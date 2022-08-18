Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Z Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4689   JP3933800009

Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4689)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:29 2022-08-19 am EDT
432.40 JPY   -1.82%
08/18Z : Notice Regarding Determination of Details of Stock Option Issuance
PU
08/18Z : Outline of Q&A Session
PU
08/18Japanese shares track Wall Street losses after Fed meet minutes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Z : Notice Regarding Determination of Details of Stock Option Issuance

08/18/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 19, 2022

To whom it may concern

Z Holdings Corporation Kentaro Kawabe

President and Representative Director, Co-CEO Stock Code: 4689

Notice Regarding Determination of Details of Stock Option Issuance

With respect to the issuance of stock options resolved at the board of directors meeting of Z Holdings Corporation (hereinafter "Company") held on August 3, 2022, matters that had been undetermined have been determined as follows.

  1. Total number of stock options 136,054 units
  2. Value of property to be contributed upon exercise of stock options JPY45,400 per stock option (JPY454 per share of stock)
  3. Amount to be paid in for the stock options

JPY15,800 per stock option (JPY158 per share of stock)

4. People who are to be allotted stock options, the number thereof, and the number of stock options to be allotted

Allottee

Number

Number of stock acquisition

rights to be allocated

Directors of the Company

6

105,166

Corporate officers of the Company

2

5,616

Directors of the Company's subsidiaries

9

20,780

Corporate officers of the Company's subsidiaries

4

4,492

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.

Disclaimer

Z Holdings Corporation published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
08/18Z : Notice Regarding Determination of Details of Stock Option Issuance
PU
08/18Z : Outline of Q&A Session
PU
08/18Japanese shares track Wall Street losses after Fed meet minutes
RE
08/17Japanese stocks fall in line with Wall Street losses
RE
08/04Nikkei 225 Up 0.7% on Wall Street Cues, Tech Issues, Softer Yen
MT
08/04Japan's Nikkei gains despite Toyota's plunge on earnings
RE
08/03Japanese stocks rise on earnings optimism, Toyota earnings in focus
RE
08/03Z Holdings Shares Slump After It Posts 5.2% Drop in First-Quarter Net Profit
DJ
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Z Holdings Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/03Z : Offering of Shares Issued by Third-Party Allotment in Connection with the Introduction..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 705 B 12 617 M 12 617 M
Net income 2023 87 175 M 645 M 645 M
Net Debt 2023 412 B 3 049 M 3 049 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,2x
Yield 2023 1,31%
Capitalization 3 300 B 24 427 M 24 427 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 23 705
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Z Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 440,40 JPY
Average target price 671,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Kawabe President, Co-CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Idezawa Co-CEO, Representative Director & Sales CPO
Ryosuke Sakaue Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Chiaki Fujimon Group Chief Technology Officer
Eui-Bin Park Co-Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-32.77%24 839