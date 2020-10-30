Z : Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ( IFRSs ) - Quarterly
( Millions of Yen )
2018/3
2018/6
2018/9
2018/12
2019/3
2019/6
2019/9
2019/12
2020/3
2020/6
2020/9
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
868,325
783,176
603,570
548,324
546,784
565,127
743,350
729,974
880,100
902,578
1,067,425
Call Loans for Banking Business
78,000
63,000
36,136
50,000
20,000
15,000
15,000
51,086
-
-
15,000
Trade and Other Receivables
297,050
294,009
313,468
369,216
328,281
323,918
324,851
499,114
386,799
399,418
378,446
Inventories
17,685
15,085
15,566
18,071
18,306
16,309
19,006
23,073
20,889
20,463
21,265
Loans for Credit Card Business
186,711
198,143
204,907
245,847
253,340
271,162
296,530
346,764
342,245
342,971
337,795
Investment Securities for Banking Business
308,436
334,013
362,764
364,908
419,551
418,492
405,750
419,980
415,809
422,931
468,573
Loans for Banking Business
76,077
77,446
78,775
79,098
80,942
81,865
84,850
89,387
98,752
102,683
111,433
Other Financial Assets
163,380
179,498
201,169
201,089
191,260
236,653
240,782
237,196
264,213
259,020
298,890
Property and Equipment
123,943
128,854
133,983
134,259
133,867
124,624
124,893
133,066
131,215
131,181
129,142
Right-of-use Assets
-
-
-
-
-
76,946
80,177
96,886
106,304
102,638
96,676
Goodwill
162,015
162,015
175,301
175,301
175,301
177,868
177,868
400,296
400,034
406,309
405,939
Intangible Assets
167,112
159,934
163,161
166,138
165,293
172,987
179,601
683,991
679,375
677,455
678,436
Investments Accounted for Using the Equity Method
10,865
24,885
22,859
29,765
24,510
27,794
24,417
13,057
8,567
8,752
8,834
Deferred Tax Assets
27,686
29,695
30,306
30,822
34,551
34,079
34,471
41,823
43,739
43,347
42,856
Other Assets
14,373
30,125
31,468
35,213
37,609
43,621
44,342
161,477
155,863
160,563
51,486
Subtotal
2,501,662
2,479,884
2,373,442
2,448,058
2,429,601
2,586,450
2,795,895
3,927,177
3,933,910
3,980,316
4,112,203
Assets Classified as Held-for-sale
14,970
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Assets
2,516,633
2,479,884
2,373,442
2,448,058
2,429,601
2,586,450
2,795,895
3,927,177
3,933,910
3,980,316
4,112,203
( Millions of Yen )
2018/3
2018/6
2018/9
2018/12
2019/3
2019/6
2019/9
2019/12
2020/3
2020/6
2020/9
Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
348,346
349,267
357,893
438,931
394,545
396,931
399,370
636,469
589,342
474,082
466,261
Deposits for Banking Business
708,054
726,229
739,928
770,143
768,613
802,246
820,018
888,347
903,118
1,009,462
1,091,475
Interest-bearing Liabilities
190,574
187,512
240,113
211,905
215,212
454,587
610,222
1,066,006
1,086,436
1,194,904
1,204,659
Other Financial Liabilities
5,034
9,325
9,928
11,090
8,683
8,114
8,443
11,129
10,157
9,101
8,984
Income Taxes Payable
29,094
17,568
29,888
13,254
24,138
12,851
21,857
18,013
32,887
19,015
31,801
Provisions
30,652
29,379
29,486
29,063
30,360
29,733
27,478
29,631
28,161
25,430
26,081
Deferred Tax Liabilities
22,956
25,089
24,074
23,159
20,403
18,228
18,057
166,868
160,976
160,872
159,397
Other Liabilities
56,818
49,538
52,841
50,136
57,118
48,279
50,176
58,764
75,006
55,493
62,957
Subtotal
1,391,532
1,393,910
1,484,155
1,547,684
1,519,077
1,770,973
1,955,624
2,875,229
2,886,086
2,948,363
3,051,618
Liabilities Directly Associated with Assets Classified as Held-for-sale
3,214
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Liabilities
1,394,746
1,393,910
1,484,155
1,547,684
1,519,077
1,770,973
1,955,624
2,875,229
2,886,086
2,948,363
3,051,618
Equity
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent
Common Stock
8,737
8,749
8,930
8,938
8,939
237,179
237,404
237,411
237,422
237,437
237,707
Capital Surplus
-4,602
-12,762
-12,446
-12,104
-12,545
214,071
213,957
213,964
212,539
212,546
212,913
Retained Earnings
993,894
976,797
805,518
819,599
832,147
812,033
302,380
326,424
330,752
311,858
336,312
Treasury Stock
-1,316
-1,316
-24,440
-24,440
-24,440
-551,066
-17,382
-17,382
-17,382
-17,382
-17,382
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
