Z Com : Announcement for omendment to Operational ” Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets”

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08 2.Company name: Z-COM,INC. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: The implementation of undertakings made by the Company at the time of IPO application for listing on the OTC. 6.Countermeasures: Correct some content of the " Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"，and upload to M.O.P.S website after the resolution of the general meeting of shareholders is passed. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA