Z Energy : Q3FY22 Operating Data

20 January 2022

Z Energy 3QFY22 Operating Data

Z Energy (NZX/ASX: ZEL) ("Z") releases its operating data for the third quarter of FY22 and reaffirms FY22 RC EBITDAF guidance to be between $270m and $310m.

Commenting on the operating data Z's CEO Mike Bennetts said, "Z's strategy execution for the quarter was excellent. We have made progress across all four of our organic growth opportunities, in some cases well ahead of the trajectory to our FY24 targets.

Covid-19 related lockdowns in Auckland and other regions throughout the quarter, coupled with high pump prices due to increased crude oil costs and weaker NZD exchange rates, has reduced retail volumes compared to the same quarter last year," he added.

At the 2021 investor day Z introduced four organic growth opportunities that will enhance earnings from Z's core business. These growth opportunities were in Network Optimisation, Wholesale Strategy, Convenience Retail (CR) and the industry move to an Import-only Supply Chain.

Network Optimisation

Z progressed the sale and lease-back of 52 freehold convenience retail sites with Z maintaining a majority controlling ownership in the newly established entity. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of FY22.

During 3Q there were two Z site closures and Z Rolleston was opened as an NTI in late December. Rolleston includes Z's latest store design and a new forecourt layout that includes four EV fast charging points.

Wholesale Strategy

Z is well on track to deliver its FY24 target of $15m of additional RC EBITDAF. Z is confident that we will secure access to the majority of that additional wholesale related EBITDAF by the end of FY22 through new distributor contract wins and increased wholesale volume from early FY23.

Convenience retailing (CR)