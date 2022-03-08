Log in
    8176   TW0008176009

Z-COM, INC.

(8176)
  Report
Z Com : Announce the resolution of the company's board of Directors not to distribute cash dividends

03/08/2022 | 08:13am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Z-COM,INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 20:58:10
Subject 
 Announce the resolution of the company's board
of Directors not to distribute cash dividends
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/08
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:1
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Z-Com Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 13:12:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 412 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net income 2020 -87,9 M -3,11 M -3,11 M
Net cash 2020 46,0 M 1,63 M 1,63 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 587 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart Z-COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Z-Com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chia Fang Wu Director, General Manager & Spokesman
Chin Sheng Hsieh Chairman
I Heng Chou Independent Director
Tai Sheng Huang Independent Director
Yuan Liang Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Z-COM, INC.-7.91%21
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-8.85%4 674
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-1.36%2 146
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.45%1 786
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-12.55%828
SERCOMM CORPORATION-5.94%636