16,655
20,106
19,039
15,838
14,190
13,057
12,812
12,626
8,216
8,483
8,279
Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent
1,013,368
991,575
796,601
807,831
818,291
725,276
749,171
773,044
771,548
752,943
777,830
Non-controlling Interests
108,518
94,398
92,685
92,542
92,231
90,200
91,099
278,902
276,274
279,009
282,754
Total Equity
1,121,887
1,085,973
889,286
900,373
910,523
815,476
840,271
1,051,947
1,047,823
1,031,952
1,060,584
Total Liabilities and Equity
2,516,633
2,479,884
2,373,442
2,448,058
2,429,601
2,586,450
2,795,895
3,927,177
3,933,910
3,980,316
4,112,203
( Millions of Yen )
2016/6
2016/9
2016/12
2017/3
2017/6
2017/9
2017/12
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
400,218
453,966
451,300
543,067
497,495
512,135
588,542
Trade and Other Receivables
305,109
314,286
399,748
380,888
387,715
409,580
482,513
Inventories
14,355
14,347
16,061
14,352
14,011
15,276
18,092
Other Financial Assets
32,657
30,617
23,617
21,712
18,243
18,181
23,628
Other Current Assets
8,168
7,613
7,901
6,798
8,473
8,431
9,405
Total Current Assets
760,509
820,830
898,628
966,818
925,940
963,606
1,122,182
Non-current Assets
Property and Equipment
121,140
131,035
136,592
124,021
128,601
138,203
123,713
Goodwill
157,922
159,491
159,505
159,505
159,505
160,988
161,645
Intangible Assets
129,565
131,740
135,939
138,692
144,255
149,157
155,712
Investments Accounted for Using the Equity Method
35,722
35,534
36,987
37,748
37,689
36,321
36,664
Other Financial Assets
72,387
72,985
74,632
79,965
83,683
88,246
83,725
Deferred Tax Assets
23,521
24,928
24,787
24,511
24,093
26,104
26,288
Other Non-current Assets
2,735
3,038
3,020
2,948
3,097
3,428
3,463
Total Non-current Assets
542,994
558,755
571,464
567,393
580,926
602,449
591,213
Total Assets
1,303,503
1,379,586
1,470,093
1,534,212
1,506,866
1,566,056
1,713,396
( Millions of Yen )
2016/6
2016/9
2016/12
2017/3
2017/6
2017/9
2017/12
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
248,545
253,965
321,196
287,978
291,256
301,253
359,404
Interest-bearing Liabilities
26,251
37,206
34,823
36,889
37,551
39,927
40,004
Other Financial Liabilities
2,491
2,233
3,931
3,631
3,236
3,040
3,767
Income Taxes Payable
17,881
31,898
20,266
36,490
18,602
34,251
18,744
Provisions
11,108
11,051
12,254
9,790
10,066
9,427
9,917
Other Current Liabilities
31,498
33,555
34,523
41,387
38,931
41,331
37,711
Total Current Liabilities
337,776
369,911
426,996
416,168
399,644
429,233
469,550
Non-current Liabilities
Interest-bearing Liabilities
14,624
24,050
25,117
67,657
67,115
67,247
137,549
Other Financial Liabilities
427
493
491
427
391
390
377
Provisions
19,837
21,445
20,844
20,938
20,516
20,299
19,992
Deferred Tax Liabilities
26,979
26,828
26,322
21,812
21,999
21,556
21,989
Other Non-current Liabilities
6,199
6,381
6,445
8,498
9,186
9,174
9,010
Total Non-current Liabilities
68,067
79,199
79,220
119,334
119,209
118,668
188,919
Total Liabilities
405,844
449,110
506,216
535,502
518,854
547,901
658,469
Equity
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent
Common Stock
8,388
8,391
8,395
8,428
8,450
8,683
8,711
Capital Surplus
-3,069
-3,089
-4,343
-4,366
-4,342
-4,401
-4,492
Retained Earnings
812,097
845,708
881,388
913,178
898,652
930,381
965,879
Treasury Stock
-1,316
-1,316
-1,316
-1,316
-1,316
-1,316
-1,316
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
12,735
10,695
12,819
14,896
17,071
15,699
15,799
Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent
828,835
860,390
896,944
930,820
918,516
949,046
984,580
Non-controlling Interests
68,823
70,085
66,931
67,888
69,494
69,107
70,345
Total Equity
897,659
930,475
963,876
998,709
988,011
1,018,154
1,054,926
Total Liabilities and Equity
1,303,503
1,379,586
1,470,093
1,534,212
1,506,866
1,566,056
1,713,396
( Millions of Yen )
2013/6
2013/9
2013/12
2014/3
2014/6
2014/9
2014/12
2015/3
2015/6
2015/9
2015/12
2016/3
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
391,258
397,923
379,682
482,336
443,662
485,335
479,934
503,937
457,978
521,829
520,828
449,164
Trade and Other Receivables
145,961
145,745
158,895
160,396
156,845
160,785
184,637
