  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Z Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4689   JP3933800009

Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4689)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:56 2022-07-12 pm EDT
429.80 JPY   +1.78%
07/12Z : LINE NEXT Announces Strategic Investment Agreement With 10 Partners
PU
07/04UBS Starts Z Holdings With a 550 Yen Price Target
MT
06/28Nikkei 225 Up 0.7% as Softer Yen Aids Export Issues
MT
Z : LINE NEXT Announces Strategic Investment Agreement With 10 Partners

07/12/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
■ SoftBank Corp., NAVER, CJ ENM, SHINSEGAE and others to invest in global NFT business

■ Agreement aims to find synergy in NFT and Web3 ecosystem expansion and global contents distribution through IP contents business and marketing cooperation

SEONGNAM, South Korea - July 13, 2022 - LINE NEXT Inc., LINE's venture dedicated to developing and expanding the global NFT ecosystem, announced today that it has signed a strategic investment agreement worth about US$10 million with 10 companies. SoftBank Corp., NAVER, NAVER WEBTOON, NAVER Z, LINE Games, CJ ENM, YG PLUS, SHINSEGAE, Hashed, and K Auction will cooperate in the launch of DOSI, LINE's global NFT platform, along with providing business support and developing NFT projects based on their IP content.

Through this investment, LINE NEXT will strategically cooperate with contents, distribution, gaming, and entertainment companies that own and operate a wide range of IP, to lead the global NFT market. LINE NEXT aims to introduce the NFT platform to the public by introducing NFTs that are friendly to mainstream audiences. For the partnering companies, they are joining with LINE NEXT to enter into new markets by accelerating global contents distribution through NFT projects.

LINE NEXT will also develop exclusive NFT projects with NAVER's NOW. and CJ ENM using their entertainment IP, such as DIA TV and Street Man Fighter, to diversify their content channels.

NFTs issued through these partnerships will be available to trade through each brand's store on the DOSI market place, scheduled to launch later this year. Additionally, to make it easier for users to participate in the NFT market, LINE NEXT plans to link NAVER logins to DOSI Wallet and provide Naver Pay as one of the payment options for buying NFTs.

"The key to expanding the Web3 ecosystem is to making NFTs based on users' needs and delivering actual value," said Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE NEXT. "By publishing Asian contents to the global NFT market, the partnership will lead a new fandom culture and the mass adoption of NFTs."

■ About LINE NEXT Inc.

Based in United States, LINE NEXT Inc. is focused on growing the global NFT business. Through blockchain and NFT technology, LINE NEXT aims to provide new digital experiences and lead the way into the future.

Disclaimer

Z Holdings Corporation published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 03:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 704 B 12 473 M 12 473 M
Net income 2023 90 953 M 666 M 666 M
Net Debt 2023 417 B 3 051 M 3 051 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,6x
Yield 2023 1,33%
Capitalization 3 164 B 23 157 M 23 157 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 23 705
Free-Float 30,0%
Z Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 422,30 JPY
Average target price 679,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Kawabe President, Co-CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Idezawa Co-CEO, Representative Director & Sales CPO
Ryosuke Sakaue Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Chiaki Fujimon Group Chief Technology Officer
Eui-Bin Park Co-Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-34.48%23 859
ALPHABET INC.-20.14%1 528 762
BAIDU, INC.-3.40%49 665
NAVER CORPORATION-38.31%27 423
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-23.39%335