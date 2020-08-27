ZAGG to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

Log in
08/27/2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Inc (Nasdaq: ZAGG), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, announced today that the Company’s executive management team will present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on-line in the Events section of the Company's website at http://investors.zagg.com . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About ZAGG Inc:
ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, mobile keyboards, power management solutions, social tech, and personal audio sold under the ZAGG®, mophie®, InvisibleShield®, IFROGZ®, BRAVEN®, Gear4® and HALO® brands. ZAGG has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide, and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at www.ZAGG.com, www.mophie.com, www.Gear4.com, and www.BestHALO.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Brendon Frey
203-682-8216
brendon.frey@icrinc.com

Company:
Jeff Dubois
801-506-7336
jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
