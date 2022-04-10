Z Energy : Change in substantial holding

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To: NZX Limited and

To: Z Energy Limited

Relevant event being disclosed: Movement of 1% or more in substantial holding Date of relevant event: 06 April 2022

Date this disclosure made: 08 April 2022

Date last disclosure made: 29 March 2022

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares

Summary for: UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate For this disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class: 40,970,350 shares

(b) total in class: 518,309,402 shares

(c) total percentage held in class: 7.90%

For last disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class: 27,001,881 shares

(b) total in class: 518,309,402 shares

(c) total percentage held in class: 5.21%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: Please see Appendix B.

Details for: UBS AG London Branch

Nature of relevant interest(s): Prime Broker that has the right to exercise its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement

For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class: 26,154,487

(b) percentage held in class: 5.05%

(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable

(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS AG London Branch

For a derivative relevant interest, also-

(a) type of derivative: Not applicable

(b) details of derivative: Not applicable

(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable

(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable

Details for: UBS AG London Branch

Nature of relevant interest(s): Beneficial Owner For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class: 12,479,720

(b) percentage held in class: 2.40%

(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable

(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS AG London Branch

For a derivative relevant interest, also-

(a) type of derivative: Swaps on Baskets

(b) details of derivative: 49,147 cash-settled swap on baskets (0.01% held in class)

(c) parties to the derivative: Please see Appendix A

(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: UBS AG London Branch

For a derivative relevant interest, also-

(a) type of derivative: Swap on Indices

(b) details of derivative: 903 Cash-settled swap on indices (0.0002% held in class)

(c) parties to the derivative: Please see Appendix A

(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: UBS AG London Branch

Details for: UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

Nature of relevant interest(s): Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class: 725,606

(b) percentage held in class: 0.14%

(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable

(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

(a) type of derivative: Not applicable

(b) details of derivative: Not applicable

(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable

(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable

Details for: UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

Nature of relevant interest(s): Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class: 76,358

(b) percentage held in class: 0.015%

(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable

(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

For a derivative relevant interest, also-

(a) type of derivative: Not applicable

(b) details of derivative: Not applicable

(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable

(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable

Details for: UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

Nature of relevant interest(s): Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class: 118,169

(b) percentage held in class: 0.023%

(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable

(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

For a derivative relevant interest, also-

(a) type of derivative: Not applicable

(b) details of derivative: Not applicable

(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable

(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable

Details for: UBS Asset Management Trust Company

Nature of relevant interest(s): Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class: 33,202

(b) percentage held in class: 0.0064%

(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable

(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Asset Management Trust Company

For a derivative relevant interest, also-

(a) type of derivative: Not applicable

(b) details of derivative: Not applicable

(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable

(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable

Details for: UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

Nature of relevant interest(s): Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class: 261,688

(b) percentage held in class: 0.05%

(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable

(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

For a derivative relevant interest, also-

(a) type of derivative: Not applicable

(b) details of derivative: Not applicable

(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable

(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable

Details for: UBS Europe SE

Nature of relevant interest(s): Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock borrowing and lending activities

For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class: 827,571

(b) percentage held in class: 0.16%

(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable

(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Europe SE

(a) type of derivative: Not applicable

(b) details of derivative: Not applicable

(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable

(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable

Details for: UBS Securities Australia Ltd Nature of relevant interest(s): Beneficial Owner For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class: 224,240

(b) percentage held in class: 0.043%

(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable

(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS Securities Australia Ltd

For a derivative relevant interest, also-

(a) type of derivative: Not applicable

(b) details of derivative: Not applicable

(c) parties to the derivative: Not applicable

(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: Not applicable

Details for: UBS New Zealand Limited Nature of relevant interest(s): Beneficial Owner For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class: 19,259

(b) percentage held in class: 0.004%

(c) current registered holder(s): Not applicable

(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: UBS New Zealand Limited

For a derivative relevant interest, also-