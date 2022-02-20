Z Energy : ZEL) Ceasing to have SPH

For personal use only

Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding

Section 279, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To Z Energy Ltd

Date this disclosure made: 21 February, 2022

Date last disclosure made: 16 February, 2022

Date on which substantial holding ceased: 16 February, 2022

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd.

Summary of previous substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZZELE0001S1)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd.

For last disclosure,-

total number held in class: 31,187,229 total in class: 520,136,969 total percentage held in class: 5.996%

For current holding after ceasing to have substantial holding,-

total number held in class: 24,950,178 total in class: 520,136,969 total percentage held in class: 4.797%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to ceasing of substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.