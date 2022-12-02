Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Z-Work Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZWRK   US98880C1027

Z-WORK ACQUISITION CORP.

(ZWRK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:53 2022-12-02 am EST
10.03 USD    0.00%
05:16pZ Work Acquisition : Asset Acquisition - Form 8-K
PU
05:14pZ-work Acquisition Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10Z-WORK ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Z Work Acquisition : Asset Acquisition - Form 8-K

12/02/2022 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): December 2, 2022

Z-Work Acquisition Corp.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Commission file number 001-39960

Delaware 85-3333982
(State of
incorporation) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

575 Fifth Avenue, 15th Floor

New York, NY10017
(Address of principal executive offices)

(626) 867-7295
Registrant's telephone number, including area code

Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one Redeemable Warrant ZWRKU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, included as part of Units ZWRK The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one share Class A Common Stock for $11.50 per share ZWRKW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On November 10, 2022, Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") filed a definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") relating to a special meeting of shareholders to approve (i) an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Charter Amendment Proposal") and (ii) an amendment to the Company's Investment Management Trust Agreement, dated January 28, 2021, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as trustee (the "Trust Amendment Proposal" and together with the Charter Amendment Proposal, the "Proposals"), which would, if implemented, allow the Company to redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Public Shares") in advance of the Company's contractual expiration date of February 2, 2023 by changing the date by which the Company must cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up if it fails to complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination (a "Business Combination") from February 2, 2023 to the later of (x) December 8, 2022 or (y) the date of effectiveness of the second amended and restated charter (the "Amended Termination Date").

If the Proposals are approved, and because the Company will not be able to complete an initial Business Combination by the Amended Termination Date, the Company will be obligated to redeem all Public Shares as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days after the Amended Termination Date (the "Mandatory Redemption").

In the Proxy Statement, the Company reported that it expected the redemption price per Public Share to be approximately $10.03 at the time of the Mandatory Redemption. Due to higher than expected interest accrual on the funds in the Company's trust account and lower than expected tax obligations, the Company now expects the redemption price per Public Share to be approximately $10.076 (the "New Redemption Price").

The Company expects to complete the Mandatory Redemption at the New Redemption Price on or around December 9, 2022, if shareholders approve the Proposals. Additionally, the last day of trading of the Public Shares will be December 8, 2022, if shareholders approve the Proposals.

The virtual special meeting will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and the record date for the meeting is the close of business (New York time) on November 3, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Current Report on Form 8-K are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are not historical facts, including with respect to the Company's anticipated redemption, liquidation and dissolution, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "seek," "future," "project," "anticipate" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's Form S-1 relating to its initial public offering, Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC, as amended from time to time. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Nothing in this Current Report on Form 8-K should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The inclusion of any statement in this Current Report on Form 8-K does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 2, 2022 Z-WORK ACQUISITION CORP.
By: /s/ Doug Atkin
Name: Doug Atkin
Title: Executive Co-Chairman

Attachments

Disclaimer

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 22:15:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about Z-WORK ACQUISITION CORP.
05:16pZ Work Acquisition : Asset Acquisition - Form 8-K
PU
05:14pZ-work Acquisition Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10Z-WORK ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
11/10Z-Work Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
11/10Z-work Acquisition Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/01Z Work Acquisition : Current Report - Form 8-K
PU
11/01Z-work Acquisition Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09Z Work Acquisition : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
08/09Z-WORK ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/09Z-Work Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 3,26 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 79,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart Z-WORK ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Z-Work Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Douglas M. Atkin Executive Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christopher S. Terrill Executive Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Adam Roston President & Chief Financial Officer
Amanda W. Ginsberg Independent Director
David Niles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Z-WORK ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%289
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.09%56 466
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.03%22 251
HAL TRUST-11.02%11 420
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-20.58%11 263
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-6.90%10 866