  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Z Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEL   NZZELE0001S1

Z ENERGY LIMITED

(ZEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/18
3.63 NZD   +0.28%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Z Energy : ZEL) Ceasing to have SPH

02/20/2022 | 11:21pm EST
For personal use only

Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding

Section 279, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To Z Energy Ltd

Date this disclosure made: 21 February, 2022

Date last disclosure made: 16 February, 2022

Date on which substantial holding ceased: 16 February, 2022

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd.

Summary of previous substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZZELE0001S1)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd.

For last disclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 31,187,229
  2. total in class: 520,136,969
  3. total percentage held in class: 5.996%

For current holding after ceasing to have substantial holding,-

  1. total number held in class: 24,950,178
  2. total in class: 520,136,969
  3. total percentage held in class: 4.797%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to ceasing of substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

1

For personal use only

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

Contact details: Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

2

Annexure A

Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

onlyusepersonalFor

Date of

Holder of Relevant

Nature of

Class of

Number

Cash

of

Consideration

Transaction

Interest

Transaction

Securities

Securities

(NZD)

First Sentier

Ordinary

16-Feb-2022

Investors Realindex

SELL

-1,507

-5,436.68

Shares

Pty Ltd

3

For personal use only

Annexure B

Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group

List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares.

Entities

└─┬─Morgan Stanley

├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

  • └─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
  • ├─┬─Eaton Vance Acquisitions LLC
  • │ └───Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC
  • ├───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • ├───Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
  • └───Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited

  • └───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

4

Annexure C

Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group

only

Date of

Holder of Relevant Interest

Transaction

Consideration

Class and number of

Transaction

Nature

securities

2/14/2022

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

6,951.93

1,927 Ordinary Shares

International plc

2/14/2022

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

3,089,116.80

856,213 Ordinary

International plc

Shares

use

Decrease in

shares held or in

respect of which

2/14/2022

Morgan Stanley & Co.

the holder may

N/A

4,015,526 Ordinary

International plc

exercise right to

Shares

rehypothecate

pursuant to the

personal

agreement(s)

Increase in

Increase in

shares held or in

respect of which

2/14/2022

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

the holder may

N/A

212,312 Ordinary

exercise right to

Shares

rehypothecate

pursuant to the

agreement(s)

2/15/2022

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

2,048.92

571 Ordinary Shares

International plc

2/15/2022

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

291,698.40

81,480 Ordinary Shares

International plc

For

shares held or in

respect of which

2/15/2022

Morgan Stanley & Co.

the holder may

N/A

4,218,889 Ordinary

International plc

exercise right to

Shares

rehypothecate

pursuant to the

agreement(s)

Decrease in

shares held or in

496,646 Ordinary

2/15/2022

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

respect of which

N/A

Shares

the holder may

exercise right to

rehypothecate

5

Disclaimer

Z Energy Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 948 M 2 643 M 2 643 M
Net income 2022 55,8 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Net Debt 2022 807 M 540 M 540 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 1 881 M 1 259 M 1 259 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 121
Free-Float 94,9%
