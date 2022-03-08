Z Com : Announcement for omendment to Operational ” Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets”
03/08/2022 | 08:13am EST
Provided by: Z-COM,INC.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
20:53:13
Subject
Announcement for omendment to Operational
" Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Company name: Z-COM,INC.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The implementation of undertakings made by the Company at the time of
IPO application for listing on the OTC.
6.Countermeasures:
Correct some content of the " Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal
of Assets"，and upload to M.O.P.S website after the resolution of
the general meeting of shareholders is passed.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA