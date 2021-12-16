Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Z Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4689   JP3933800009

Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4689)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Z : LINE Establishes LINE NEXT Corporation to Expand NFT Ecosyste…

12/16/2021 | 01:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

■Based in Korea and the United States, LINE NEXT will focus on innovating and expanding the global NFT ecosystem

■Using LINE's extensive experience and knowhow developing and

SEONGNAM, South Korea - December 16, 2021 - LINE Corporation announced today that it has launched LINE NEXT, a venture dedicated to developing and expanding the global NFT ecosystem. LINE NEXT is comprised of two companies, with the Korea-based LINE NEXT Corporation focusing on global NFT platform strategy and planning and the US-based LINE NEXT Inc. working on developing and operating a non-fungible token (NFT) platform business.

Based on LINE's blockchain and NFT businesses, LINE NEXT Inc. plans to introduce a new global NFT platform based on LINE's extensive experience and knowhow developing global services and blockchain technology products. The new global NFT platform will support companies and creators around the world as they build markets and create communities and ecosystems for general users to trade NFTs.

Youngsu Ko, Chief Product Officer of LINE App Products and CPO of LINE Fintech Company, has been appointed CEO of LINE NEXT, while Woosuk Kim, CEO of LINE TECH PLUS, has been appointed Business Director.

"NFTs are a kind of technology infrastructure that will transform the digital space and innovate the user experience in all areas, such as content, gaming, social and commerce," said Youngsu Ko. "LINE has over a decade of proven experience as an innovator, becoming one of the most popular tech companies in Asia. Now we aim to do the same for the exciting new field of NFTs together with our global partners, with the Korea office focused on global NFT platform strategy and our office in the United States focused on the NFT business."

Since establishing LINE Blockchain Lab, LINE has issued its crypto asset LINK and operates the crypto asset exchanges LINE BITMAX in Japan and BITFRONT globally. In addition, LINE operates a blockchain service development platform, LINE Blockchain Developers Platform, and a beta version of an NFT market on LINE BITMAX Wallet in Japan. More than 1.3 million NFTs have already been issued based on the LINE blockchain, through our various blockchain partners in such fields as IP, content, and gaming.

■About LINE NEXT

Based in Korea and United States, LINE NEXT is focused on developing and growing the global NFT business. Through blockchain and NFT technology, LINE NEXT aims to provide new digital experiences and lead the way into the future.

■About LINE

Based in Japan, LINE is dedicated to the mission of "Closing the Distance," bringing together information, services and people. The LINE messaging app launched in June 2011 and since then has grown into a diverse, global ecosystem that includes AI technology, fintech and more. LINE joined the Z Holdings Group, one of the largest internet service groups in Japan, following the completion of a business integration in March 2021.

LINE, LINK, BITFRONT, LINE Blockchain, LINE BITMAX, LINE Blockchain Developers, LINE NEXT are registered trademarks and trademarks of LINE Corporation.

Disclaimer

Z Holdings Corporation published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 06:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
01:19aZ : LINE Establishes LINE NEXT Corporation to Expand NFT Ecosyste…
PU
12/15Z : “PayPay Insurance” Launched as “PayPay̶…
PU
12/07Nikkei 225 Up 1.9%, Rallies on Fading Omicron Concerns
MT
12/07Z : Notice Regarding the Case in Which Some Users' Information of LINE Pay Was Viewable
PU
12/07Japan's Nikkei jumps most in over a month as Omicron fear eases
RE
12/06SoftBank, travel stocks lift Japanese shares as Omicron worries ease
RE
12/06SoftBank drags Japan's Nikkei lower; hopes of milder Omicron impact cap losses
RE
12/05Japanese shares fall on Omicron worries; SoftBank drags
RE
12/03Z : Application to Select Prime Market in the New Market Segments and Submission of Plan t..
PU
12/03Z Holdings Corporation announced that it expects to receive ?221.45 million in funding
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 569 B 13 744 M 13 744 M
Net income 2022 94 438 M 827 M 827 M
Net Debt 2022 207 B 1 816 M 1 816 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,5x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 5 241 B 46 057 M 45 919 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 22 531
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Z Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 690,00 JPY
Average target price 842,92 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Kawabe President, Co-CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Idezawa Representative Director & Co-CEO
Ryosuke Sakaue Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Chiaki Fujimon Group Chief Technology Officer
In-Joon Hwang Chief Global Investment Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION10.51%46 057
ALPHABET INC.67.11%1 917 164
BAIDU, INC.-34.61%49 734
NAVER CORPORATION32.48%49 374
YANDEX N.V.-12.14%22 227
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471