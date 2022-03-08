Z Com : Announce the resolution of the company's board of Directors not to distribute cash dividends
03/08/2022 | 08:13am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Z-COM,INC.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
20:58:10
Subject
Announce the resolution of the company's board
of Directors not to distribute cash dividends
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/08
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:1
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10