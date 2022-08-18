Z : Notice Regarding Determination of Details of Stock Option Issuance

August 19, 2022

To whom it may concern

Z Holdings Corporation Kentaro Kawabe

President and Representative Director, Co-CEO Stock Code: 4689

Notice Regarding Determination of Details of Stock Option Issuance

With respect to the issuance of stock options resolved at the board of directors meeting of Z Holdings Corporation (hereinafter "Company") held on August 3, 2022, matters that had been undetermined have been determined as follows.

Total number of stock options 136,054 units Value of property to be contributed upon exercise of stock options JPY45,400 per stock option (JPY454 per share of stock) Amount to be paid in for the stock options

JPY15,800 per stock option (JPY158 per share of stock)

4. People who are to be allotted stock options, the number thereof, and the number of stock options to be allotted

Allottee Number Number of stock acquisition rights to be allocated Directors of the Company 6 105,166 Corporate officers of the Company 2 5,616 Directors of the Company's subsidiaries 9 20,780 Corporate officers of the Company's subsidiaries 4 4,492

