Yutong Bus : YESS Technology and New BEV Released in Chile

On July 21 in Chile (local time), Yutong held a release conference for YESS technology and its new battery electric vehicle (BEV) in Santiago, the capital of Chile. The 80-strong audience, including Director of the Santiago Metropolitan Public Transport, the VIP customers, the business manager of Yutong Bus in Chile, and the local dealers, witnessed the milestone of the Yutong pioneering technology and new product being launched locally.

After the release of YESS technology, T13E high-end battery electric bus and other new BEVs, the customer took the Yutong BEVs (T13E included) to challenge high-gradient mountain roads, satisfied with the power and safety of T13E. It is worth mentioning that at the release conference, witnessed by the leader of Santiago Metropolitan Public Transportation, Yutong joined hands with multiple Chilean public transport operators to form Team Zero, an alliance committed to zero emission.

In recent years, due to climate change and eco-environment demand, the Chilean government has planned to introduce more EV buses, with a view to improving air quality, and providing better public mobility services for the local people. Meanwhile, Chile is committed to leading the promotion of electric buses in Latin America and attracting more foreign investment.

Yutong has been expanding the market in Chile for 17 years since it started local operation in 2005, and has won consistent recognition of its products and services. In the capital Santiago, the Las Condes district and the mining district of the country, Yutong's battery electric buses are serving Chilean people with mobility services featuring more convenience, safety, comfort, eco-performance and intelligence.

The YESS technology released by Yutong this time is its proprietary safety technology for traction battery. It brings three major improvements in safety level, all-climate capability and road adaptability in an all-round way from the whole vehicle to the battery and from the system to the components. As part of the technology, the nitrogen protection eliminates the firing condition in the battery pack by putting the battery in an oxygen-free environment in real time, representing the highest EV safety technology in the global bus industry at present. And now, it has been successfully applied in the whole lineup of Yutong BEVs.

T13E, a high-end battery electric coach developed for the Chilean market, is fitted with dual motor driving system, with a maximum gradeability of 20% and a strong power; The intelligent AEBS configuration can reduce the risk of collision accidents through collision warning, auxiliary braking and emergency braking that are activated in sequence according to the degree of danger. The installation of special luxury seats and optimization of the whole-vehicle NVH create a quiet, safe and comfortable ride experience. Also presented at the conference were other models of Yutong BEV coach, ZK6907BEV, E12 and E8.

In addition to the leading new energy technologies and products, Yutong has tailor-made a professional new energy operation team to serve the local market, and meanwhile established a sound vehicle operation support system to free customers of worries in their later use.

At this release conference, Yutong also joined hands with the government, customers and other partners to establish Team Zero, an alliance aiming at uniting multiple public transit participants to exchange experience of green operation, engage in high-level meetings on public transport, and launch activities for public good, and further improve Chilean urban public transit system.

At present, new ways to produce and use new energy have been catalyzed by global environmental degradation, energy shortage and other harsh realities. And people expect more from travel experience due to technology upgrade, mobile Internet and intelligent trend. Yutong will be committed to high-quality new energy buses and premium services. Oriented towards "Quality and Green", Yutong will further explore the Chilean market on its march to the world's leading provider of bus mobility solution.