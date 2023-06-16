Advanced search
    4689   JP3933800009

Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4689)
2023-06-16
359.40 JPY   -0.72%
02:34aZ : Resolution of the 28th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders
PU
06/03Japan flea market apps attracting overseas users on weak yen
AQ
05/30Japanese stock market: How does it work?
MS
Z : Resolution of the 28th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

06/16/2023 | 02:34am EDT
These documents have been translated from Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

Securities Code: 4689

June 16, 2023

To our shareholders

Takeshi Idezawa

President and Representative Director, CEO

Z Holdings Corporation

1-3 Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

28th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

The following items were reported and resolved in the 28th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders held on June 16, 2023:

Matters reported:

  1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and audit reports from the accounting auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the Consolidated Financial Statements, for the 28th fiscal year (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)
  2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 28th fiscal year (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

Matters resolved:

Proposal 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation The proposal was approved as proposed.

Proposal 2: Election of Six (6) Directors (Excluding Those Serving on the Audit and Supervisory Committee)

Messrs. Kentaro Kawabe, Takeshi Idezawa, Jungho Shin, Takao Ozawa, Jun Masuda, and Taku Oketani were elected and assumed office as proposed.

Proposal 3: Election of One (1) Director Serving on the Audit and Supervisory Committee

Mr. Yoshio Usumi was elected and assumed office as proposed.

Mr. Yoshio Usumi is an outside director, and the Company has appointed him as an independent director in accordance with the provisions of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

1

Disclaimer

Z Holdings Corporation published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 06:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 683 B 11 973 M 11 973 M
Net income 2023 194 B 1 381 M 1 381 M
Net cash 2023 104 B 742 M 742 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 1,55%
Capitalization 2 714 B 19 311 M 19 311 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
EV / Sales 2024 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 27 464
Free-Float 29,4%
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Kawabe President, Co-CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Idezawa Co-CEO, Representative Director & Sales CPO
Ryosuke Sakaue Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Chiaki Fujimon Group Chief Technology Officer
Eui-Bin Park Co-Group Chief Technology Officer
