Z : Announcement of FY2020 Full Year & Q4 Financial Results (To be announced on April 28, 2021)

03/26/2021 | 12:29am EDT
FY2020

FY2020 Full Year & Q4

Announcement of FY2020 Full Year & Q4 Financial Results

Z Holdings Corporation is planning to release its financial results for FY2020 Q4 on April 28 (Wed), 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (JST). The conference call for FY2020 Q4 Financial Results briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on the same day.

Earning release
・Date: April 28 (Wed), 2021 at 3:00 p.m. JST (Tentative)

Conference call
・Date: April 28 (Wed), 2021 at 4:30 p.m. JST (Tentative)
・Presenter:
Kentaro Kawabe, President and Representative Director, Co-CEO

・Attendees:
Takeshi Idezawa, Representative Director, Co-CEO
Takao Ozawa, Director, Senior Managing Corporate Officer
In Joon Hwang, Senior Managing Corporate Officer, CGIO (Chief Global Investment Officer)
Ryosuke Sakaue, Senior Managing Corporate Officer, GCFO (Group Chief Financial Officer)
Chiaki Fujimon, Managing Corporate Officer, Co-GCTO (Co-Group Chief Technology Officer)
Hiroshi Kataoka, Corporate Officer of Yahoo Japan Corporation

The URL for live-stream will be available at this page on April 28.
The delivery of on-demand streaming is scheduled at a later date after conference call.

FY2020 Q3

Conference Call

・Date:
February 3, 2021 (Wednesday) at 4:30 p.m. JST
・Presenter:
Ryosuke Sakaue, EVP, Managing Corporate Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO)
・Attendees:
Takao Ozawa, Director, EVP, Senior Managing Corporate Officer
Chiaki Fujimon, EVP, Managing Corporate Officer, Group Chief Technology Officer (GCTO)
Hiroshi Kataoka, EVP, Corporate Officer of Yahoo Japan Corporation

On-demand streaming is available at the below link.
Please click here for on-demand streaming.(external link)

Outline of Q&A Session at Investors Meeting（736 KB）PDF

Earnings Release（244 KB）PDF

Earnings Slides（1 MB）PDF

P/L Trend by Segment（1 MB）PDF

KPI Trends（40 KB）XLSX

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Consolidated Balance Sheets)）/Quarterly（22 KB）XLSX

Consolidated Statements of Income /Quarterly（27 KB）XLSX

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Consolidated Balance Sheet) (Quarterly) (Archive)（56 KB）XLSX

Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarterly) (Archive)（80 KB）XLSX

Please refer to below link for archive files.

Please click here for archive files (internal link)

Disclaimer

Z Holdings Corporation published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 04:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
