Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Z Holdings Corporation    4689   JP3933800009

Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4689)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 10/30
725.1 JPY   -2.15%
02:00pZ : Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ( IFRSs ) - Quarterly
PU
10/29Fashion site unveils new and improved 'Zozosuit 2'
RE
10/27Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Z : Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ( IFRSs ) - Quarterly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ( IFRSs )

( Millions of Yen )

2018/3

2018/6

2018/9

2018/12

2019/3

2019/6

2019/9

2019/12

2020/3

2020/6

2020/9

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

868,325

783,176

603,570

548,324

546,784

565,127

743,350

729,974

880,100

902,578

1,067,425

Call Loans for Banking Business

78,000

63,000

36,136

50,000

20,000

15,000

15,000

51,086

-

-

15,000

Trade and Other Receivables

297,050

294,009

313,468

369,216

328,281

323,918

324,851

499,114

386,799

399,418

378,446

Inventories

17,685

15,085

15,566

18,071

18,306

16,309

19,006

23,073

20,889

20,463

21,265

Loans for Credit Card Business

186,711

198,143

204,907

245,847

253,340

271,162

296,530

346,764

342,245

342,971

337,795

Investment Securities for Banking Business

308,436

334,013

362,764

364,908

419,551

418,492

405,750

419,980

415,809

422,931

468,573

Loans for Banking Business

76,077

77,446

78,775

79,098

80,942

81,865

84,850

89,387

98,752

102,683

111,433

Other Financial Assets

163,380

179,498

201,169

201,089

191,260

236,653

240,782

237,196

264,213

259,020

298,890

Property and Equipment

123,943

128,854

133,983

134,259

133,867

124,624

124,893

133,066

131,215

131,181

129,142

Right-of-use Assets

-

-

-

-

-

76,946

80,177

96,886

106,304

102,638

96,676

Goodwill

162,015

162,015

175,301

175,301

175,301

177,868

177,868

400,296

400,034

406,309

405,939

Intangible Assets

167,112

159,934

163,161

166,138

165,293

172,987

179,601

683,991

679,375

677,455

678,436

Investments Accounted for Using the Equity Method

10,865

24,885

22,859

29,765

24,510

27,794

24,417

13,057

8,567

8,752

8,834

Deferred Tax Assets

27,686

29,695

30,306

30,822

34,551

34,079

34,471

41,823

43,739

43,347

42,856

Other Assets

14,373

30,125

31,468

35,213

37,609

43,621

44,342

161,477

155,863

160,563

51,486

Subtotal

2,501,662

2,479,884

2,373,442

2,448,058

2,429,601

2,586,450

2,795,895

3,927,177

3,933,910

3,980,316

4,112,203

Assets Classified as Held-for-sale

14,970

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Assets

2,516,633

2,479,884

2,373,442

2,448,058

2,429,601

2,586,450

2,795,895

3,927,177

3,933,910

3,980,316

4,112,203

( Millions of Yen )

