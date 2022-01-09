Z Energy : ZEL) beginning to have SPH

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To Z Energy Ltd

Date this disclosure made: 7 January, 2022

Date on which substantial holding began: 4 January, 2022

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd.

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZZELE0001S1)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd.

For this disclosure,-

total number held in class: 27,330,614 total in class: 520,136,969 total percentage held in class: 5.255%

Details of relevant interests

Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd. in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

number held in class: 3,450,002 percentage held in class: 0.663% current registered holder(s): unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the