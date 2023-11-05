Zad Holding Company QPSC, formerly Zad Holding Co SAQ, is a Qatar-based company that that operates in the food processing sector. The Company operates through its subsidiaries: Qatar Flour Mills Company, which produces a range of wheat flours; Umm Said Bakery (USB), which produces bakery products include Khubz, Lebanese bread and European products, such as slice bread, croissant, muffins and buns, among others; National Food Company, which is engaged in producing and marketing processed frozen meat products; Arzak Marketing Co. (AMC), and Qatar Food Industries Co.

Sector Food Processing