2018/3

2018/6

2018/9

2018/12

2019/3

2019/6

2019/9

2019/12

2020/3

2020/6

2020/9

Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

348,346

349,267

357,893

438,931

394,545

396,931

399,370

636,469

589,342

474,082

466,261

Deposits for Banking Business

708,054

726,229

739,928

770,143

768,613

802,246

820,018

888,347

903,118

1,009,462

1,091,475

Interest-bearing Liabilities

190,574

187,512

240,113

211,905

215,212

454,587

610,222

1,066,006

1,086,436

1,194,904

1,204,659

Other Financial Liabilities

5,034

9,325

9,928

11,090

8,683

8,114

8,443

11,129

10,157

9,101

8,984

Income Taxes Payable

29,094

17,568

29,888

13,254

24,138

12,851

21,857

18,013

32,887

19,015

31,801

Provisions

30,652

29,379

29,486

29,063

30,360

29,733

27,478

29,631

28,161

25,430

26,081

Deferred Tax Liabilities

22,956

25,089

24,074

23,159

20,403

18,228

18,057

166,868

160,976

160,872

159,397

Other Liabilities

56,818

49,538

52,841

50,136

57,118

48,279

50,176

58,764

75,006

55,493

62,957

Subtotal

1,391,532

1,393,910

1,484,155

1,547,684

1,519,077

1,770,973

1,955,624

2,875,229

2,886,086

2,948,363

3,051,618

Liabilities Directly Associated with Assets Classified as Held-for-sale

3,214

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Liabilities

1,394,746

1,393,910

1,484,155

1,547,684

1,519,077

1,770,973

1,955,624

2,875,229

2,886,086

2,948,363

3,051,618

Equity

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent

Common Stock

8,737

8,749

8,930

8,938

8,939

237,179

237,404

237,411

237,422

237,437

237,707

Capital Surplus

-4,602

-12,762

-12,446

-12,104

-12,545

214,071

213,957

213,964

212,539

212,546

212,913

Retained Earnings

993,894

976,797

805,518

819,599

832,147

812,033

302,380

326,424

330,752

311,858

336,312

Treasury Stock

-1,316

-1,316

-24,440

-24,440

-24,440

-551,066

-17,382

-17,382

-17,382

-17,382

-17,382

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

16,655

20,106

19,039

15,838

14,190

13,057

12,812

12,626

8,216

8,483

8,279

Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent

1,013,368

991,575

796,601

807,831

818,291

725,276

749,171

773,044

771,548

752,943

777,830

Non-controlling Interests

108,518

94,398

92,685

92,542

92,231

90,200

91,099

278,902

276,274

279,009

282,754

Total Equity

1,121,887

1,085,973

889,286

900,373

910,523

815,476

840,271

1,051,947

1,047,823

1,031,952

1,060,584

Total Liabilities and Equity

2,516,633

2,479,884

2,373,442

2,448,058

2,429,601

2,586,450

2,795,895

3,927,177

3,933,910

3,980,316

4,112,203

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ( IFRSs )

( Millions of Yen )

2016/6

2016/9

2016/12

2017/3

2017/6

2017/9

2017/12

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

400,218

453,966

451,300

543,067

497,495

512,135

588,542

Trade and Other Receivables

305,109

314,286

399,748

380,888

387,715

409,580

482,513

Inventories

14,355

14,347

16,061

14,352

14,011

15,276

18,092

Other Financial Assets

32,657

30,617

23,617

21,712

18,243

18,181

23,628

Other Current Assets

8,168

7,613

7,901

6,798

8,473

8,431

9,405

Total Current Assets

760,509

820,830

898,628

966,818

925,940

963,606

1,122,182

Non-current Assets

Property and Equipment

121,140

131,035

136,592

124,021

128,601

138,203

123,713

Goodwill

157,922

159,491

159,505

159,505

159,505

160,988

161,645

Intangible Assets

129,565

131,740

135,939

138,692

144,255

149,157

155,712

Investments Accounted for Using the Equity Method

35,722

35,534

36,987

37,748

37,689

36,321

36,664

Other Financial Assets

72,387

72,985

74,632

79,965

83,683

88,246

83,725

Deferred Tax Assets

23,521

24,928

24,787

24,511

24,093

26,104

26,288

Other Non-current Assets

2,735

3,038

3,020

2,948

3,097

3,428

3,463

Total Non-current Assets

542,994

558,755

571,464

567,393

580,926

602,449

591,213

Total Assets

1,303,503

1,379,586

1,470,093

1,534,212

1,506,866

1,566,056

1,713,396

( Millions of Yen )

2016/6

2016/9

2016/12

2017/3

2017/6

2017/9

2017/12

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

248,545

253,965

321,196

287,978

291,256

301,253

359,404

Interest-bearing Liabilities

26,251

37,206

34,823

36,889

37,551

39,927

40,004

Other Financial Liabilities

2,491

2,233

3,931

3,631

3,236

3,040

3,767

Income Taxes Payable

17,881

31,898

20,266

36,490

18,602

34,251

18,744

Provisions

11,108

11,051

12,254

9,790

10,066

9,427

9,917

Other Current Liabilities

31,498

33,555

34,523

41,387

38,931

41,331

37,711

Total Current Liabilities

337,776

369,911

426,996

416,168

399,644

429,233

469,550

Non-current Liabilities

Interest-bearing Liabilities

14,624

24,050

25,117

67,657

67,115

67,247

137,549

Other Financial Liabilities

427

493

491

427

391

390

377

Provisions

19,837

21,445

20,844

20,938

20,516

20,299

19,992

Deferred Tax Liabilities

26,979

26,828

26,322

21,812

21,999

21,556

21,989

Other Non-current Liabilities

6,199

6,381

6,445

8,498

9,186

9,174

9,010

Total Non-current Liabilities

68,067

79,199

79,220

119,334

119,209

118,668

188,919

Total Liabilities

405,844

449,110

506,216

535,502

518,854

547,901

658,469

Equity

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent

Common Stock

8,388

8,391

8,395

8,428

8,450

8,683

8,711

Capital Surplus

-3,069

-3,089

-4,343

-4,366

-4,342

-4,401

-4,492

Retained Earnings

812,097

845,708

881,388

913,178

898,652

930,381

965,879

Treasury Stock

-1,316

-1,316

-1,316

-1,316

-1,316

-1,316

-1,316

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

12,735

10,695

12,819

14,896

17,071

15,699

15,799

Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent

828,835

860,390

896,944

930,820

918,516

949,046

984,580

Non-controlling Interests

68,823

70,085

66,931

67,888

69,494

69,107

70,345

Total Equity

897,659

930,475

963,876

998,709

988,011

1,018,154

1,054,926

Total Liabilities and Equity

1,303,503

1,379,586

1,470,093

1,534,212

1,506,866

1,566,056

1,713,396

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ( IFRSs )

( Millions of Yen )