217,736
221,368
261,273
312,218
305,758
Inventories
142
132
132
112
207
224
212
419
401
13,098
13,560
14,902
Other Financial Assets
19,218
65,113
63,149
12,313
12,844
14,974
13,208
15,901
17,429
23,006
21,443
30,118
Other Current Assets
2,940
3,026
5,944
3,547
4,351
4,376
3,942
3,832
5,078
6,181
6,108
6,436
Total Current Assets
559,521
611,942
607,805
658,706
617,911
665,696
681,934
741,827
702,255
825,389
874,158
806,380
Non-current Assets
Property and Equipment
51,443
50,721
55,678
60,145
62,121
62,220
63,831
67,465
70,249
111,184
112,847
121,133
Goodwill
14,395
16,119
15,808
15,808
15,808
20,771
18,962
27,673
27,672
83,379
84,316
156,362
Intangible Assets
17,233
17,567
18,274
17,860
20,691
22,033
28,134
32,382
34,275
106,977
103,375
128,711
Investments Accounted for Using the Equity Method
40,366
39,553
39,725
34,364
60,275
60,111
60,893
61,671
62,389
30,455
30,887
34,257
Other Financial Assets
35,890
37,113
42,324
49,532
39,749
43,607
48,009
58,104
63,821
67,957
76,321
70,321
Deferred Tax Assets
12,677
13,872
11,605
12,468
6,404
8,749
6,225
15,105
13,508
19,094
17,530
23,331
Other Non-current Assets
845
903
1,128
1,101
1,271
1,493
1,606
3,372
3,237
3,412
1,949
2,300
Total Non-current Assets
172,840
175,851
184,545
191,281
206,322
218,986
227,664
265,774
275,154
422,460
427,227
536,419
Total Assets
732,361
787,793
792,350
849,987
824,234
884,683
909,599
1,007,602
977,409
1,247,850
1,301,386
1,342,799
( Millions of Yen )
2013/6
2013/9
2013/12
2014/3
2014/6
2014/9
2014/12
2015/3
2015/6
2015/9
2015/12
2016/3
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
129,180
133,264
138,987
142,562
142,443
145,967
155,439
158,979
168,372
228,511
271,667
270,766
Other Financial Liabilities
3,917
3,492
6,088
5,108
4,204
6,820
12,222
9,671
9,396
15,782
16,493
18,287
Income Taxes Payable
18,797
39,063
22,297
45,655
14,862
33,854
12,462
33,071
16,899
33,737
16,168
30,782
Provisions
4,142
3,163
3,183
2,951
2,614
2,782
2,322
6,398
5,957
7,379
7,839
12,547
Other Current Liabilities
17,104
17,723
18,341
22,057
19,617
23,376
25,304
31,651
22,290
29,096
26,941
33,638
Total Current Liabilities
173,142
196,707
188,897
218,335
183,743
212,800
207,751
239,772
222,916
314,508
339,110
366,022
Non-current Liabilities
Other Financial Liabilities
142
134
133
128
121
114
163
920
832
11,107
10,285
10,562
Provisions
2,457
2,468
2,493
2,655
2,582
2,819
2,716
22,841
25,237
25,444
24,643
20,089
Deferred Tax Liabilities
40
40
56
37
85
42
26
28
46
22,863
21,470
27,515
Other Non-current Liabilities
1,085
1,118
1,099
1,112
1,146
1,156
1,151
3,485
3,537
5,594
5,664
5,844
Total Non-current Liabilities
3,726
3,762
3,781
3,933
3,935
4,133
4,057
27,276
29,655
64,919
62,063
64,012
Total Liabilities
176,868
200,470
192,679
222,269
187,678
216,933
211,808
267,048
252,572
379,428
401,173
430,035
Equity
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent
Common Stock
8,139
8,203
8,240
8,271
8,276
8,278
8,279
8,281
8,302
8,328
8,354
8,358
Capital Surplus
3,750
3,802
3,870
3,892
3,912
3,927
1,414
1,235
1,249
1,231
1,240
-3,081
Retained Earnings
533,248
564,503
595,942
598,012
609,205
639,407
672,884
705,839
688,787
780,154
808,938
827,024
Treasury Stock
-372
-372
-21,795
-526
-521
-1,316
-1,316
-1,316
-1,316
-1,316
-1,316
-1,316
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
3,481
3,724
5,666
10,032
7,389
8,700
9,565
11,962
13,509
10,467
14,744
13,180
Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent
548,248
579,860
591,924
619,682
628,262
658,998
690,827
726,002
710,532
798,866
831,962
844,165
Non-controlling Interests
7,244
7,462
7,747
8,036
8,293
8,751
6,962
14,551
14,305
69,555
68,250
68,598
Total Equity
555,493
587,322
599,671
627,718
636,555
667,749
697,790
740,554
724,837
868,421
900,212
912,764
Total Liabilities and Equity
732,361
787,793
792,350
849,987
824,234
884,683
909,599
1,007,602
977,409
1,247,850
1,301,386
1,342,799
Note: Yahoo Japan Corporation adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) beginning with the Apr.-June quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2015 with a transition date as of April 1, 2013.
