Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Yutong Bus Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600066   CNE000000PY4

YUTONG BUS CO.,LTD.

(600066)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
7.920 CNY   -2.10%
03:09aYUTONG BUS : YESS Technology and New BEV Released in Chile
PU
06/23YUTONG BUS : shows at the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium
PU
06/18YUTONG BUS : shows at the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yutong Bus : YESS Technology and New BEV Released in Chile

07/26/2022 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Yutong YESS Technology and New BEV Released in Chile

2022-07-26

　　On July 21 in Chile (local time), Yutong held a release conference for YESS technology and its new battery electric vehicle (BEV) in Santiago, the capital of Chile. The 80-strong audience, including Director of the Santiago Metropolitan Public Transport, the VIP customers, the business manager of Yutong Bus in Chile, and the local dealers, witnessed the milestone of the Yutong pioneering technology and new product being launched locally.

　　After the release of YESS technology, T13E high-end battery electric bus and other new BEVs, the customer took the Yutong BEVs (T13E included) to challenge high-gradient mountain roads, satisfied with the power and safety of T13E. It is worth mentioning that at the release conference, witnessed by the leader of Santiago Metropolitan Public Transportation, Yutong joined hands with multiple Chilean public transport operators to form Team Zero, an alliance committed to zero emission.

　　In recent years, due to climate change and eco-environment demand, the Chilean government has planned to introduce more EV buses, with a view to improving air quality, and providing better public mobility services for the local people. Meanwhile, Chile is committed to leading the promotion of electric buses in Latin America and attracting more foreign investment.

　　Yutong has been expanding the market in Chile for 17 years since it started local operation in 2005, and has won consistent recognition of its products and services. In the capital Santiago, the Las Condes district and the mining district of the country, Yutong's battery electric buses are serving Chilean people with mobility services featuring more convenience, safety, comfort, eco-performance and intelligence.

　　The YESS technology released by Yutong this time is its proprietary safety technology for traction battery. It brings three major improvements in safety level, all-climate capability and road adaptability in an all-round way from the whole vehicle to the battery and from the system to the components. As part of the technology, the nitrogen protection eliminates the firing condition in the battery pack by putting the battery in an oxygen-free environment in real time, representing the highest EV safety technology in the global bus industry at present. And now, it has been successfully applied in the whole lineup of Yutong BEVs.

　　T13E, a high-end battery electric coach developed for the Chilean market, is fitted with dual motor driving system, with a maximum gradeability of 20% and a strong power; The intelligent AEBS configuration can reduce the risk of collision accidents through collision warning, auxiliary braking and emergency braking that are activated in sequence according to the degree of danger. The installation of special luxury seats and optimization of the whole-vehicle NVH create a quiet, safe and comfortable ride experience. Also presented at the conference were other models of Yutong BEV coach, ZK6907BEV, E12 and E8.

　　In addition to the leading new energy technologies and products, Yutong has tailor-made a professional new energy operation team to serve the local market, and meanwhile established a sound vehicle operation support system to free customers of worries in their later use.

　　At this release conference, Yutong also joined hands with the government, customers and other partners to establish Team Zero, an alliance aiming at uniting multiple public transit participants to exchange experience of green operation, engage in high-level meetings on public transport, and launch activities for public good, and further improve Chilean urban public transit system.

　　At present, new ways to produce and use new energy have been catalyzed by global environmental degradation, energy shortage and other harsh realities. And people expect more from travel experience due to technology upgrade, mobile Internet and intelligent trend. Yutong will be committed to high-quality new energy buses and premium services. Oriented towards "Quality and Green", Yutong will further explore the Chilean market on its march to the world's leading provider of bus mobility solution.

Disclaimer

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 07:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YUTONG BUS CO.,LTD.
03:09aYUTONG BUS : YESS Technology and New BEV Released in Chile
PU
06/23YUTONG BUS : shows at the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium
PU
06/18YUTONG BUS : shows at the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium
PU
05/19YUTONG BUS : participated in 2022 IT-TRANS
PU
05/18UBS Downgrades Zhengzhou Yutong Bus to Sell From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 6.4 Yuan ..
MT
04/26Yutong Bus Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/22YUTONG BUS : Fleet of 17 Battery Electric Buses Delivered to Denmark
PU
04/15YUTONG BUS : Fleet of 80 double-decker buses delivered to Kuwait
PU
04/08YUTONG BUS : Come across Mexico, experience the ancient American civilization wit...
PU
04/06YUTONG BUS : Addis Ababa of Ethiopia Contracted with Yutong for 110 Buses
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YUTONG BUS CO.,LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 395 M 3 762 M 3 762 M
Net income 2022 602 M 89,2 M 89,2 M
Net cash 2022 4 540 M 673 M 673 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 17 534 M 2 597 M 2 597 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 15 737
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart YUTONG BUS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yutong Bus Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUTONG BUS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,92 CNY
Average target price 11,65 CNY
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Xiang Tang Chairman & General Manager
Bo Yang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ke Qiang Li Independent Director
Xiao Hua Yin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUTONG BUS CO.,LTD.-28.13%2 597
BYD COMPANY LIMITED6.45%126 171
STELLANTIS N.V.-22.98%41 262
FERRARI N.V.-22.10%36 844
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD16.09%32 634
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.44%27 269