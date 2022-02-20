Z Energy : ZEL) Ceasing to have SPH

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable
Certification
I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.
2
Annexure A
Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
onlyusepersonalFor
Date of
Holder of Relevant
Nature of
Class of
Number
Cash
of
Consideration
Transaction
Interest
Transaction
Securities
Securities
(NZD)
First Sentier
Ordinary
16-Feb-2022
Investors Realindex
SELL
-1,507
-5,436.68
Shares
Pty Ltd
3
For personal use only
Annexure B
Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group
List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares.
Entities
└─┬─Morgan Stanley
├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
└─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
├─┬─Eaton Vance Acquisitions LLC
│ └───Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC
├───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
├───Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
└───Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited
└───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
4
Annexure C
Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group
only
Date of
Holder of Relevant Interest
Transaction
Consideration
Class and number of
Transaction
Nature
securities
2/14/2022
Morgan Stanley & Co.
Buy
6,951.93
1,927 Ordinary Shares
International plc
2/14/2022
Morgan Stanley & Co.
Buy
3,089,116.80
856,213 Ordinary
International plc
Shares
use
Decrease in
shares held or in
respect of which
2/14/2022
Morgan Stanley & Co.
the holder may
N/A
4,015,526 Ordinary
International plc
exercise right to
Shares
rehypothecate
pursuant to the
personal
agreement(s)
Increase in
Increase in
shares held or in
respect of which
2/14/2022
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
the holder may
N/A
212,312 Ordinary
exercise right to
Shares
rehypothecate
pursuant to the
agreement(s)
2/15/2022
Morgan Stanley & Co.
Buy
2,048.92
571 Ordinary Shares
International plc
2/15/2022
Morgan Stanley & Co.
Buy
291,698.40
81,480 Ordinary Shares
International plc
For
shares held or in
respect of which
2/15/2022
Morgan Stanley & Co.
the holder may
N/A
4,218,889 Ordinary
International plc
exercise right to
Shares
rehypothecate
pursuant to the
agreement(s)
Decrease in
shares held or in
496,646 Ordinary
2/15/2022
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
respect of which
N/A
Shares
the holder may
exercise right to
rehypothecate
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Z Energy Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:20:02 UTC.