2013/6

2013/9

2013/12

2014/3

2014/6

2014/9

2014/12

2015/3

2015/6

2015/9

2015/12

2016/3

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

391,258

397,923

379,682

482,336

443,662

485,335

479,934

503,937

457,978

521,829

520,828

449,164

Trade and Other Receivables

145,961

145,745

158,895

160,396

156,845

160,785

184,637

217,736

221,368

261,273

312,218

305,758

Inventories

142

132

132

112

207

224

212

419

401

13,098

13,560

14,902

Other Financial Assets

19,218

65,113

63,149

12,313

12,844

14,974

13,208

15,901

17,429

23,006

21,443

30,118

Other Current Assets

2,940

3,026

5,944

3,547

4,351

4,376

3,942

3,832

5,078

6,181

6,108

6,436

Total Current Assets

559,521

611,942

607,805

658,706

617,911

665,696

681,934

741,827

702,255

825,389

874,158

806,380

Non-current Assets

Property and Equipment

51,443

50,721

55,678

60,145

62,121

62,220

63,831

67,465

70,249

111,184

112,847

121,133

Goodwill

14,395

16,119

15,808

15,808

15,808

20,771

18,962

27,673

27,672

83,379

84,316

156,362

Intangible Assets

17,233

17,567

18,274

17,860

20,691

22,033

28,134

32,382

34,275

106,977

103,375

128,711

Investments Accounted for Using the Equity Method

40,366

39,553

39,725

34,364

60,275

60,111

60,893

61,671

62,389

30,455

30,887

34,257

Other Financial Assets

35,890

37,113

42,324

49,532

39,749

43,607

48,009

58,104

63,821

67,957

76,321

70,321

Deferred Tax Assets

12,677

13,872

11,605

12,468

6,404

8,749

6,225

15,105

13,508

19,094

17,530

23,331

Other Non-current Assets

845

903

1,128

1,101

1,271

1,493

1,606

3,372

3,237

3,412

1,949

2,300

Total Non-current Assets

172,840

175,851

184,545

191,281

206,322

218,986

227,664

265,774

275,154

422,460

427,227

536,419

Total Assets

732,361

787,793

792,350

849,987

824,234

884,683

909,599

1,007,602

977,409

1,247,850

1,301,386

1,342,799

( Millions of Yen )

2013/6

2013/9

2013/12

2014/3

2014/6

2014/9

2014/12

2015/3

2015/6

2015/9

2015/12

2016/3

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

129,180

133,264

138,987

142,562

142,443

145,967

155,439

158,979

168,372

228,511

271,667

270,766

Other Financial Liabilities

3,917

3,492

6,088

5,108

4,204

6,820

12,222

9,671

9,396

15,782

16,493

18,287

Income Taxes Payable

18,797

39,063

22,297

45,655

14,862

33,854

12,462

33,071

16,899

33,737

16,168

30,782

Provisions

4,142

3,163

3,183

2,951

2,614

2,782

2,322

6,398

5,957

7,379

7,839

12,547

Other Current Liabilities

17,104

17,723

18,341

22,057

19,617

23,376

25,304

31,651

22,290

29,096

26,941

33,638

Total Current Liabilities

173,142

196,707

188,897

218,335

183,743

212,800

207,751

239,772

222,916

314,508

339,110

366,022

Non-current Liabilities

Other Financial Liabilities

142

134

133

128

121

114

163

920

832

11,107

10,285

10,562

Provisions

2,457

2,468

2,493

2,655

2,582

2,819

2,716

22,841

25,237

25,444

24,643

20,089

Deferred Tax Liabilities

40

40

56

37

85

42

26

28

46

22,863

21,470

27,515

Other Non-current Liabilities

1,085

1,118

1,099

1,112

1,146

1,156

1,151

3,485

3,537

5,594

5,664

5,844

Total Non-current Liabilities

3,726

3,762

3,781

3,933

3,935

4,133

4,057

27,276

29,655

64,919

62,063

64,012

Total Liabilities

176,868

200,470

192,679

222,269

187,678

216,933

211,808

267,048

252,572

379,428

401,173

430,035

Equity

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent

Common Stock

8,139

8,203

8,240

8,271

8,276

8,278

8,279

8,281

8,302

8,328

8,354

8,358

Capital Surplus

3,750

3,802

3,870

3,892

3,912

3,927

1,414

1,235

1,249

1,231

1,240

-3,081

Retained Earnings

533,248

564,503

595,942

598,012

609,205

639,407

672,884

705,839

688,787

780,154

808,938

827,024

Treasury Stock

-372

-372

-21,795

-526

-521

-1,316

-1,316

-1,316

-1,316

-1,316

-1,316

-1,316

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

3,481

3,724

5,666

10,032

7,389

8,700

9,565

11,962

13,509

10,467

14,744

13,180

Total Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent

548,248

579,860

591,924

619,682

628,262

658,998

690,827

726,002

710,532

798,866

831,962

844,165

Non-controlling Interests

7,244

7,462

7,747

8,036

8,293

8,751

6,962

14,551

14,305

69,555

68,250

68,598

Total Equity

555,493

587,322

599,671

627,718

636,555

667,749

697,790

740,554

724,837

868,421

900,212

912,764

Total Liabilities and Equity

732,361

787,793

792,350

849,987

824,234

884,683

909,599

1,007,602

977,409

1,247,850

1,301,386

1,342,799

Note: Yahoo Japan Corporation adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) beginning with the Apr.-June quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2015 with a transition date as of April 1, 2013.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ( JGAAP )

