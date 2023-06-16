Z : Resolution of the 28th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

These documents have been translated from Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

Securities Code: 4689

June 16, 2023

To our shareholders

Takeshi Idezawa

President and Representative Director, CEO

Z Holdings Corporation

1-3 Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

28th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

The following items were reported and resolved in the 28th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders held on June 16, 2023:

Matters reported:

Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and audit reports from the accounting auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the Consolidated Financial Statements, for the 28th fiscal year (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023) Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 28th fiscal year (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

Matters resolved:

Proposal 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation The proposal was approved as proposed.

Proposal 2: Election of Six (6) Directors (Excluding Those Serving on the Audit and Supervisory Committee)

Messrs. Kentaro Kawabe, Takeshi Idezawa, Jungho Shin, Takao Ozawa, Jun Masuda, and Taku Oketani were elected and assumed office as proposed.

Proposal 3: Election of One (1) Director Serving on the Audit and Supervisory Committee

Mr. Yoshio Usumi was elected and assumed office as proposed.

Mr. Yoshio Usumi is an outside director, and the Company has appointed him as an independent director in accordance with the provisions of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

