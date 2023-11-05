Zad Holding Company Q.P.S.C.
ZHCD
QA0006929788
Food Processing
|13.70 QAR
|+1.48%
|+5.38%
|-1.47%
|Oct. 15
|Zad Holding Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Aug. 16
|Transcript : Zad Holding Company Q.P.S.C., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2023
|CI
Zad Holding Company QPSC, formerly Zad Holding Co SAQ, is a Qatar-based company that that operates in the food processing sector. The Company operates through its subsidiaries: Qatar Flour Mills Company, which produces a range of wheat flours; Umm Said Bakery (USB), which produces bakery products include Khubz, Lebanese bread and European products, such as slice bread, croissant, muffins and buns, among others; National Food Company, which is engaged in producing and marketing processed frozen meat products; Arzak Marketing Co. (AMC), and Qatar Food Industries Co.
SectorFood Processing
2024-03-03 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-1.47%
|1 082 M $
|+3.26%
|93 657 M $
|-18.28%
|40 807 M $
|+15.88%
|39 304 M $
|-21.48%
|38 889 M $
|-18.82%
|38 444 M $
|-21.60%
|38 213 M $
|+22.38%
|27 810 M $
|-20.00%
|25 881 M $
|+34.77%
|20 041 M $
- Transcript : Zad Holding Company Q.P.S.C., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 05, 2023