( Millions of Yen )

2008/6

2008/9

2008/12

2009/3

2009/6

2009/9

2009/12

2010/3

2010/6

2010/9

2010/12

2011/3

2011/6

2011/9

2011/12

2012/3

2012/6

2012/9

2012/12

2013/3

2013/6

2013/9

2013/12

2014/3

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and Deposits

66,698

76,769

74,891

36,996

52,409

90,255

99,307

139,238

103,241

136,290

147,574

188,687

175,266

213,155

216,267

257,268

215,143

256,155

268,203

414,086

395,750

448,215

429,974

482,628

Accounts Receivable

34,192

34,071

33,907

34,825

33,540

33,542

35,829

37,391

34,491

33,315

36,137

36,945

33,719

34,651

41,448

45,222

42,313

45,515

52,217

55,939

51,948

53,653

56,583

61,154

Inventory

192

190

194

257

222

209

198

201

192

159

159

158

170

117

146

135

114

149

145

163

142

132

132

244

Other Current Assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

68,451

70,928

73,475

77,644

75,170

Deferred Tax Assets

2,584

3,628

2,918

3,600

4,021

5,359

5,432

6,687

4,048

5,209

4,135

5,522

3,325

4,777

4,440

4,639

3,224

4,540

4,594

7,397

4,723

6,144

4,580

7,543

Other Current Assets

12,981

14,181

17,119

17,169

16,779

15,929

22,967

21,279

47,452

21,660

26,996

22,807

26,570

24,400

30,737

151,348

149,234

141,398

148,493

31,626

40,890

36,680

43,505

39,867

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

-1,749

-1,527

-1,493

-1,458

-1,371

-1,365

-1,432

-1,455

-1,514

-1,514

-1,574

-1,570

-1,520

-1,486

-1,546

-1,610

-1,461

-1,458

-1,632

-1,563

-1,317

-1,277

-1,324

-1,351

Total Current Assets

114,899

127,314

127,537

91,390

105,602

143,931

162,301

203,342

187,912

195,121

213,428

252,550

237,532

275,617

291,493

457,004

408,569

446,300

472,021

576,102

563,066

617,023

611,096

665,257

Fixed Assets

Property and Equipment

Buildings and Structures

3,066

2,943

3,000

6,217

6,969

6,833

6,797

6,631

7,088

7,120

6,944

6,806

7,019

6,942

8,171

8,230

8,627

8,669

11,334

11,088

13,421

13,248

15,741

16,735

Machinery and Equipment

-

-

-

4,734

5,696

5,697

5,776

5,702

5,907

5,965

6,074

5,980

5,877

5,833

7,661

7,565

9,156

8,981

10,877

10,748

11,800

11,538

12,461

12,245

Tools, Furniture and Fixtures

13,292

13,197

12,314

11,101

10,451

9,824

9,223

9,220

9,410

9,104

9,480

10,179

11,039

10,657

11,985

12,483

12,784

12,848

12,934

13,020

14,250

13,872

15,924

19,237

Land

-

-

-

5,001

5,001

5,001

5,001

5,002

5,002

5,002

5,002

5,425

5,425

5,425

5,425

5,425

5,425

5,425

5,425

5,425

5,425

5,425

5,425

5,425

Other Property and Equipment

32

17

19

2,129

145

196

205

562

420

499

316

466

661

3,439

295

809

923

1,581

934

4,896

702

712

3

53

Total Property and Equipment

16,391

16,157

15,333

29,184

28,264

27,553

27,004

27,120

27,828

27,692

27,817

28,859

30,023

32,298

33,539

34,513

36,918

37,505

41,506

45,179

45,601

44,798

49,555

53,697

Intangible Fixed Assets

Software

11,638

12,040

12,052

12,200

11,981

11,390

10,806

10,026

9,683

9,276

9,206

9,410

9,717

10,100

10,280

11,095

10,926

11,052

11,360

12,003

12,522

12,609

13,546

13,641

Goodwill

2,940

2,302

2,458

6,423

5,622

5,038

4,841

4,896

4,686

5,174

4,734

1,349

1,241

1,132

1,024

591

752

2,845

4,034

11,914

10,652

11,754

10,838

10,218

Other Intangibles

29

188

56

56

55

54

30

28

27

27

435

416

403

389

376

363

389

377

408

4,907

4,695

4,943

4,712

4,203

Total Intangible Fixed Assets

14,608

14,531

14,567

18,680

17,659

16,483

15,678

14,950

14,396

14,478

14,376

11,176

11,361

11,622

11,681

12,050

12,068

14,275

15,803

28,824

27,870

29,307

29,098

28,063

Investments and Others

Investment Securities

161,684

161,831

161,160

157,891

158,055

157,632

157,408

159,993

160,776

162,513

163,874

43,035

42,424

42,017

41,111

42,754

76,188

77,925

78,242

80,913

80,294

80,768

85,803

82,478

Long Term Receivable - Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

122,646

122,646

123,580

123,580

2,943

2,943

2,943

2,262

2,262

2,262

2,262

2,262

1,451

Deferred Tax Assets

4,750

5,203

5,377

7,248

7,121

7,395

7,210

6,313

7,359

7,399

6,264

6,667

6,744

6,297

5,991

