    4689   JP3933800009

Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4689)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Japan shares little changed as rally runs out of gas ahead of key resistances

05/25/2021 | 11:09pm EDT
TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japanese shares were little changed on Wednesday, with their rally from 4-month lows showing signs of losing steam, as investors grapple with uncertainties on global inflation outlook and the country's economic re-opening.

The Nikkei share average eked out a small gain of 0.18% to 28,604.47 but the broader Topix shed 0.05% at 1,918.53.

While the Nikkei has been recovering from a 4-month low hit earlier this month, it is facing multiple resistances around the current levels, including the 25-day average at 28,714 and 100-day average at 28,932.

"Lots of players, prop traders, retails and quants, are all active in range-trading around the current levels," said Takeo Kamai, head of execution services at CLSA.

In the very near term, the market is also capped by expectations of outflows due to MSCI's regular rebalance on Wednesday, as 29 Japanese shares will be excluded from its main index.

Few investors are eager to test the upside as they assess whether the risk inflation in the United States and elsewhere hastens fast enough to prompt central banks to reduce its monetary stimulus.

Domestically, elevated COVID-19 infections remain a problem as the government appears to push ahead with holding the Olympics in July despite health warnings against it.

On the main board, only a third of shares rose while nearly two-thirds declined.

Among gainers, Recruit Holdings rose 3.5% to a record high, extending its bull run since its earnings announcement earlier this month.

Internet firm Z Holdings rose 5.4% in heavy trade while Panasonic gained 3.9%.

On the other hand, steelmakers succumbed to profit-taking after their heavy gains so far this year, with Nippon Steel falling 4.4% and Kobe Steel losing 3.5%.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOBE STEEL, LTD. 3.85% 782 End-of-day quote.41.92%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 1.44% 2146 End-of-day quote.61.60%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 2.66% 1214 End-of-day quote.1.97%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.90% 5515 End-of-day quote.27.63%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3.30% 485.9 End-of-day quote.-22.18%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 204 B 11 067 M 11 067 M
Net income 2021 83 781 M 770 M 770 M
Net Debt 2021 151 B 1 387 M 1 387 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 3 690 B 33 864 M 33 915 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 14 168
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Z Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 710,14 JPY
Last Close Price 485,90 JPY
Spread / Highest target 95,5%
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kentaro Kawabe President, Co-CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Idezawa Representative Director & Co-CEO
Ryosuke Sakaue Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Chiaki Fujimon Group Chief Technology Officer
In-Joon Hwang Chief Global Investment Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-22.18%32 851
ALPHABET INC.34.82%1 597 048
BAIDU, INC.-12.62%66 817
NAVER CORPORATION22.39%46 595
YANDEX N.V.-4.20%23 731
SOGOU INC.3.31%3 266