【For Immediate Release】
28 Oct 2021
Yuzhou Group(01628.HK) Awarded the "Best ESG Report Award" for
the Second Consecutive Year
(28 Oct 2021, Hong Kong) Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited ("Yuzhou Group" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 01628.HK), one of China's top 40 real estate enterprises, is pleased to announce that, Yuzhou Group won the "Best ESG Report Award" awarded by Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) for the second consecutive year, once again showcasing that Yuzhou Group sustainable development has been receiving the professional acknowledgment.
Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards(HERA) is a not-for-profit initiative, which represents the most prestigious form of recognition for companies with exceptional performances in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting and corporate sustainability. The winners are selected by an independent panel of judges, comprising experts from different backgrounds including the business communities, non-governmental organizations and academia. This award demonstrated Yuzhou Group's outstanding performance in ESG strategy and management, corporate governance and information disclosure.
In addition to creating economic value, Yuzhou Group knows that enterprises should fulfill their corporate social responsibilities and create value for social development. Therefore, Yuzhou Group has continuously attached great importance to sustainable development and actively responded to the national goal of "carbon neutrality". The Group has formed a Sustainability Working Group in 2018 and upgraded governance structure last year, establishing a Sustainability Committee and issuing strategies including "Climate Change Policy" and "Biodiversity Policy" that are in line with the global best standard to reduce carbon emissions from operations and business chains, in order to help China achieving the national goal of "peak carbon emission and carbon neutrality".
Yuzhou Group actively analyzes the sustainable development trend of the international market. The Group has also taken the initiative to launch a green financing framework among Chinese property developers and issue green U.S. dollar senior notes, which are used to increase investment in green buildings, improve the quality and efficiency of construction projects and actively implement green building standards. In August 2020, Yuzhou Group issued its first green senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$300 million in the international market and another green senior notes with an
aggregate principal amount of US$562 million in January 2021, which was also well recognized by global green investors, fully demonstrating the recognition of Yuzhou Group's green development philosophy in the capital market.
With its excellent performance ， Yuzhou Group has won numerous sustainable development awards, such as the Outstanding Enterprises in the Greater Bay Area-Social Sustainability Award (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and Green Sustainability Award (Climate Action) in the "Greater Bay Area Corporate Sustainability Awards 2021" organized by Metro Finance and Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency. Also, Yuzhou Group won the "Green Development Award" and "2021 Top 10 China Listed Real Estate Enterprises ESG Development Benchmark" awarded by the People's Daily Online and EH Consulting respectively. In June 2021, Yuzhou Group was given BBB ESG Rating by MSCI again, maintaining the first level ESG rating of Chinese properties companies and ranking in the top among the Chinese properties companies.
Mr. Lam Lung On, J.P., the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yuzhou Group
Holdings Company Limited stated, "As the country proposed the goal of '3060' peak carbon emission and carbon neutrality, all sectors of society have increased relevant requirements for sustainable development. Continually upholding the corporate spirit of 'Building Ideal Homes with Painstaking Efforts', Yuzhou Group actively practices the concept of sustainable development in the three dimensions of environment, society and corporate governance, constructing green and comfortable housing with ingenuity, strives to create a harmonious ecological community between human and nature, and builds up a green and low carbon city."
About Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (01628.HK)
Established in 1994, Yuzhou Group is a property developer headquartered in Shanghai and Shenzhen with a national foothold. Adhering to its strategy of Cultivating in Regions Leading the Market, Yuzhou Group strives to develop residential and commercial properties which align with market trends in first- and second-tier cities. As at 30 June 2021, the Company had over 179 projects under various stages of development in 39 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Nanjing, Hefei, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Foshan, Huizhou and Hong Kong and so on. The total GFA under construction and held for future development is 22 million sq.m., and the total salable resources is approximately RMB442.8 billion, accounting for about 37.5%, 15.0%, 21.7%, 10.1%, 8.7% and 7.0%, respectively in the Yangtze River Delta Region, West Strait Economic Zone, Bohai Rim Region, Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Central China Region and Southwest Region. Renowned for its distinguished product quality, diversified product portfolio, strong brand awareness and seasoned management team, Yuzhou Group has been named "Top 100 China Real Estate Enterprises" for 13 years in a row; and Top 50 China Real Estate Enterprises from 2011 to 2020. Yuzhou Group was selected as the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap&MidCap Index Constituent Stocks, Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, and included in the constituents of MSCI China Index, Hang Seng China High Dividend Yield Index, Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Value 50 Index, Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Value Tilt Index and Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap (Investable) Index. Yuzhou Group was rated as "BBB" by MSCI ESG Ratings, ranking the top among Chinese Properties Companies.