5,407

5,510

5,196

5,288

2,781

4,304

4,112

3,631

3,154

Others

6,216

6,005

6,456

7,269

6,701

6,657

6,692

6,615

6,613

6,416

6,444

6,965

7,442

8,008

8,375

7,370

7,587

7,639

7,812

7,290

7,256

7,267

7,455

8,664

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

-42

-56

-57

-114

-129

-145

-145

-72

-74

-72

-47

-155

-118

-119

-120

-23

-21

-22

-23

-42

-24

-25

-18

-18

Total Investments and Others

172,608

172,984

172,936

172,295

171,748

171,539

171,166

172,849

174,674

176,256

176,535

179,159

179,138

179,786

178,938

58,453

92,207

93,682

93,582

93,204

94,093

94,385

99,134

95,730

Total Fixed Assets

203,608

203,674

202,838

220,160

217,672

215,575

213,848

214,920

216,899

218,427

218,729

219,194

220,523

223,707

224,159

105,017

141,194

145,463

150,893

167,209

167,565

168,490

177,789

177,491

Total Assets

318,507

330,988

330,375

311,551

323,274

359,507

376,150

418,262

404,812

413,548

432,158

471,745

458,056

499,324

515,653

562,022

549,763

591,763

622,915

743,311

730,631

785,514

788,885

842,749

( Millions of Yen )

2008/6

2008/9

2008/12

2009/3

2009/6

2009/9

2009/12

2010/3

2010/6

2010/9

2010/12

2011/3

2011/6

2011/9

2011/12

2012/3

2012/6

2012/9

2012/12

2013/3

2013/6

2013/9

2013/12

2014/3

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable - Trade

4,797

5,272

5,062

5,329

5,847

6,373

7,006

7,502

6,884

6,165

6,067

7,124

7,158

7,708

5,720

6,640

7,901

10,089

7,597

10,970

13,884

15,295

9,316

12,363

Short-term Borrowings

20,020

20,020

20,020

20,000

20,000

20,000

10,000

10,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Accounts Payable - Other

16,933

10,696

11,237

13,718

11,100

10,467

11,762

13,099

12,163

13,280

15,103

15,585

13,962

15,469

15,970

16,915

16,564

14,830

16,673

21,655

16,549

18,957

22,200

25,070

Income Taxes Payable

12,313

27,449

13,648

3,286

13,735

30,116

30,845

47,107

37,635

29,501

15,132

33,407

13,354

31,336

16,084

34,765

15,200

33,258

19,903

42,255

18,577

39,134

22,094

45,785

Provision for Yahoo! Points

2,396

2,469

2,531

2,767

3,113

3,352

3,742

3,919

3,964

3,977

3,846

3,591

3,721

3,869

4,163

4,102

4,040

4,004

4,410

4,262

4,108

3,133

3,157

2,929

Foreign exchange dealings deposits

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

72,485

80,991

82,669

84,533

81,594

from customers

Other Current Liabilities

17,409

16,498

21,030

19,612

20,232

19,464

24,859

23,940

25,107

22,965

28,787

24,287

27,203

24,257

31,056

28,560

29,137

25,758

34,212

37,460

34,347

33,102

43,057

45,378

Total Current Liabilities

73,870

82,405

73,529

64,713

74,030

89,773

88,217

105,569

85,755

75,891

68,938

83,997

65,400

82,641

72,995

90,985

72,844

87,940

82,796

189,088

168,458

192,293

184,360

213,121

Long-term Liabilities

Long-term Borrowings

20,000

20,000

10,000

10,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other Long-term Liabilities

11

92

143

367

359

320

294

419

2,438

2,404

2,294

2,642

2,696

2,671

2,685

2,736

3,401

2,820

2,866

2,957

2,942

2,925

2,947

3,066

Total Long-term Liabilities

20,011

20,092

10,143

10,367

359

320

294

419

2,438

2,404

2,294

2,642

2,696

2,671

2,685

2,736

3,401

2,820

2,866

2,957

2,942

2,925

2,947

3,066

Total Liabilities

93,882

102,497

83,673

75,081

74,389

90,093

88,511

105,988

88,194

78,295

71,233

86,639

68,096

85,313

75,680

93,721

76,246

90,761

85,663

192,046

171,401

195,219

187,308

216,188

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Common Stock

7,372

7,376

7,428

7,444

7,450

7,460

7,485

7,521

7,531

7,553

7,795

7,925

7,933

7,933

7,942

7,959

8,022

8,022

8,022

8,037

8,139

8,203

8,240

8,271

Capital Surplus

2,453

2,457

2,509

2,525

2,531

2,541

2,566

2,602

2,612

2,635

2,877

3,007

3,014

3,014

3,023

3,040

3,103

3,103

3,103

3,117

3,220

3,283

3,320

3,351

Retained Earnings

249,476

215,244

234,378

223,955

235,615

256,276

277,137

300,496

305,437

326,877

351,430

375,850

380,787

405,034

430,836

458,285

463,392

490,520

521,467

528,081

537,382

567,792

598,308

600,456

Treasury Stock

-38,183

(0)

(0)

-

-

-

-2,863

-3,068

-3,068

-5,604

-5,604

-5,604

-5,604

-5,608

-5,608

-5,608

-5,608

-5,608

-5,608

-372

-372

-372

-21,795

-526

Total Shareholders' Equity

221,119

225,078

244,315

233,925

245,596

266,278

284,326

307,550

312,512

331,462

356,499

381,179

386,131

410,372

436,193

463,675

468,909

496,036

526,983

538,864

548,369

578,906

588,073

611,553

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

811

515

236

219

608

387

480

2,004

1,286

827

1,761

1,205

898

568

561

1,533

1,501

1,788

2,321

4,594

3,065

3,385

5,183

6,408

Stock Acquisition Rights

147

178

216

259

300

346

400

450

500

547

590

563

655

696

736

749

779

763

781

570

687

677

710

700

Minority Interests in Consolidated Subsidiaries

2,547

2,718

1,933

2,066

2,379

2,399

2,431

2,267

2,318

2,415

2,074

2,157

2,275

2,373

2,482

2,341

2,325

2,414

7,165

7,234

7,107

7,324

7,609

7,898

Total Net Assets

224,625

228,490

246,702

236,469

248,884

269,413

287,639

312,273

316,618

335,252

360,925

385,105

389,960

414,011

439,972

468,300

473,516

501,002

537,252

551,264

559,230

590,294

601,576

626,560

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

318,507

330,988

330,375

311,551

323,274

359,507

376,150

418,262

404,812

413,548

432,158

471,745

458,056

499,324

515,653

562,022

549,763

591,763

622,915

743,311

730,631

785,514

788,885

842,749

Consolidated Balance Sheets ( JGAAP )

( Millions of Yen )

2001/9

2001/12

2002/3

2002/6

2002/9

2002/12

2003/3

2003/6

2003/9

2003/12

2004/3

2004/6

2004/9

2004/12

2005/3

2005/6

2005/9

2005/12

2006/3

2006/6

2006/9

2006/12

2007/3

2007/6

2007/9

2007/12

2008/3

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and Deposits

709

6,450

7,341

8,131

14,535

16,607

23,215

21,210

24,291

28,439

39,643

40,251

50,730

54,565

68,992

53,365

71,542

78,025

98,038

48,900

50,801

51,461

75,212

55,373

86,897

81,907

113,027

Accounts Receivable

3,435

2,654

4,942

6,718

7,043

8,774

11,034

8,586

9,576

11,122

12,847

14,127

15,718

18,108

18,293

18,884

19,665

22,386

25,213

26,415

27,014

27,842

30,244

28,372

30,003

34,535

36,831

Inventory

833

998

6

7

10

6

14

9

33

71

48

44

74

47

180

167

132

118

165

119

118

119

173

147

151

149

240

Other Current Assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax Assets

184

184

373

373

468

468

1,004

1,004

832

823

1,850

1,151

1,345

1,278

2,233

1,669

2,565

2,598

3,472

2,233

3,113

2,901

4,344

3,210

3,735

3,215

4,305

Other Current Assets

4,976

566

2,435

621

558

472

507

673

917

1,580

2,070

2,033

1,440

2,651

4,075

5,942

7,148

8,212

7,104

8,372

7,675

7,884

7,645

8,783

11,700

12,516

12,000

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

-38

-38

-46

-23

-169

-213

-290

-266

-372

-515

-733

-811

-999

-1,207

-1,364

-1,378

-1,577

-1,795

-1,805

-2,195

-2,382

-2,188

-2,299

-2,455

-2,430

-2,341

-2,095

Total Current Assets

10,102

10,816

15,053

15,829

22,447

26,116

35,485

31,217

35,277

41,521

55,726

56,796

68,308

75,444

92,410

78,651

99,476

109,546

132,188

83,845

86,340

88,020

115,320

93,431

130,058

129,983

164,310

Fixed Assets

Property and Equipment

Buildings and Structures

354

343

326

329

327

313

1,494

1,214

1,239

1,189

1,328

1,333

1,486

1,670

1,597

1,624

1,584

1,571

1,518

1,714

1,560

1,490

3,483

3,378

3,451

3,415

3,175

Machinery and Equipment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Tools, Furniture and Fixtures

2,874

3,104

2,933

3,210

3,382

3,646

4,321

5,151

5,901

6,215

6,746

7,569

8,956

9,967

10,095

10,730

10,883

11,631

12,414

12,467

12,769

12,687

13,004

12,829

12,930

12,822

13,394

Land

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other Property and Equipment

-

-

-

-

-

784

-

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

182

51

56

45

82

88

152

390

62

32

36

49

53

Total Property and Equipment

3,228

3,448

3,259

3,540

3,709

4,744

5,816

6,365

7,140

7,405

8,075

8,903

10,442

11,637

11,875

12,406

12,525

13,248

14,015

14,270

14,482

14,568

16,551

16,240

16,418

16,287

16,623

Intangible Fixed Assets

Software

155

443

474

666

744

768

702

721

851

1,104

1,281

1,761

2,413

2,931

3,733

4,135

5,144

6,417

7,545

8,145

9,119

9,779

10,589

10,798

11,130

11,339

11,247

Goodwill

768

903

806

725

645

564

99

83

66

399

352

428

367

1,917

1,807

1,765

1,509

3,567

4,128

4,359

4,035

3,695

4,061

3,687

5,238

4,765

2,525

Other Intangibles

2

4

4

5

9

9

9

9

9

11

12

12

12

26

22

21

20

22

28

28

27

32

33

32

32

31

30

Total Intangible Fixed Assets

927

1,351

1,285

1,398

1,399

1,342

811

814

927

1,514

1,646

2,203

2,792

4,875

5,563

5,922

6,675

10,008

11,702

12,532

13,181

13,507

14,684

14,518

16,401

16,137

13,803

Investments and Others

Investment Securities

9,011

10,512

8,209

7,282

5,337

3,658

3,195

3,740

7,357

7,954

9,194

10,689

10,417

9,716

13,946

26,922

27,538

29,278

28,700

146,024

166,505

165,304

162,192

165,856

161,301

163,807

163,922

Long Term Receivable - Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax Assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

16

32

27

116

-

127

1,173

1,853

2,990

3,411

3,858

3,755

3,898

Others

1,499

1,501

1,410

1,415

1,438

2,268

2,474

2,137

7,661

7,643

7,821

7,825

8,416

7,414

6,481

5,921

5,097

4,054

4,389

4,903

4,260

4,316

6,712

5,984

7,064

7,041

7,120

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

-

-

-

-

-9

-9

-8

-8

-52

-52

-53

-83

-90

-74

-50

-9

-26

-22

-21

-22

-22

-22

-23

-23

-2

-2

-18

Total Investments and Others

10,510

12,014

9,619

8,697

6,766

5,917

5,660

5,868

14,965

15,545

16,962

18,430

18,743

17,062

20,393

32,867

32,637

33,427

33,067

151,033

171,917

171,451

171,871

175,228

172,222

174,602

174,922

Total Fixed Assets

14,666

16,814

14,165

13,636

11,876

12,004

12,288

13,048

23,033

24,464

26,683

29,537

31,978

33,575

37,833

51,196

51,838

56,684

58,785

177,837

199,581

199,527

203,107

205,987

205,041

207,026

205,349

Total Assets

24,769

27,631

29,218

29,465

34,323

38,121

47,774

44,266

58,311

65,986

82,410

86,333

100,287

109,019

130,244

129,847

151,314

166,230

190,974

261,682

285,922

287,547

318,428

299,419

335,100

337,010

369,660

( Millions of Yen )

