)Huang, Yin-Chiang/Independent director of Xiamen Ocean King Lighting Technology Co., Ltd (3)Lo, Chen-Hung/Head of Lo, Chen-Hung Law Firm 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Lin, Chi-Chih (2)Huang, Yin-Chiang (3)Lo, Chen-Hung 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Lin, Chi-Chih/Independent director of yusin holdings limited (2)Huang, Yin-Chiang/Independent director of Xiamen Ocean King Lighting Technology Co., Ltd (3)Lo, Chen-Hung/Head of Lo, Chen-Hung Law Firm 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Due to the comprehensive re-election of directors in 2022, the term of office of the members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee is the same as that of the Board of Directors 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): (一)Audit Committee：2019/06/06~2022/06/05 (二)Remuneration Committee：2019/06/06~2022/06/05 10.Effective date of the new member: (一)Audit Committee：2022/06/06~2025/06/05 (二)Remuneration Committee：2022/06/06~2025/06/05 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA