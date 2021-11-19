Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. ZA Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZAAG   US9888081018

ZA GROUP INC.

(ZAAG)
Summary 
Summary

ZA Group Inc announces acquisition of Forever Brands

11/19/2021 | 09:01am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group, Inc., (OTCPINK: ZAAG), a holding company targeting the acquisition of undervalued companies with high growth potential, announced today it has acquired Forever Brands, which owns a license for Casa Zeta-Jones brand to develop a new online women's shaving regiment.

 "The team at Forever Brands have been working for the past year on developing the formula's, the handles, media marketing for our launch and much – much more. I believe this is such a robust and underserved market. Our subscription-based model gives us an incredible opportunity and we look forward to tremendous success the ZA Group," said Jeffrey M. Canouse, CEO of Forever Brands, Inc.

According to Grandview Research the global wet shave market is in excess of $12 billion dollars and growing over 9% annually. Women represent approximately 28% of this market or $3.3 Billion dollars.  According to Euromonitor less than 1% of women belong to a shave club, a segment dominated by men.

The product line will include a custom designed handle and cartridge system, pre-care products, exclusive shaving products and some of the best after care products on the market today. The Casa Zeta-Jones brand will transcend what is often considered a chore to a more pampering and lush women's shaving experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

Follow at czjlegs.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/za-group-inc-announces-acquisition-of-forever-brands-301428967.html

SOURCE ZA Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