2001/9

2001/12

2002/3

2002/6

2002/9

2002/12

2003/3

2003/6

2003/9

2003/12

2004/3

2004/6

2004/9

2004/12

2005/3

2005/6

2005/9

2005/12

2006/3

2006/6

2006/9

2006/12

2007/3

2007/6

2007/9

2007/12

2008/3

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable - Trade

1,728

1,347

1,111

1,581

1,812

2,458

3,697

542

515

558

636

604

834

1,312

1,228

1,299

1,146

2,652

889

761

802

840

1,022

915

3,713

6,308

6,620

Short-term Borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

400

436

204

193

319

349

239

232

208

20,168

20,199

20,120

20,120

20,120

20,120

20,120

20,000

Accounts Payable - Other

1,822

1,209

1,164

1,478

2,062

2,451

3,405

3,348

3,573

3,645

4,181

5,236

7,087

7,035

7,618

7,916

10,216

11,236

12,418

10,072

11,222

11,648

13,345

10,888

16,162

12,873

13,744

Income Taxes Payable

1,780

1,808

3,760

1,734

4,251

4,491

8,505

3,511

6,709

5,859

11,688

4,948

10,663

8,363

16,676

7,284

16,242

12,836

23,484

9,355

21,070

14,874

28,371

11,429

24,756

14,026

29,154

Provision for Yahoo! Points

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

280

477

703

934

1,158

1,336

1,432

1,536

1,796

2,065

2,173

2,148

2,210

2,292

Foreign exchange dealings deposits

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

from customers

Other Current Liabilities

487

649

875

735

1,119

1,255

1,558

1,281

1,789

2,430

2,655

2,296

2,332

4,193

5,243

5,414

5,086

6,670

7,151

7,766

8,322

10,710

11,106

11,249

12,697

17,759

17,164

Total Current Liabilities

5,817

5,014

6,911

5,529

9,246

10,656

17,167

8,684

12,587

12,493

19,563

13,523

21,142

21,379

31,564

22,967

33,865

34,787

45,489

49,558

63,152

59,990

76,032

56,776

79,598

73,299

88,976

Long-term Liabilities

Long-term Borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

79

79

79

43

43

43

70

30

60,090

60,070

50,000

50,000

40,000

40,000

30,000

30,000

Other Long-term Liabilities

2,169

3,139

2,023

1,800

886

388

54

172

1,760

2,300

2,772

3,407

2,421

1,882

2,115

2,650

2,130

2,193

1,632

830

9

10

10

10

9

10

10

Total Long-term Liabilities

2,169

3,139

2,023

1,800

886

388

54

172

1,760

2,300

2,772

3,486

2,500

1,962

2,158

2,693

2,173

2,264

1,663

60,921

60,079

50,010

50,010

40,010

40,009

30,010

30,010

Total Liabilities

7,987

8,154

8,935

7,330

10,133

11,045

17,222

8,856

14,348

14,794

22,335

17,009

23,643

23,342

33,723

25,660

36,039

37,051

47,152

110,479

123,232

110,000

126,043

96,787

119,608

103,309

118,987

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Common Stock

6,023

6,023

6,033

6,072

6,073

6,073

6,073

6,076

6,181

6,265

6,399

6,438

6,503

6,637

6,692

6,724

6,803

6,906

7,032

7,066

7,100

7,163

7,187

7,215

7,227

7,317

7,366

Capital Surplus

1,099

1,099

1,110

1,154

1,154

1,154

1,154

1,157

1,262

1,346

1,480

1,519

1,584

1,718

1,773

1,805

1,884

1,987

2,113

2,147

2,181

2,244

2,268

2,296

2,308

2,398

2,447

Retained Earnings

6,744

8,265

10,220

12,382

15,182

18,737

22,301

26,779

32,691

39,340

47,066

55,250

63,892

73,144

83,461

89,957

101,100

113,746

126,737

135,130

148,734

163,913

179,897

190,281

203,342

220,519

236,605

Treasury Stock

-4

-15

-15

-15

-15

-16

-17

-17

-20

-20

-21

-22

-26

-27

-27

-27

-27

-27

-28

-28

-28

-28

-28

-28

-28

-28

-28

Total Shareholders' Equity

13,863

15,373

17,349

19,593

22,394

25,948

29,511

33,996

40,115

46,932

54,926

63,185

71,953

81,472

91,898

98,459

109,761

122,612

135,856

144,315

157,987

173,293

189,324

199,764

212,851

230,208

246,390

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

2,905

3,996

2,878

2,506

1,694

1,041

970

1,350

3,733

4,121

4,880

5,827

4,374

3,753

4,161

5,272

4,887

5,368

6,598

5,564

3,295

2,711

1,368

1,025

514

1,140

1,716

Stock Acquisition Rights

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

4

17

30

44

65

90

116

Minority Interests in Consolidated Subsidiaries

13

106

56

36

101

86

69

63

113

137

267

310

315

451

461

454

626

1,198

1,367

1,322

1,402

1,524

1,662

1,796

2,060

2,261

2,449

Total Net Assets

16,782

19,476

20,283

22,135

24,190

27,075

30,551

35,409

43,962

51,192

60,074

69,324

76,644

85,677

96,520

104,186

115,275

129,178

143,822

151,203

162,689

177,547

192,385

202,631

215,491

233,700

250,672

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

24,769

27,631

29,218

29,465

34,323

38,121

47,774

44,266

58,311

65,986

82,410

86,333

100,287

109,019

130,244

129,847

151,314

166,230

190,974

261,682

285,922

287,547

318,428

299,419

335,100

337,010

369,660

Disclaimer

Z Holdings Corporation published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 17:59:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02:00pZ : Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ( IFRSs ) - Quarterly
PU
10/29Fashion site unveils new and improved 'Zozosuit 2'
RE
10/27Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
10/15Japan stocks fall as risks on several fronts unsettle investors
RE
10/14Japan stocks fall as U.S. stimulus hopes fade, yen firms
RE
10/04Line Corp gears up for food fight in Thailand
RE
09/15Z : Update on Change in the Trade Name of a Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
09/01Z : Announcement of FY2020 Q2 Financial Results (To be announced on October 30, ..
PU
08/20Z : Notification of Business Execution Team
PU
08/17Japanese stocks slip as economy shrinks at record rate on pandemic hit
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 202 B 11 494 M 11 494 M
Net income 2021 89 320 M 854 M 854 M
Net Debt 2021 146 B 1 400 M 1 400 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,1x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 3 454 B 33 008 M 33 036 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 14 168
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Z Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 718,38 JPY
Last Close Price 725,10 JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kentaro Kawabe President, CEO & Representative Director
Manabu Miyasaka Chairman
Ryosuke Sakaue Chief Financial Officer
Masatsugu Shidachi Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Chiaki Fujimon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION57.29%33 731
ALPHABET INC.16.24%1 062 390
BAIDU, INC.4.40%45 008
NAVER CORPORATION60.05%38 282
YANDEX35.43%20 755
SOGOU INC.95.38%3 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group