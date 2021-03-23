Yuzhou : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT EARLY REPAYMENT OF TERM LOAN FACILITY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT EARLY REPAYMENT OF TERM LOAN FACILITY

This announcement is made by Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 1 November 2017 in relation to the dual tranche term loan facility of the Company denominated in HK$ and US$ in the amount of HK$334 million and US$258 million, representing an aggregate amount equivalent to approximately US$300.8 million (the "Loan Facility").

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that on 12 March 2021, the Company has repaid the Loan Facility in full prior to its maturity.

