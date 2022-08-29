Zacatecas Silver : MD&A - June 30, 2022

Management's Discussion and Analysis Period-ended June 30, 2022

("Zacatecas" or "the Company")

FORM 51-102F1

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Introduction

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Zacatecas Silver Corp. including its subsidiaries, Desarrollos Mineros Zacatecas Silver S.A de C.V (Mexico), Esperanza Silver de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico), Servicios Mineros Tetlama S.A. de C.V. (Mexico) and 1260410 B.C Ltd (Canada) and is the responsibility of management and covers the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. The MD&A takes into account information available up to and including August 26, 2022 and should be read together with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022 and with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on July 22, 2020. The head office and principal address of the Company is 400-850 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1E1.

The Company's shares commended trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on March 2, 2021, under the symbol ZAC.

Throughout this document the terms we, us, our, the Company and Zacatecas refer to Zacatecas Silver Corp. All financial information in this document is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and is presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

This document contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."