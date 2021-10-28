【For Immediate Release】 28 Oct 2021

Yuzhou Group(01628.HK) Awarded the "Best ESG Report Award" for

the Second Consecutive Year

(28 Oct 2021, Hong Kong) Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited ("Yuzhou Group" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 01628.HK), one of China's top 40 real estate enterprises, is pleased to announce that, Yuzhou Group won the "Best ESG Report Award" awarded by Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) for the second consecutive year, once again showcasing that Yuzhou Group sustainable development has been receiving the professional acknowledgment.

Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards(HERA) is a not-for-profit initiative, which represents the most prestigious form of recognition for companies with exceptional performances in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting and corporate sustainability. The winners are selected by an independent panel of judges, comprising experts from different backgrounds including the business communities, non-governmental organizations and academia. This award demonstrated Yuzhou Group's outstanding performance in ESG strategy and management, corporate governance and information disclosure.

In addition to creating economic value, Yuzhou Group knows that enterprises should fulfill their corporate social responsibilities and create value for social development. Therefore, Yuzhou Group has continuously attached great importance to sustainable development and actively responded to the national goal of "carbon neutrality". The Group has formed a Sustainability Working Group in 2018 and upgraded governance structure last year, establishing a Sustainability Committee and issuing strategies including "Climate Change Policy" and "Biodiversity Policy" that are in line with the global best standard to reduce carbon emissions from operations and business chains, in order to help China achieving the national goal of "peak carbon emission and carbon neutrality".

Yuzhou Group actively analyzes the sustainable development trend of the international market. The Group has also taken the initiative to launch a green financing framework among Chinese property developers and issue green U.S. dollar senior notes, which are used to increase investment in green buildings, improve the quality and efficiency of construction projects and actively implement green building standards. In August 2020, Yuzhou Group issued its first green senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$300 million in the international market and another green senior notes with an

