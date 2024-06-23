YX Precious Metals Bhd (YXPM) is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the wholesaling, design and manufacturing of gold jewelry. It also offers other related products and services, including sale of scrap and pure gold bars, manufacture of silver chains, and provision of refining services for precious metals. YXPM focuses on 916-gold jewelry and offers a range of gold jewelry, including gold chain products, such as necklaces, bracelets, anklets and basic chains, as well as bangles, rings, pendants, charms and earrings. Its products consist of gold jewelry that is sourced from external manufacturers and internally sourced from its own manufacturing operations. YXPM's customers are trade customers or intermediaries, such as retailers and wholesalers, as well as jewelry manufacturers. It operates in the Malaysian market as well as exports its products to countries, including Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar and Singapore.