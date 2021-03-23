Log in
Yuzhou : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT EARLY REPAYMENT OF TERM LOAN FACILITY

03/23/2021 | 12:05am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01628)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT EARLY REPAYMENT OF TERM LOAN FACILITY

This announcement is made by Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 1 November 2017 in relation to the dual tranche term loan facility of the Company denominated in HK$ and US$ in the amount of HK$334 million and US$258 million, representing an aggregate amount equivalent to approximately US$300.8 million (the "Loan Facility").

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that on 12 March 2021, the Company has repaid the Loan Facility in full prior to its maturity.

By Order of the Board

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited

Lam Lung On

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Lung On (Chairman, J.P.), Ms. Kwok Ying Lan, Mr. Lin Conghui and Ms. Lam Yu Fong, the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. Xie Mei, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Mr. Wee Henny Soon Chiang and Dr. Zhai Pu.

Financials
Sales 2020 30 583 M 4 700 M 4 700 M
Net income 2020 4 223 M 649 M 649 M
Net Debt 2020 23 713 M 3 644 M 3 644 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,99x
Yield 2020 12,0%
Capitalization 13 597 M 2 089 M 2 090 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 6 913
Free-Float 32,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lung On Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ming Hui Cai Group Executive President
Yu Kang Chiu Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Soon Chiang Wee Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwong Siu Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
