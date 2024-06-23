55,822,500 Ordinary Shares of YX Precious Metals Bhd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024.
Details:
The shares held by the promoter will be under lock up for a period of 6 months, upon the expiry of the First 6-Month Moratorium, the Promoters? aggregate shareholdings amounting to at least 45% of the company issued ordinary share capital remain under moratorium for a further 6 months.
Upon the expiry of the Second 6-Month Moratorium, the Promoters may sell, transfer or assign up to a maximum of one third (1/3) per annum (on a straight line basis) of its Shares held under moratorium.