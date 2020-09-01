Log in
Z : Announcement of FY2020 Q2 Financial Results (To be announced on October 30, 2020)

09/01/2020 | 10:50pm EDT

FY2020 Q2

Announcement of FY2020 2Q Financial Results (Conference Call)

Z Holdings Corporation is planning to release its financial results for FY2020 2Q on October 30 (Fri), 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (JST). The conference call for FY2020 2Q Financial Results briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (JST) on the same day.

Earning release
Date: October 30 (Fri), 2020 at 3:00 p.m. JST (Tentative)

Conference call
・Date: October 30 (Fri), 2020 at 4:30 p.m. JST (Tentative)
・Presenter:
Kentaro Kawabe, President and Representative Director, CEO

・Attendees:
Takao Ozawa, Director, EVP, Senior Managing Corporate Officer (Supervising Commerce)
Ryosuke Sakaue, EVP, Managing Corporate Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO)
Chiaki Fujimon, EVP, Managing Corporate Officer, Group Chief Technology Officer (GCTO)
Gen Miyazawa, EVP, Managing Corporate Officer (Supervising Media)

The URL for live-stream will be available at this page on October 30.
The delivery of on-demand streaming is scheduled at a later date after conference call.

FY2020 Q1

Conference Call

・Date: July 31 (Fri), 2020 at 4:30 p.m. JST
・Presenter:
Ryosuke Sakaue, EVP, Managing Corporate Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO)
・Attendees:
Kentaro Kawabe, President and Representative Director, CEO
Takao Ozawa, Director, EVP, Senior Managing Corporate Officer (Supervising Commerce)
Chiaki Fujimon, EVP, Managing Corporate Officer, Group Chief Technology Officer (GCTO)
Gen Miyazawa, EVP, Managing Corporate Officer (Supervising Media)

On-demand streaming is available at the below link.
Please click here for on-demand streaming.(external link)

*Correction to the presentation slide
We regret to inform you that there was an error in the presentation slide 'Current situation and outlook'（P.28）used in the announcement of our financial results on July 31, 2020.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused and correct the error as follows:

Matter to be corrected:
'Shopping business transaction value in July (YoY growth rate)'
(Before) +35.5%
(After) +59.6%

Outline of Q&A Session at Investors Meeting（569 KB）PDF

Earnings Release（376 KB）PDF

Earnings Slides（2 MB）PDF

P/L Trend（376 KB）PDF

KPI Trends（144 KB）XLSX

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Consolidated Balance Sheets)）/Quarterly（47 KB）XLSX

Consolidated Statements of Income /Quarterly（80 KB）XLSX

Disclaimer

Z Holdings Corporation published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 02:49:08 UTC
