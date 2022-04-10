Z Energy : Change in substantial holding

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding or change in nature of relevant interest, or both
Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
To: NZX Limited and
To: Z Energy Limited
Relevant event being disclosed: Movement of 1% or more in substantial holding Date of relevant event: 06 April 2022
Date this disclosure made: 08 April 2022
Date last disclosure made: 29 March 2022
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate
Summary of substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares
Summary for: UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate For this disclosure,-
(a) total number held in class: 40,970,350 shares
(b) total in class: 518,309,402 shares
(c) total percentage held in class: 7.90%
For last disclosure,-
(a) total number held in class: 27,001,881 shares
(b) total in class: 518,309,402 shares
(c) total percentage held in class: 5.21%
Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event
Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: Please see Appendix B.
Details for: UBS AG London Branch
Nature of relevant interest(s): Prime Broker that has the right to exercise its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement
For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class: 26,154,487
(b) percentage held in class: 5.05%
(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable
(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS AG London Branch
For a derivative relevant interest, also-
(a) type of derivative: Not applicable
(b) details of derivative: Not applicable
(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable
(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable
Details for: UBS AG London Branch
Nature of relevant interest(s): Beneficial Owner For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class: 12,479,720
(b) percentage held in class: 2.40%
(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable
(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS AG London Branch
For a derivative relevant interest, also-
(a) type of derivative: Swaps on Baskets
(b) details of derivative: 49,147 cash-settled swap on baskets (0.01% held in class)
(c) parties to the derivative: Please see Appendix A
(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: UBS AG London Branch
For a derivative relevant interest, also-
(a) type of derivative: Swap on Indices
(b) details of derivative: 903 Cash-settled swap on indices (0.0002% held in class)
(c) parties to the derivative: Please see Appendix A
(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: UBS AG London Branch
Details for: UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
Nature of relevant interest(s): Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class: 725,606
(b) percentage held in class: 0.14%
(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable
(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
(a) type of derivative: Not applicable
(b) details of derivative: Not applicable
(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable
(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable
Details for: UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
Nature of relevant interest(s): Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class: 76,358
(b) percentage held in class: 0.015%
(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable
(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
For a derivative relevant interest, also-
(a) type of derivative: Not applicable
(b) details of derivative: Not applicable
(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable
(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable
Details for: UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
Nature of relevant interest(s): Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class: 118,169
(b) percentage held in class: 0.023%
(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable
(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
For a derivative relevant interest, also-
(a) type of derivative: Not applicable
(b) details of derivative: Not applicable
(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable
(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable
Details for: UBS Asset Management Trust Company
Nature of relevant interest(s): Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class: 33,202
(b) percentage held in class: 0.0064%
(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable
(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Asset Management Trust Company
For a derivative relevant interest, also-
(a) type of derivative: Not applicable
(b) details of derivative: Not applicable
(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable
(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable
Details for: UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
Nature of relevant interest(s): Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class: 261,688
(b) percentage held in class: 0.05%
(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable
(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
For a derivative relevant interest, also-
(a) type of derivative: Not applicable
(b) details of derivative: Not applicable
(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable
(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable
Details for: UBS Europe SE
Nature of relevant interest(s): Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock borrowing and lending activities
For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class: 827,571
(b) percentage held in class: 0.16%
(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable
(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Europe SE
(a) type of derivative: Not applicable
(b) details of derivative: Not applicable
(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable
(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable
Details for: UBS Securities Australia Ltd Nature of relevant interest(s): Beneficial Owner For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class: 224,240
(b) percentage held in class: 0.043%
(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable
(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Securities Australia Ltd
For a derivative relevant interest, also-
(a) type of derivative: Not applicable
(b) details of derivative: Not applicable
(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable
(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable
Details for: UBS New Zealand Limited Nature of relevant interest(s): Beneficial Owner For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class: 19,259
(b) percentage held in class: 0.004%
(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable
(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS New Zealand Limited
For a derivative relevant interest, also-
(a) type of derivative: Not applicable
(b) details of derivative: Not applicable
(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable
(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable
