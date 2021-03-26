Z : Announcement of FY2020 Full Year & Q4 Financial Results (To be announced on April 28, 2021)

FY2020

FY2020 Full Year & Q4

Announcement of FY2020 Full Year & Q4 Financial Results

Z Holdings Corporation is planning to release its financial results for FY2020 Q4 on April 28 (Wed), 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (JST). The conference call for FY2020 Q4 Financial Results briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on the same day.

Earning release

・Date: April 28 (Wed), 2021 at 3:00 p.m. JST (Tentative)

Conference call

・Date: April 28 (Wed), 2021 at 4:30 p.m. JST (Tentative)

・Presenter:

Kentaro Kawabe, President and Representative Director, Co-CEO

・Attendees:

Takeshi Idezawa, Representative Director, Co-CEO

Takao Ozawa, Director, Senior Managing Corporate Officer

In Joon Hwang, Senior Managing Corporate Officer, CGIO (Chief Global Investment Officer)

Ryosuke Sakaue, Senior Managing Corporate Officer, GCFO (Group Chief Financial Officer)

Chiaki Fujimon, Managing Corporate Officer, Co-GCTO (Co-Group Chief Technology Officer)

Hiroshi Kataoka, Corporate Officer of Yahoo Japan Corporation

The URL for live-stream will be available at this page on April 28.

The delivery of on-demand streaming is scheduled at a later date after conference call.